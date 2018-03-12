2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Review
Pros & Cons
- Doesn't sacrifice any of the soft top's fun-to-drive character
- Offers the security of a fixed-roof coupe
- The electrically folding roof does not reduce trunk space
- It's heavier than the soft-top Miata
- Still noisy at highway speeds
- The tiny trunk will hold only a few items
Which MX-5 Miata RF does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata takes a classic approach to sports-car design with its light weight and diminutive size. It feels more like an extension of the driver than a box you sit in. Even with just 155 horsepower, it's one of the most engaging cars on the road at any price, and having your head in the open air has always been an integral part of that experience.
The MX-5 Miata RF, or Retractable Fastback, swaps out the cloth roof of the convertible and replaces it with a fold-away roof panel and rear window, leaving something like a wide roll bar supported on long buttresses just behind the passenger compartment. The metal roof makes for a slightly quieter car with the top up and gives the Miata a distinct coupelike look. The trunk size remains the same between the hard- and the soft top, so you don't lose what little practicality the Miata offers.
The trade-off is that you don't get the full open-air experience, and the metal roof along with its complex folding mechanism adds about 100 pounds and a higher price to the lightweight roadster. But the RF version is still a blast to drive. If you're shopping for an affordable sports car, the Miata RF gives you a unique mix of coupe and convertible attributes.
What's it like to live with?
Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews for the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage you can read in-depth reporting from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability.
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF models
The 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is available in two trim levels: Club and Grand Touring. We prefer the Club for its available sport-oriented hardware, although buyers seeking more comfort and amenities will gravitate toward the Grand Touring's longer list of convenience features. Both trim levels are equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (155 horsepower, 148 pound-feet of torque) and are available with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the Club includes LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and push-button start, a 7-inch infotainment screen with a console-mounted rotary control knob, a nine-speaker Bose stereo with headrest speakers, and cloth upholstery.
Manual-equipped Club models are the sportiest, gaining a retuned suspension, Bilstein dampers, limited-slip differential and shock tower brace, making it our version of choice. Manual Club models can be optioned with upgraded Brembo front brakes, BBS wheels and heated Recaro sport seats.
Grand Touring models — equipped with heated leather seats, navigation, a cloth-lined top, automatic climate control, adaptive headlights and lane departure warning — skew toward the luxury end. These features are nice to have, but strike us as contradictory to the Miata's elemental nature. Then again, a power-folding top isn't exactly simple either. Still, at least there's a choice between sport-oriented and comfort-tuned versions rather than some middling compromise.
Trim tested
Driving9.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|8.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the MX-5 Miata RF models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver to the presence of vehicles in adjacent lanes and sounds a chime if a signaled lane change might result in a collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds an alert if perpendicular traffic approaches as you reverse from, say, a parking stall or a driveway.
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Swivels the headlights in the direction the steering wheel is turned to provide better illumination around turns and curves.
