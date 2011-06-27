Estimated values
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,005
|$23,761
|$25,764
|Clean
|$21,565
|$23,274
|$25,218
|Average
|$20,684
|$22,300
|$24,125
|Rough
|$19,804
|$21,327
|$23,031
Estimated values
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,977
|$24,629
|$26,514
|Clean
|$22,518
|$24,124
|$25,952
|Average
|$21,598
|$23,115
|$24,827
|Rough
|$20,679
|$22,106
|$23,702
Estimated values
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,409
|$24,173
|$26,185
|Clean
|$21,961
|$23,678
|$25,629
|Average
|$21,064
|$22,687
|$24,518
|Rough
|$20,168
|$21,697
|$23,407
Estimated values
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,570
|$24,338
|$26,353
|Clean
|$22,119
|$23,839
|$25,794
|Average
|$21,216
|$22,842
|$24,676
|Rough
|$20,313
|$21,845
|$23,558