Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for Sale Near Me
74 listings
- 5,626 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995$1,734 Below Market
- 18,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,498$1,453 Below Market
- 19,757 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,995$3,968 Below Market
- 26,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999$2,160 Below Market
- 13,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,650$2,418 Below Market
- certified
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club15,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,899$1,295 Below Market
- 2,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,230$356 Below Market
- certified
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club36,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,690$1,073 Below Market
- 29,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,450$690 Below Market
- 18,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,758
- 9,150 miles
$27,998
- 12,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,999
- 9,355 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,997$979 Below Market
- 23,337 miles
$24,888
- 25,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995
- 16,592 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,097
- 13,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,747
- 17,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
Overall Consumer Rating4.522 Reviews
Tiff,02/19/2017
Launch Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
If you are looking for an extremely fun, beautiful, versatile roadster then purchase the 2017 MX-5 RF Launch Edition Mazda. I made my purchase on 2/9/17 and am already addicted to this car. I actually crave driving it (I've never craved driving a car before!). Don't worry about the professional reviews of the cons being that the RF is of a heavier weight (due to hardtop) than the soft top, that only part of the roof stows away and that there are blind spots. The heavier weight is not noticed at all when driving on city/hwy roads. Maybe if one were to take the MX-5 RF onto a race track one might notice a nano-second difference in 0-60 time but how much race track driving will one be doing (for most of us, very little if any). That only the top portion of the roof stows away is in my mind a pro not a con. As another reviewer noted, he was able to enjoy driving with the top down when the temp was in the 40's. I experienced the same thing. Initially thought I'd have to wait for warmer days to drive with the top down but was able to do so very comfortably when the temp was in the 50's so in my mind this is a plus as I'll be able to enjoy more driving days with the top down. Don't worry about the blind spots (all cars have blind spots) and b/c this car is loaded with safety features that lets you know if someone is in your blind spot and when you wander past lane markers etc (not that I lane-wander when driving, but it's nice to have these alerts). If anything, with all the electronic alerts (that you can adjust to your liking) your blind spots have been essentially neutralized. Cons: I owned 2 RX-7's back in the day & miss the extra room they offered but for the money and intended purpose of the car, this car is the best in its price range currently available. Another potential con would be that if you are over 6' then you might find the cabin a bit cramped. I'm not, so I'm comfortable, but notice that people over 6' don't have a lot of wiggle room in the car. With a Launch Edition, I plan to baby this car so that with time it becomes a 'classic'. Bottom line... This car is a dream to drive and the fun factor is off the charts! :)
