Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for Sale Near Me

Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY***CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Ceramic Metallic 2018 Mazda Miata RF Grand Touring RWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport I4 Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, Pre-owned Inspection Certified, **Navigation**, 1 OWNER!, Alloy wheels, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitoring warning, BOSE Audio System, Brake assist, Convertible HardTop, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Glass rear window, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Upholstery, MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System, Navigation System, Power windows. Odometer is 6521 miles below market average! 26/35 City/Highway MPG Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 160 Point Inspection Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2018 Mazda Miata RF Grand Touring

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

N/A Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1NDAM77J0204559

Stock: MZC1015

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes