Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for Sale Near Me
- 21,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$22,691$2,788 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY***CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Ceramic Metallic 2018 Mazda Miata RF Grand Touring RWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport I4 Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, Pre-owned Inspection Certified, **Navigation**, 1 OWNER!, Alloy wheels, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitoring warning, BOSE Audio System, Brake assist, Convertible HardTop, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Glass rear window, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Upholstery, MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System, Navigation System, Power windows. Odometer is 6521 miles below market average! 26/35 City/Highway MPG Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 160 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM77J0204559
Stock: MZC1015
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 25,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$21,800$2,556 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Anaheim - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM7XJ0205818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club8,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,566
Oak Tree Mazda - San Jose / California
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned *2018 Mazda Miata RF Club* (RWD, 6-Speed Manual, I4) with only 8,463 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Warranty, a Zero Repair Deductible, a 160-Point Inspection, Roadside Assistance, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * 6-Speed Manual * Aero Kit * Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitoring warning * BOSE Audio System * Brake assist * Brembo Front Brakes w/Red Calipers * Brembo/BBS Package * Convertible HardTop * Glass rear window * Heated front seats * Leather-Trimmed Upholstery * MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System * Speed control * Wheels: 17 BBS Forged Gunmetal Alloy.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club with USB Inputs, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAL79J0204936
Stock: UO37058
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 10,582 milesDelivery Available*
$26,590
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAL75J0203296
Stock: 2000619407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 4,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,048
Baglier Mazda - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Mazda... New Arrival, Additional pictures and information available soon. Stay Tuned! SOLD HERE BRAND NEW TO A LOCAL RETIRED FELLA... AWESOME FIND!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM73J0200119
Stock: Z5004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 1,279 miles
$33,405
Lexus of Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club with USB Inputs, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAL78J0200005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995
Michael's Toyota of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 10,939 Miles! This Mazda MX-5 Miata RF delivers a Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7" Dark Silver Aluminum Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer.* This Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Features the Following Options *Tires: P205/45R17 High-Performance Summer, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Reclining Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3 heat settings, forward/back slide feature, driver's seat front tilt, passenger back panel covered storage and integrated headrests.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Michael's Toyota of Bellevue, 3080 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98007 to claim your Mazda MX-5 Miata RF!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM71J0202340
Stock: 210025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 27,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,998
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM74J0205300
Stock: 18953134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,999
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Leather Upholstery Ceramic Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. The 2018 Mazda offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Mazda MX-5 Miata RF. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Mazda MX-5 Miata RF makes it one of the nicest you'll find. The 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. The paint and body on this Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring looks as fresh as the day it rolled off the assembly line. A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. The 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Mazda a recommended pick among convertibles. The impressive Mazda fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. This 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring is in a league of its own Although this 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. The paint and body on this Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring looks as fresh as the day it rolled off the assembly line. Stand out from the crowd as a 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring is a rare find and just may attract paparazzi. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM71J0204721
Stock: J0204721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 30,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,998
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM70J0203513
Stock: 19339957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,998
CarMax Wichita - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wichita / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM73J0202081
Stock: 19127365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
Stevenson Hendrick Mazda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Non-Smoker vehicle, Extra Clean, LOW MILES - 6,510! PRICE DROP FROM $28,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM75J0200316
Stock: DL20232A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 30,175 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,575
Select Motor Car - Gainesville / Florida
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 1-Owner! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! Serviced, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed. LOADED WITH VALUE! This Mazda MX-5 Miata Retractable Fastback Grand Touring comes equipped with: Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Front Heated Seats, Fold-Away Hard Top Roof Panel and Rear Window, Black Leather Seats with Red Stitching, Cloth-lined Top, Automatic Climate Control, Adaptive Headlights, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Subwoofer, Touch Screen, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Voice Control. One owner, Dealer inspection, This Mazda is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steve Lipman at 352-377-1616 or selectmotorcar@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM79J0205986
Stock: 205986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 29,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,990
Mazda Vacaville - Vacaville / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Mazda Miata RF Grand Touring
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM75J0205886
Stock: M1903R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 36,587 miles
$23,615
Jones West Ford - Reno / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM70J0205035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$23,855
Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia
Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.Extra Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Start, Convertible Hardtop, Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seating, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Ceramic Metallic exterior and Black w/Red Stitching interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT KBB.com's review says "You'll like the 2018 Mazda Miata because it's cute, affordable and fun and you believe the journey is just as important as the destination. You buy this little sports car because you want it, not because you need it, and you'll enjoy every minute. ". Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment to fit any budget. Our big selection means even bigger savings! Need extra spending money? Shelor wants your vehicle, and we're paying top dollar! Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM76J0206156
Stock: X56759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,888
Central Autohaus - Richardson / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (26 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAM78J0204845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,626 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,995$1,734 Below Market
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
You'll love how you feel in our 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club Convertible that's proudly displayed in Ceramic Metallic! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 155hp paired with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. Ready for the track, but equally fun running errands, our Rear Wheel Drive MX-5 Miata engages you in a dynamic ride with brilliant handling, all while scoring near 33mpg on the open road. The stunning physique of our Club is a head-turner with its rear spoiler, chrome tip exhaust, power-folding hardtop, and gorgeous alloy wheels. Find your spot behind the wheel of our RF Club in the ultra-supportive seats and grip the sport steering wheel. Take note of the power windows, leather shift knob, steering wheel audio controls, touchscreen, voice controls, and Bose audio with available satellite radio. Mazda has engineered this MX-5 Miata with the best quality materials and advanced safety features including blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, anti-lock disc brakes, side airbags, and stability/traction control. Thrilling and satisfying in every way, this MX-5 Miata is a game-changer! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club with USB Inputs, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1NDAL70H0107067
Stock: 19046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.