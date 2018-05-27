Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

N/A Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1NDAM71J0204721

Stock: J0204721

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020