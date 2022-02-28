Here Are All the EVs That Come With Free Charging

Electric vehicles are generally more expensive than their gasoline counterparts, but local and federal governments have introduced incentives that bring the cost down to new buyers and lessees. To sweeten the deal even more, EV manufacturers offer perks of their own that can drive down ownership costs. Most compellingly, free charging has become a common offering from automakers as the EV wars heat up. We've rounded up every new EV that offers free electric charging as of this writing — check out the table below.

Which new EVs offer free charging?

Offering complimentary charging at the manufacturer level isn't a new phenomenon. Up until relatively recently, the Tesla Model S and Model X were sold with free unlimited charging via Tesla's proprietary Supercharger network. Tesla's previous referral program also awarded a certain number of Supercharger miles when an owner referred a friend who purchased a Tesla.

While Tesla no longer offers free Supercharging of any kind, other manufacturers with long-range EVs have teamed up with existing charging networks to provide a certain amount of free charging upon vehicle purchase. Even more exciting is that these perks are applicable to each network's ever-expanding list of DC fast-charging stations.

Operating under the same principle as Tesla's Supercharger stations, DC fast chargers can supply power to your EV's battery at a much quicker rate than the Level 2 charging stations that have been around for over a decade. DC fast-charging stations drastically cut down on recharging time, making long-distance road trips a possibility.

So how much free DC charging can you expect from your new EV? The following table shows each new EV that offers complimentary charging, the terms of free charging, and which network you can use to fill up for free.

One thing to note: Most of these promotions have language that makes it clear that free charging is only applicable to vehicles purchased for personal use, and not for commercial purposes such as ride-hailing services or for fleets. Read the fine print to make sure you qualify for complimentary charging based on how you plan to use the vehicle.