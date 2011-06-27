Vehicle overview

Given the sheer variety of utility vehicles and crossovers on the market, it's no surprise that full-size luxury SUVs like the 2016 Lincoln Navigator now occupy only a small portion of it. The Navigator caters to a very specific type of buyer who wants three rows of seating, lots of space and the ability to tow a boat, in a vehicle overflowing with traditional American style.

A substantial refresh for 2015 brought an extensive aesthetic makeover and a powerful yet fuel-efficient turbocharged V6 engine that helped the Navigator get back up to speed in this class. With a major infotainment system overhaul for 2016, there's an even stronger case to be made for Lincoln's large SUV if it fits your lifestyle. The new BlackBerry-powered Sync 3 touchscreen electronics interface should address some of the usability issues with the previous MyLincoln Touch interface, as the company is touting quicker response times and a simplified menu that appears as a strip at the bottom of the central touchscreen. Sync 3 also features intuitive pinch-and-swipe functions just like a smartphone, while matching the feature-rich excellence of MyLincoln Touch. Time will tell whether it's embraced by owners, but based on our initial impressions, Sync 3 seems to be a real step forward.

Last year's refresh gave the Lincoln Navigator a more modern look, but it remains a large, traditionally styled SUV.

As in past years, the Lincoln Navigator seats seven or eight, depending on the seating configuration you select, and a choice of two different wheelbases. Both offer plenty of hauling capacity, but if you're using all three rows for passengers, the long-wheelbase L provides worthwhile breathing room for groceries or a stroller. On top of all this space, the 2016 Navigator has a 9,000-pound towing capacity. The obvious downside to this level of capability is the Navigator's plus-size footprint. This is not a small vehicle, and even with all available electronic safety aids equipped, it takes concentration to maneuver it in tight spaces. If you're not planning to tap into the Lincoln's capabilities very often, we highly recommend looking at a three-row luxury crossover instead.

Shoppers who do need something on the order of the 2016 Lincoln Navigator will certainly want to take stock of its two main competitors: the Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. The Escalade comes with a strong V8 engine and offers a few features you can't get on the Lincoln, including adaptive cruise control and a rearward collision mitigation system. The Caddy has a cramped third-row seat and less cargo volume, however. The Mercedes, meanwhile, has the nicest interior of the three and an available diesel engine for buyers seeking more in the way of efficiency. Overall, though, the 2016 Lincoln Navigator is a solid entry in this class, and its relatively low pricing makes it all the more appealing.