Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in White
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    5,626 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,995

    $1,734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    18,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,498

    $1,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    19,757 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,995

    $3,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    26,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,999

    $2,160 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    13,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,650

    $2,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in White
    certified

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    15,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,899

    $1,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    2,695 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,230

    $356 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in Red
    certified

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    36,149 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,690

    $1,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    29,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,450

    $690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    18,109 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,758

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    9,150 miles

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    12,122 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,999

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in White
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    9,355 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,997

    $979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    23,337 miles

    $24,888

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in White
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    25,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    16,592 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,097

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in Red
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club

    13,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,747

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring

    17,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,998

    Details

Zoom, Zoom Just Got More Fun
Tiff,02/19/2017
Launch Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
If you are looking for an extremely fun, beautiful, versatile roadster then purchase the 2017 MX-5 RF Launch Edition Mazda. I made my purchase on 2/9/17 and am already addicted to this car. I actually crave driving it (I've never craved driving a car before!). Don't worry about the professional reviews of the cons being that the RF is of a heavier weight (due to hardtop) than the soft top, that only part of the roof stows away and that there are blind spots. The heavier weight is not noticed at all when driving on city/hwy roads. Maybe if one were to take the MX-5 RF onto a race track one might notice a nano-second difference in 0-60 time but how much race track driving will one be doing (for most of us, very little if any). That only the top portion of the roof stows away is in my mind a pro not a con. As another reviewer noted, he was able to enjoy driving with the top down when the temp was in the 40's. I experienced the same thing. Initially thought I'd have to wait for warmer days to drive with the top down but was able to do so very comfortably when the temp was in the 50's so in my mind this is a plus as I'll be able to enjoy more driving days with the top down. Don't worry about the blind spots (all cars have blind spots) and b/c this car is loaded with safety features that lets you know if someone is in your blind spot and when you wander past lane markers etc (not that I lane-wander when driving, but it's nice to have these alerts). If anything, with all the electronic alerts (that you can adjust to your liking) your blind spots have been essentially neutralized. Cons: I owned 2 RX-7's back in the day & miss the extra room they offered but for the money and intended purpose of the car, this car is the best in its price range currently available. Another potential con would be that if you are over 6' then you might find the cabin a bit cramped. I'm not, so I'm comfortable, but notice that people over 6' don't have a lot of wiggle room in the car. With a Launch Edition, I plan to baby this car so that with time it becomes a 'classic'. Bottom line... This car is a dream to drive and the fun factor is off the charts! :)
