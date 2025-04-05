Mazda CX-30 Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

Voilà! All the bags fit, and I would've been able to add the Edmunds Golf Classic Duffle Bag (20 x 10.5 x 10.5) in the upper left. I just didn't take the picture. Visibility is certainly reduced in the rear, especially compared to various competitors, but it was sufficient.

So what does this tell me? The CX-30 can carry more stuff than many competitors with greater cargo volume specs. The Buick Envista (20.9 cubic feet), Honda HR-V (24.4 cubes), Chevrolet Trailblazer (25.3 cubes) and the Chevrolet Trax (25.6 cubes) couldn't fit these same items. For the record, neither could the Subaru Crosstrek, but it was very close. It too is more functional than its volume suggests. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Kona (25.5 cubic feet) was basically identical, albeit with better visibility.

The Kia Seltos (26.6 cubic feet) could swallow the same bags, but they were further away from the roof leaving better visibility. So could the Nissan Kicks ... sorta kinda ... read its cargo test here.

In the end, the CX-30 is mid-pack despite its volume showing it near the bottom.

Subcompact SUV cargo test leaderboard

Volkswagen Taos FWD Kia Seltos Nissan Kicks SR FWD (no spare tire) Kia Niro Hyundai Kona Mazda CX-30 Subaru Crosstrek Chevrolet Trax Honda HR-V Buick Envista Chevrolet Trailblazer

(I am amending the previous order, shown in the Kicks cargo test, that listed the CX-30 after the Trax. I did not account for the Edmunds duffle bag.)

Now, to answer the question of how many bags can fit under the cargo cover, just take away the Green Bag and Fancy Bag from the above photo. Of the vehicles in the segment I've tested with a cargo cover, only the Nissan Kicks and VW Taos have done better than this. Most are identical, including the Trax.