The 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata takes a classic approach to sports-car design with its light weight and diminutive size. It feels more like an extension of the driver than a box you sit in. Even with just 155 horsepower, it's one of the most engaging cars on the road at any price, and having your head in the open air has always been an integral part of that experience.

The MX-5 Miata RF, or Retractable Fastback, swaps out the cloth roof of the convertible and replaces it with a fold-away roof panel and rear window, leaving something like a wide roll bar supported on long buttresses just behind the passenger compartment. The metal roof makes for a slightly quieter car with the top up and gives the Miata a distinct coupelike look. The trunk size remains the same between the hard- and the soft top, so you don't lose what little practicality the Miata offers.

The trade-off is that you don't get the full open-air experience, and the metal roof along with its complex folding mechanism adds about 100 pounds and a higher price to the lightweight roadster. But the RF version is still a blast to drive. If you're shopping for an affordable sports car, the Miata RF gives you a unique mix of coupe and convertible attributes.

What's it like to live with?

