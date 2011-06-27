Vehicle overview

There's no denying that the full-size 2014 Lincoln Navigator SUV offers some desirable attributes. There simply aren't that many luxury vehicles out there that can seat eight passengers in comfort, swallow a small mountain of cargo or tow a 9,000-pound trailer, and do it all with style. However, we suspect very few luxury SUV shoppers truly need this rare combination of abilities. And those who do will likely be better served by one of the Lincoln's newer, more up-to-date rivals.

First off, the Navigator hasn't received a substantial overhaul since 2007, and it's beginning to show its age in a variety of areas. A key example is the full-size Lincoln's 5.4-liter V8 engine, which feels anemic compared with the more muscular V8 engines powering its rivals. Inside, an uninspired design and so-so materials just don't measure up to the richer-looking interiors in competitors. What's more, the Navigator doesn't feature Lincoln's latest touchscreen electronics interface, and it offers less functionality as a result.

With all that in mind, it should come as no surprise that we suggest that shoppers considering the 2014 Lincoln Navigator check out a few alternatives before making up their mind. If you're set on buying a large, three-row luxury SUV, we'd suggest taking a look at the 2014 Cadillac Escalade, the larger Cadillac Escalade ESV or the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. All offer better performance and handling, albeit with higher price tags. The Lexus LX 570 is another excellent choice, blessed as it is with a highly refined powertrain, impressive off-road capability and downright posh interior appointments.

On the other hand, if carrying seven or eight passengers is your main priority, consider large car-based crossovers like the Buick Enclave, Ford Flex or Lincoln's own MKT. You'll find similarly roomy interiors in these crossovers (although the MKT in snug in the third row), but with better fuel economy and more civilized road manners. Granted, they can't match the Navigator's substantial towing capacities. But unless you're towing a trailer and transporting large numbers of passengers on a regular basis, there are quite a few SUVs and crossovers we'd recommend ahead of the 2014 Lincoln Navigator.