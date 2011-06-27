Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Consumer Reviews
best on the road
john menke, 05/27/2018
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
it's small. don't buy if you are a big person. Otherwise the most fun to drive I've ever had and I'm 70.
Cute and fun!
Nico , 10/09/2019
Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
I love MIATAs ... I’ve loved them since the 90s I’ve owned 3 total and even at 56 had to have the RF they corner like no other
