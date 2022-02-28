Skip to main content
Here Are All the EVs That Come With Free Charging

Here Are All the EVs That Come With Free Charging

Most long-range EVs come with some sort of free charging

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Here Are All the EVs That Come With Free Charging
  • Cameron Rogersby
    Senior News Editor
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • Many new EVs come with some level of free charging.
  • Free charging is usually linked to DC fast-charging stations.
  • We list every new EV that offers complimentary charging.

Electric vehicles are generally more expensive than their gasoline counterparts, but local and federal governments have introduced incentives that bring the cost down to new buyers and lessees. To sweeten the deal even more, EV manufacturers offer perks of their own that can drive down ownership costs. Most compellingly, free charging has become a common offering from automakers as the EV wars heat up. We've rounded up every new EV that offers free electric charging as of this writing — check out the table below.

Which new EVs offer free charging?

Offering complimentary charging at the manufacturer level isn't a new phenomenon. Up until relatively recently, the Tesla Model S and Model X were sold with free unlimited charging via Tesla's proprietary Supercharger network. Tesla's previous referral program also awarded a certain number of Supercharger miles when an owner referred a friend who purchased a Tesla.

While Tesla no longer offers free Supercharging of any kind, other manufacturers with long-range EVs have teamed up with existing charging networks to provide a certain amount of free charging upon vehicle purchase. Even more exciting is that these perks are applicable to each network's ever-expanding list of DC fast-charging stations.

Operating under the same principle as Tesla's Supercharger stations, DC fast chargers can supply power to your EV's battery at a much quicker rate than the Level 2 charging stations that have been around for over a decade. DC fast-charging stations drastically cut down on recharging time, making long-distance road trips a possibility.

So how much free DC charging can you expect from your new EV? The following table shows each new EV that offers complimentary charging, the terms of free charging, and which network you can use to fill up for free.

One thing to note: Most of these promotions have language that makes it clear that free charging is only applicable to vehicles purchased for personal use, and not for commercial purposes such as ride-hailing services or for fleets. Read the fine print to make sure you qualify for complimentary charging based on how you plan to use the vehicle.

Edmunds logo
Vehicle
Free charging
terms
Charging
network
Audi e-tron GTComplimentary unlimited DC charging for three yearsElectrify America
Audi e-tron and Q4 e-tron250 kWh of complimentary charging. Good for two years.Electrify America
BMW i4 and iXComplimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for two years.Electrify America
Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit250 kWh of complimentary chargingElectrify America
Hyundai Ioniq 5Complimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for two years.Electrify America
Hyundai Ioniq Electric and Kona ElectricComplimentary unlimited DC charging for three yearsElectrify America
Kia EV61,000 kWh of complimentary charging. Good for three years.Electrify America
Lucid AirComplimentary unlimited DC charging for three years for all vehicles reserved by June 30, 2022Electrify America
Mazda MX-50$500 credit to use at any ChargePoint charging station (or a $500 credit to use toward purchasing a home charger)ChargePoint
Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQEComplimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for two years.Electrify America
Nissan Ariya$500 credit for the first 10,000 people to place an Ariya reservation by January 31, 2022EVgo
Nissan Leaf$250 creditEVgo
Polestar 2Complimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for two years.Electrify America
Porsche TaycanComplimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for three years.Electrify America
Rivian R1T and R1SComplimentary unlimited DC charging for chargers on Rivian's upcoming proprietary charging networks. Requires an active subscription after the 12-month trial included with every new Rivian purchase.Rivian Adventure Network (DC fast charging) and Rivian Waypoints network (Level 2 charging)
Toyota bZ4XComplimentary unlimited DC charging for one yearEVgo
Volkswagen ID.4Complimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for three years.Electrify America
Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge250 kWh of complimentary charging. Good for three years. Also includes one-year complimentary Electrify America Pass+ membership, good for discounted rates for charging.Electrify America

Edmunds says

If you're on the fence about getting an EV, free charging from the manufacturer could help get you ready to take the plunge.

Cameron Rogersby

Latest car news from our experts

See all car news 
ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates