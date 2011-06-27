  1. Home
2001 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good selection of both standard and optional features, updated styling, improved seat leather, huge cabin.
  • Drives like a truck, rides like a truck, barely gets double-digit fuel economy, cumbersome to park.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Expedition Eddie Bauer edition makes more sense to us than the Navigator, unless you like lots of chrome.

Vehicle overview

Based on Ford's hot-selling Expedition (itself based on the F-150 pickup), the Navigator is the first truck ever sold by Lincoln. When it debuted, the Navigator's price tag was hard to swallow because the vehicle offered minimal changes over the Expedition. As opposed to some other luxury-SUV makers however, Lincoln has done a good job of adding additional features to distance the Navigator from the Expedition.

Featuring four valves per cylinder (as opposed to the Expedition's two valves per cylinder), the Navigator's V8 produces 300 horsepower and 360 foot-pounds of torque. Fuel mileage, however, leaves something to be desired. Four-wheel-drive models come with Lincoln's adjustable Control-Trac system that can be set in one of three positions by turning a dash-mounted knob. In automatic mode, the system applies power to the front wheels when rear-wheel slippage is detected and maintains it until traction is regained.

Inside, the Navigator has leather-bound seating for seven consisting of bucket seats for the front and second rows and a bench seat in the third row. Seating for eight (with a second-row bench seat) is optional. The backseats are very comfortable, which is not surprising since there is plentiful legroom forward of the individual rear captain's chairs. The third-row bench is comfortable too, but headroom is expensed for thigh support.

Of course, Lincoln would have a hard time justifying the price tag if there wasn't some additional luxury feature content. Climate-controlled seats can be ordered for both the driver and front passenger. The system provides both hot and cold air through the specially perforated leather seat surfaces. An optional navigation system utilizes a 5-inch monitor screen that fits neatly into the center console. Other choices to consider include a six-disc CD changer, a hands-free cell phone and a reverse sensing system.

Due to a low seating position and rounded exterior mirrors, it's not easy to see out of the Navigator. Seat comfort is adequate, but after awhile, the cushions feel hard and there's little side support. Truck-tough underpinnings have been softened a bit for use in the Lincoln, so roadway dips cause some bound and sway. Body roll is excessive, and the 17-inch tires exhibit a low pain threshold.

Hauling cargo can also pose a problem with the Lincoln. With the third seat removed, 63.2 cubic feet of space is available. But since the middle row is comprised of captain's chairs and a floor-mounted console, the Navigator can't be expanded into triple-digit territory like some other SUVs. For people looking for a big luxury SUV, the Navigator does have plenty to offer. However, you also might want to consider the Lexus LX 470 or Mercedes-Benz ML430, both of which are arguably better vehicles overall.

2001 Highlights

Auxiliary climate control is standard on both two- and four-wheel-drive models. Both the second- and third-row seats get lower child safety-seat anchors. Lincoln now offers complimentary maintenance at no additional charge for the first three years/36,000 miles in service.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Lincoln Navigator.

5(72%)
4(21%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Rock
Henry,12/01/2010
I have now owned this vehicle 7 yrs. It has been one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned. The only problems that I have had was with the air conditioner which died after about 4yrs. I had it repaired and I have never looked back. I have 2 kids and we have spent lots of time in this SUV. It has a DVD player and an awesome stereo. We have taken many trips in it on vacation and it is very comfortable. We often eat out at fast food joints and we can park and eat our food in the comfort of our navigator just like home. We have many memories in our "Gator" that we will cherish for years. If and when it dies I will probably buy another. 171,000 miles and counting.
2001 NAV
APRIL,07/08/2005
This is a great suv especially if theres kids involved. Love the space and the tv console to keep them quiet or to play the ps2...I've had no problems as of yet.. April atlanta,ga
Love my "car"
AC,03/14/2006
Love the heavy ride, stability and ability to see the road. Towing mirrors eliminate blind spots. Mileage is better than my last "car". I get 20 mph or so on the open highway. True comfort.
Thought it was great till warranty over
Ray,05/19/2007
I actually thought this was one of the best cars I ever had and never even bothered to check reviews until I started experiencing problems at 75K mi. Sorry, but a drive train should not fail at 75K. Everything imagineable went wrong. Found out I had a defective transmission - sorry warranty up, car would not start then all of a sudden would be OK. Couldn't find a problem until the fuel pump went out solid - after the warranty was up. The car always pulled to the right - could never find anything wrong - got worse as the car aged. It seems as though literally everything started to break just as the warranty was up.
See all 29 reviews of the 2001 Lincoln Navigator
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2001 Lincoln Navigator

Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator Overview

The Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator Base is priced between $4,995 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 127824 and127824 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Lincoln Navigator for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 Navigators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,995 and mileage as low as 127824 miles.

Which used 2001 Lincoln Navigators are available in my area?

There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 Navigators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,995 and mileage as low as 127824 miles.

Can't find a used 2001 Lincoln Navigators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Navigator for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,344.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,669.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Navigator for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,241.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,305.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Lincoln Navigator?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Navigator lease specials

