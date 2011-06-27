2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
What’s new
- Wireless Apple CarPlay standard
- White Nappa leather available
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Sublime steering and handling
- RF doesn't sacrifice any of the soft top's fun-to-drive character
- Offers the security of a fixed-roof coupe
- Power-folding roof does not reduce trunk space
- It's heavier than the soft-top Miata
- Noisy at highway speeds
- Tiny trunk
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata RF
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF.
Trending topics in reviews
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF video
Read Description
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, but since the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Carlos Lago gets behind the wheel of the new 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club RF. Updates to this version of our favorite roadster include more power, a higher redline, and improvements to the suspension and the interior. The Club variant comes with firmer Bilstein shock absorbers, and RF speaks to the retractable folding hardtop. Why do we like this little car so much? Ride along at the Edmunds test track to find out.
[LIGHT ROCK MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: This is the 2019 Mazda Miata. And ahead of us is the Edmunds' test track. We're going to take a few laps and talk about why this is one of my favorite handling cars. Let's do it. [CAR ENGINE REVS] Bad launch. Doesn't matter. So if you're a Miata nerd, you already know this has more horsepower and torque than last year. You know it's a little bit firmer too. We're driving the retractable hard top version, which means it's a little bit heavier. But still the core attributes of this car remain. I should also note that this car has the [? Per ?] Club package with the BBS wheels, the Bilstein dampers, and the Brembo brakes. Beyond all that, though, what I really like about the Miata is this reminds me of what driving is supposed to be. You notice I'm not going a million miles an hour. I'm keeping it relatively tame. But what I have at my disposal are more inputs with regard to driving. I have a manual gearbox that feels really satisfying to use. I have some pitch, and dive, and body roll that isn't great when it comes to going fast, but it is informing me of what the car can get accomplished. It tells me the level of grip I have at each axle. It's an extra bit of communication. I have an engine that gets more exciting the more it revs. It feels like it hits a power peak at about 6,000 RPM. Or at least there's a distinct change in power delivery around that point. It sounds good, too. This is a really satisfying car to drive around. And I think what is so appealing about this-- it's definitely not the speed because we're not going terribly fast-- is the involvement with the driver operating a car. This is what driving should be. It's an experience that isn't about lap times but for the visceral thrill of operating a machine and making it go fast. And of course, the balance is exciting too. If I lift off mid-corner, I can make this car rotate. If I charge in too fast, it's going to understeer. If I apply too much gas on the exit, it's going to oversteer. It's going to do the things that rear-wheel drive sports cars should do. That's why this is so much fun. It's a communicative, lightweight, nimble, handling device that begs for your involvement with the experience. That's what Miata has always been. And I hope that's what it always will be. This 2019 version surely improves on those characteristics. And how can that be a bad thing? It's light. It's nimble. It's playful. Those are all the adjectives you'll hear all the time when talking about the Miata. And it just holds true. It's almost a stereotype to use it, but it's the truth. You can certainly go a lot faster for this money. But I don't know if you'd get the same involvement out of cars at this price point. That's been two laps at our handling track in the 2019 Mazda Miata. Thank you for watching. If you like what you see, be sure to subscribe. And for all your car shopping needs, be sure to visit Edmunds.com I'm going to keep going. That's good times.
Features & Specs
|Club 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$33,645
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Club 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$33,045
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$35,050
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$34,525
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
FAQ
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF:
- Wireless Apple CarPlay standard
- White Nappa leather available
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF reliable?
Is the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
The least-expensive 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,045.
Other versions include:
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $33,645
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $33,045
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,050
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $34,525
What are the different models of Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
More about the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Overview
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata RF Convertible. Available styles include Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 MX-5 Miata RF.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 MX-5 Miata RF featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,045. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,165 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,165 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,880.
The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 3.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,520. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,134 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,134 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,386.
The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 3.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,105. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,138 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,138 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,967.
The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 3.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,640. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,124 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,124 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,516.
The average savings for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 3.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RFS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for sale near. There are currently 48 new 2021 MX-5 Miata RFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,055 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,574 on a used or CPO 2021 MX-5 Miata RF available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,154.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2021 F-150
- Toyota Camry 2021
- 2021 Civic
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Coupes
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- 2021 Charger
- Dodge Durango 2020
- 2020 Grand Caravan
- Dodge Journey 2020
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- Dodge Charger 2019
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Camaro
- 2020 911
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 Acura NSX
- Lamborghini Huracan 2020
- 2020 R8
- Nissan 370Z 2020
- 2020 Continental
Hot new vehicles
Other Vehicles
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga