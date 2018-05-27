Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for Sale Near Me

74 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MX-5 Miata RF Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 74 listings
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in White
    certified

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    21,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,691

    $2,788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    25,356 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $21,800

    $2,556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in White
    certified

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    8,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,566

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    10,582 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $26,590

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    4,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,048

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    1,279 miles

    $33,405

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    10,939 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    27,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    26,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    30,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    39,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    6,510 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    30,175 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $23,575

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    29,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $24,990

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    36,587 miles

    $23,615

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in White
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    39,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,855

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring
    used

    2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,888

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in White
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    5,626 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,995

    $1,734 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda MX-5 Miata RF searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 74 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
  4. Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

Read recent reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
best on the road
john menke,05/27/2018
Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
it's small. don't buy if you are a big person. Otherwise the most fun to drive I've ever had and I'm 70.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
MX-5 Miata RF
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Mazda MX-5 Miata RF info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.