  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
  4. Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 MX-5 Miata RF
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all MX-5 Miata RFS for sale
List Price Estimate
$23,001 - $25,730
Used MX-5 Miata RF for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best on the road

john menke, 05/27/2018
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

it's small. don't buy if you are a big person. Otherwise the most fun to drive I've ever had and I'm 70.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Cute and fun!

Nico , 10/09/2019
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love MIATAs ... I’ve loved them since the 90s I’ve owned 3 total and even at 56 had to have the RF they corner like no other

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MX-5 Miata RFS for sale

Related Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles