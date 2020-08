Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for Sale Near Me

Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California

You'll love how you feel in our 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club Convertible that's proudly displayed in Ceramic Metallic! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 155hp paired with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. Ready for the track, but equally fun running errands, our Rear Wheel Drive MX-5 Miata engages you in a dynamic ride with brilliant handling, all while scoring near 33mpg on the open road. The stunning physique of our Club is a head-turner with its rear spoiler, chrome tip exhaust, power-folding hardtop, and gorgeous alloy wheels. Find your spot behind the wheel of our RF Club in the ultra-supportive seats and grip the sport steering wheel. Take note of the power windows, leather shift knob, steering wheel audio controls, touchscreen, voice controls, and Bose audio with available satellite radio. Mazda has engineered this MX-5 Miata with the best quality materials and advanced safety features including blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, anti-lock disc brakes, side airbags, and stability/traction control. Thrilling and satisfying in every way, this MX-5 Miata is a game-changer! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club with USB Inputs, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 33 Highway)

