Here Are All the EVs That Come With Free Charging

- Many new EVs come with some level of free charging.
- Free charging is usually linked to DC fast-charging stations.
- We list every new EV that offers complimentary charging.
Electric vehicles are generally more expensive than their gasoline counterparts, but local and federal governments have introduced incentives that bring the cost down to new buyers and lessees. To sweeten the deal even more, EV manufacturers offer perks of their own that can drive down ownership costs. Most compellingly, free charging has become a common offering from automakers as the EV wars heat up. We've rounded up every new EV that offers free electric charging as of this writing — check out the table below.
Offering complimentary charging at the manufacturer level isn't a new phenomenon. Up until relatively recently, the Tesla Model S and Model X were sold with free unlimited charging via Tesla's proprietary Supercharger network. Tesla's previous referral program also awarded a certain number of Supercharger miles when an owner referred a friend who purchased a Tesla.
While Tesla no longer offers free Supercharging of any kind, other manufacturers with long-range EVs have teamed up with existing charging networks to provide a certain amount of free charging upon vehicle purchase. Even more exciting is that these perks are applicable to each network's ever-expanding list of DC fast-charging stations.
Operating under the same principle as Tesla's Supercharger stations, DC fast chargers can supply power to your EV's battery at a much quicker rate than the Level 2 charging stations that have been around for over a decade. DC fast-charging stations drastically cut down on recharging time, making long-distance road trips a possibility.
So how much free DC charging can you expect from your new EV? The following table shows each new EV that offers complimentary charging, the terms of free charging, and which network you can use to fill up for free.
One thing to note: Most of these promotions have language that makes it clear that free charging is only applicable to vehicles purchased for personal use, and not for commercial purposes such as ride-hailing services or for fleets. Read the fine print to make sure you qualify for complimentary charging based on how you plan to use the vehicle.
Vehicle
Free charging
terms
Charging
network
|Audi e-tron GT
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for three years
|Electrify America
|Audi e-tron and Q4 e-tron
|250 kWh of complimentary charging. Good for two years.
|Electrify America
|BMW i4 and iX
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for two years.
|Electrify America
|Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit
|250 kWh of complimentary charging
|Electrify America
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for two years.
|Electrify America
|Hyundai Ioniq Electric and Kona Electric
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for three years
|Electrify America
|Kia EV6
|1,000 kWh of complimentary charging. Good for three years.
|Electrify America
|Lucid Air
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for three years for all vehicles reserved by June 30, 2022
|Electrify America
|Mazda MX-50
|$500 credit to use at any ChargePoint charging station (or a $500 credit to use toward purchasing a home charger)
|ChargePoint
|Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for two years.
|Electrify America
|Nissan Ariya
|$500 credit for the first 10,000 people to place an Ariya reservation by January 31, 2022
|EVgo
|Nissan Leaf
|$250 credit
|EVgo
|Polestar 2
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for two years.
|Electrify America
|Porsche Taycan
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for three years.
|Electrify America
|Rivian R1T and R1S
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for chargers on Rivian's upcoming proprietary charging networks. Requires an active subscription after the 12-month trial included with every new Rivian purchase.
|Rivian Adventure Network (DC fast charging) and Rivian Waypoints network (Level 2 charging)
|Toyota bZ4X
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for one year
|EVgo
|Volkswagen ID.4
|Complimentary unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes in a charging session. Good for three years.
|Electrify America
|Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge
|250 kWh of complimentary charging. Good for three years. Also includes one-year complimentary Electrify America Pass+ membership, good for discounted rates for charging.
|Electrify America
If you're on the fence about getting an EV, free charging from the manufacturer could help get you ready to take the plunge.