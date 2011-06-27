2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Review
Pros & Cons
- Dramatically different styling than soft-top variant
- Offers the security of a fixed-roof coupe
- Significantly quieter than the regular Miata
- The electrically folding roof does not reduce trunk space
- It's heavier than the soft-top Miata
- Only part of the roof stows away
- The tiny trunk will hold only a few items
Which MX-5 Miata RF does Edmunds recommend?
Mazda's terrific manual gearbox is the easy choice over the optional automatic transmission. It's among the slickest-shifting manuals out there, and besides, this is a sports car. As a bonus, pairing a manual to the Club version — and only the Club version — bestows the car with a sport-oriented suspension, Bilstein dampers and a limited-slip differential, underscoring the car's sporting nature. The Miata RF comes pretty well equipped as standard, and options are few. Skip the pricey Brembo brakes, but spring for keyless entry as a very inexpensive way to gain convenience.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF ("Retractable Fastback") is the second member of the current generation of Miata roadster, which was redesigned just last year. Instead of the Miata RF's entire roof disappearing into the bodywork as you might expect, only its overhead roof panel and rear window retract. That is, the Miata RF's bodywork buttresses and horizontal bar behind the passengers remain in place at all times. Though this fixed bodywork means that the Miata RF doesn't deliver quite the same open-air experience as the regular Miata, in return you get a distinct new style for this diminutive two-seat sports car.
The Miata RF's roof stows at the touch of a button in about 14 seconds and can be operated at speeds up to 6 mph. It takes up no more room when stowed than the base Miata's soft top does, so trunk space is not affected. With its electric motors, linkages and panels, however, the Miata RF weighs about 150 pounds more than the base Miata.
What's it like to live with?
Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews for the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage, you can read in-depth reporting from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability.
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF models
The 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is available in two trim levels: Club and Grand Touring. We prefer the Club for its available sport-oriented hardware, although buyers seeking more comfort and amenities will gravitate toward the Grand Touring's longer list of convenience features. Both trim levels are equipped with the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (155 horsepower, 148 pound-feet of torque) and are available with a manual or automatic transmission.
Manual-equipped Club models are the sportiest, gaining a retuned suspension, Bilstein dampers, limited-slip differential and shock tower brace, making it our version of choice. Brembo front brakes and BBS wheels are optional on Club models only, though the bang-for-the-buck quotient on these bits is questionable.
Grand Touring models — equipped with heated leather seats, navigation, a cloth-lined top, automatic climate control, adaptive headlights and lane departure warning — skew toward the luxury end. These features are nice to have but strike us as being at odds with the Miata's elemental nature. Then again, a power-folding top isn't exactly simple either. Still, at least there's a choice between sport-oriented and comfort-tuned versions, rather than some middling compromise between the two.
Driving
Comfort4.0
Interior3.5
Utility2.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|2.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the MX-5 Miata RF models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- This system sounds a chime if you switch on the turn signal when another car is in an adjacent lane.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- It sounds an alert if traffic approaches as you reverse from, say, a parking stall.
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- This system swivels the headlights in the direction the steering wheel is turned.
