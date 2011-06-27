  1. Home
2016 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plush ride
  • roomy third-row seat
  • typically less expensive than comparable rivals.
  • Difficult to park
  • missing a few high-end features
  • a few low-quality interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its capable powertrain, spacious interior and updated touchscreen control interface, the 2016 Lincoln Navigator is a solid choice for a traditional luxury SUV. If you don't need all of its capabilities, though, there are plenty of high-end crossovers that are easier to drive on a daily basis.

Vehicle overview

Given the sheer variety of utility vehicles and crossovers on the market, it's no surprise that full-size luxury SUVs like the 2016 Lincoln Navigator now occupy only a small portion of it. The Navigator caters to a very specific type of buyer who wants three rows of seating, lots of space and the ability to tow a boat, in a vehicle overflowing with traditional American style.

A substantial refresh for 2015 brought an extensive aesthetic makeover and a powerful yet fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 engine that helped the Navigator get back up to speed in this class. With a major infotainment system overhaul for 2016, there's an even stronger case to be made for Lincoln's large SUV if it fits your lifestyle. The new BlackBerry-powered Sync 3 touchscreen electronics interface should address some of the usability issues with the previous MyLincoln Touch interface, as the company is touting quicker response times and a simplified menu that appears as a strip at the bottom of the central touchscreen. Sync 3 also features intuitive pinch-and-swipe functions just like a smartphone, while matching the feature-rich excellence of MyLincoln Touch. Time will tell whether it's embraced by owners, but based on our initial impressions, Sync 3 seems to be a real step forward.

Last year's refresh gave the Lincoln Navigator a more modern look, but it remains a large, traditionally styled SUV.

As in past years, the Lincoln Navigator seats seven or eight, depending on the seating configuration you select, and a choice of two different wheelbases. Both offer plenty of hauling capacity, but if you're using all three rows for passengers, the long-wheelbase L provides worthwhile breathing room for groceries or a stroller. On top of all this space, the 2016 Navigator has a 9,000-pound towing capacity. The obvious downside to this level of capability is the Navigator's plus-size footprint. This is not a small vehicle, and even with all available electronic safety aids equipped, it takes concentration to maneuver it in tight spaces. If you're not planning to tap into the Lincoln's capabilities very often, we highly recommend looking at a three-row luxury crossover instead.

Shoppers who do need something on the order of the 2016 Lincoln Navigator will certainly want to take stock of its two main competitors: the Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. The Escalade comes with a strong V8 engine and offers a few features you can't get on the Lincoln, including adaptive cruise control and a rearward collision mitigation system. The Caddy has a cramped third-row seat and less cargo volume, however. The Mercedes, meanwhile, has the nicest interior of the three and an available diesel engine for buyers seeking more in the way of efficiency. Overall, though, the 2016 Lincoln Navigator is a solid entry in this class, and its relatively low pricing makes it all the more appealing.

2016 Lincoln Navigator models

The 2016 Lincoln Navigator is a full-size luxury SUV that's available in two main versions: the standard-wheelbase Navigator and the extended-wheelbase Navigator L. Both feature three rows of seats that, with the standard second-row captain's chairs, can accommodate a total of seven passengers. An available three-person 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat increases seating capacity to eight.

Both versions of the 2016 Navigator come in Select and Reserve equipment packages. The base Select package includes 20-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, foglights, a heavy-duty tow package, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, power-folding running boards, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear auxiliary controls, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar), power-adjustable pedals, driver seat memory settings, second-row captain's chairs and a power-folding 60/40-split third-row bench.

Also included are an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, the Sync 3 interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, a navigation system, smartphone app integration and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio and two USB ports.

The Reserve package adds 22-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a two-tone exterior paint scheme and upgraded leather upholstery that also covers the doors, dash and console.

Individual options include a sunroof, heated second-row seats, 22-inch polished aluminum wheels (sold in combination with the adaptive suspension) and second-row console storage (between the captain's chairs). A rear-seat entertainment system with twin, independent 7-inch headrest-mounted screens is sold as an accessory.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Lincoln Navigator gets a completely redesigned touchscreen control interface known as Sync 3.

Performance & mpg

Power for the 2016 Lincoln Navigator comes from a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine that puts out 380 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard. A light-duty four-wheel-drive system (no low-range gearing) is optional.

At the Edmunds test track, a standard-wheelbase Navigator 4WD made the sprint to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average time for a luxury SUV.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the 2016 Navigator with two-wheel drive is 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway), and 17 mpg combined (15/20) with four-wheel drive. The long-wheelbase versions come in at 17 mpg combined (15/20) and 16 mpg combined (15/19) for 2WD and 4WD, respectively.

Properly equipped, a rear-wheel-drive Navigator is capable of towing up to 9,000 pounds, outdoing its main competitors.

Safety

The 2016 Lincoln Navigator comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags, three-row side curtain airbags and a post-crash alert system. Front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard. The standard programmable MyKey system allows parents to specify speed limits and stereo volume limits for their teenage drivers.

In simulated panic stops from 60 mph, a 4WD Navigator came to a standstill in 125 feet. This distance is a bit better than average for a large SUV.

In government crash testing, the 2016 Lincoln Navigator scored a top overall rating of five stars out of five. All Navigator models earned five stars for frontal-impact and side-impact crash protection.

Driving

The revised 2016 Lincoln Navigator maintains the previous generation's personality, offering a quiet cabin and a smooth, unruffled ride. The powerful turbocharged V6 makes it feel relatively light on its feet while carrying a full load of passengers and while tackling hills and/or pulling a trailer. You won't hear a V8 rumble, but you might feel as if there's one under the hood.

Thanks to its independent rear suspension, the Navigator has an excellent ride quality, even with the optional 22-inch wheels, and shows surprising poise around turns for such a big vehicle. Alongside competitors like the Escalade and GL-Class, the Lincoln Navigator is arguably the best-handling, and truly feels smaller than it is. At the same time, the Navigator's imposing dimensions, especially those of the long-wheelbase L version, make it a handful in crowded parking lots and garages.

Interior

Open the door to any 2016 Lincoln Navigator, and an illuminated "welcome mat" beckons you into its upscale cabin, which features standard heated and ventilated front seats and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system. The leather upholstery feels rich, especially in Navigators with the Reserve package, but there are low-quality plastics here and there that detract from the luxury experience.

This interior's greatest strength is its sheer size. Passengers in the standard first- and second-row captain's chairs enjoy comfortable accommodations with plenty of room to stretch out. Even in the standard-wheelbase version, the third row feels remarkably spacious, with true, adult-sized legroom.

As you'd expect, there's plenty of room to stretch out in the second row of the Lincoln Navigator.

Although the climb to that third row is a little awkward, optional motorized running boards (that retract when the vehicle is in motion) and the abundance of headroom once inside certainly help with this challenge. Part of the credit here is due to the Navigator's independent rear suspension (rather than a solid axle) that allows the third row to be packaged lower in the chassis, resulting in a lower floor and more room for passengers.

When it comes to hauling cargo, both Navigator models excel. With all the rear seats folded, the shorter-wheelbase version offers a healthy 103 cubic feet of cargo room, while the extended Navigator L comes in at an expansive 128 cubic feet. Easing cargo-loading chores is the standard power-folding third-row seat that folds flat into the floor with the touch of a button, and returns upright just as effortlessly.

With its rear seats folded, the Navigator has ample cargo volume. Families using all three rows will prefer the L model.

The central multifunction touchscreen offers a clean, logical layout for navigation, audio, phone and climate controls. Backed by many redundant voice commands, Lincoln's Sync 3 can be a powerful tool for configuring and controlling the vehicle as well as your smartphone. There is a learning curve with Sync, but the new system is designed similarly to a smartphone, using gestures such as pinch-to-zoom or swipes. Once you connect your phone it can access your weather, music and other integrated smartphone apps. Additional features include Siri Eyes Free compatibility for iPhones and the ability to update the system over a wireless network.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Lincoln Navigator.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exceeded expectations until the repairs
John Boyer,09/22/2016
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have owned seven Expeditions and had wonderful experience with all of them. Very capable but unreliable. I test drove a 2016 Expedition and then a Lincoln Navigator. Navigator was superior fit, finish, ride and very quiet in comparison. I own a Lexus LS 460 sedan which is top of line Lexus. My Navigator is actually quieter than the Lexus. I was astounded. Other large SUVs such as Tahoe, Escalade, QX 80 did not have the capacity or the ride that I wanted. Also I had read about reliability issues on other vehicles. I have been driving large SUVs for 19 years and found this car is just easy to drive. So, I bought the 2wd Navigator Reserve. I could not be more afraid of a vehicle. Huge regrets. Since I last posted this review I had a total engine failure due to EGR valve. It was an item subject to a service bulletin. Lincoln should fix all of them before a breakdown. I was put in a dangerous position when it failed. Other than that, vehicle is still a wonder. I am now at about 19000 miles. After 43000 miles had issue of a slight squeak with steering colum cowel which was fixed under warranty. At just 51000 miles and out of warranty the throttle body failed again. It cost $850 to fix it. I am now on my third throttle body. I was told by dealer that the problem is the electronics in the throttle body that failed. Vehicle is dangerously unreliable at this point. Ford and Lincoln have no service bulletin on this but they probably should. As long as I have owned vehicles I have never heard of even one failing and I have two failures. Be wary.
Don’t be Shocked
Chris Eickhorst,10/13/2017
Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
We purchased a 2016 certified Navigator as we are now retired and planned on making many road trips. We now have 57,000 miles on it with nearly 30,000 of those miles being highway driven. We loaded the SUV down and took a trip from Florida to Yellowstone to California. We were impressed with the fuel economy for such a heavy SUV, averaging around 18-19 highway MPG. Very comfortable ride, superior performance and handling. We were disappointed in oral commands to the navigation and so when choosing a new destination you have to be at a stop. 2017 model has a very much improved command center. Recently we were told we needed new shocks ($1700.00 from the dealership) new brakes and now new calipers. We are 7,000 out of warranty so now on our own for over $2500 in repairs on this SUV. We called Lincoln Support and too bad so sad nothing they can do. Really? Not even discounted parts? Very disappointed in their ability to help out. The shocks were probably bad within the warranty period but it was never mentioned to me even though the dealership completed their multi point inspection. Dealership parts department was not at all surprised at our order of new shocks apparently they’ve sold a lot of them. Our mechanic was shocked at the amount of repairs needed on such a new vehicle as were we. Heck, the bolts weren’t even rusted on the parts removed!
Best value for a luxury SUV.
Shannon,01/16/2019
Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
You get lots of creature comforts with the 2016 Lincoln Navigator. I've only owned mine for 6 months and have put on about 7K miles. I really like the vehicle It's comfortable to drive and has a great turning radius for such a big vehicle. I've had absolutely no issues with it so far. The only complaint I have it around it's handling on rough roads - it throws everyone in the car around quite a bit and makes it uncomfortable. Other than that I love it. UPDATE: I've owned the Navigator for almost a year now and have put over 20K miles on it. Everything I before is still holding true. Good value.
Just get in & drive
William Tyndal,06/04/2016
Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I've owned 6 new Navigators since 1997 and they all have been great... Only one repair issue in all six. The 2016 has the new turbo 6 cylinder which is plenty powerful! All in all great value for a big SUV.
See all 5 reviews of the 2016 Lincoln Navigator
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Overview

The Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select is priced between $30,995 and$34,000 with odometer readings between 45846 and70094 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select is priced between $32,000 and$39,939 with odometer readings between 42943 and63485 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve is priced between $27,500 and$27,500 with odometer readings between 101703 and101703 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Lincoln Navigators are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Lincoln Navigator for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2016 Navigators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,500 and mileage as low as 42943 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator.

Can't find a used 2016 Lincoln Navigators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Navigator for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,384.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,617.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Navigator for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,165.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,917.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Lincoln Navigator?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Navigator lease specials

