Used 2002 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
- $4,995
2001 Lincoln Navigator Base127,824 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMEU27R41LJ27207
Stock: 27207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2020
- $4,900
2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury145,370 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2003 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR 5.4L V8 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD STOP BY TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR LATEST ARRIVALS 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28R93LJ05628
Stock: 4088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2018
- Price Drop$2,698
2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury192,693 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This features: 4WD, Leather.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28R03LJ15769
Stock: 3LJ15769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $9,000
2003 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate139,103 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2003 Lincoln Navigator Odometer is 15612 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28R23LJ36719
Stock: A9790C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $6,977
2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury114,502 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anytime 2 Buy Auto - Oceanside / California
Good Credit, Bad credit, Financing for all! Come see us today! Buy Here Pay Here! No credit check! Lots of Cars Trucks and SUV's to choose from! Plus government fees and taxes,any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Please call (760)231-5434 to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU27R93LJ07249
Stock: 10641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2004 Lincoln Navigator Luxury115,664 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
D & H Motors - Gardiner / Maine
Ultimate Edition. Rear Entertainment System, Heat & A/C Seats. New Inspection Sticker. A great value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28R54LJ15056
Stock: 4LJ15056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2004 Lincoln Navigator undefined185,000 milesDelivery available*
Uebelhor & Sons Cadillac - Vincennes / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28R34LJ00099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,950
2004 Lincoln Navigator Luxury223,068 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
WM Krotter - O' Neill / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28R14LJ02286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,887
2005 Lincoln Navigator undefined228,091 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob Allen Motor Mall - Danville / Kentucky
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! New Price! White 2005 Lincoln Navigator Luxury 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V 4WD, Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28505LJ24214
Stock: C20013C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $4,995
2005 Lincoln Navigator undefined167,614 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Motor Sales - Minneapolis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28585LJ22811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,900
2005 Lincoln Navigator Luxury116,703 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reineke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - North Baltimore / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28575LJ12609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,450
1998 Lincoln Navigator Base130,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Super clean and really rust free!!! The truck was very very well cared for. The rockers have no rust, the body has no rust, the interior, looks great, it drives great, has cold AC, heated leather seats, 3rd row seating with rear AC and heat, power sliding sunroof, premium aluminum alloy wheels with BRAND new tires all the way around, in dash premium CD system, running boards, push bar, steering wheel controls for the radio, and much much more. Buy it with cash or finance with only $800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28L2WLJ06751
Stock: J06751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,395
2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate154,485 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Friesen's Chevrolet - Sutton / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! White 2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate4WD, Camel w/Low Back Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Stop by to visit with Allen, Tony or Jacque today! Sutton NE 402.773.5538 or visit www.friesenchevrolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU28576LJ06925
Stock: 6LJ06925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $3,890
2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury181,923 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
* WE FINANCE EVERYONE * TRADE IN WELCOME * DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS 10% * INSTANT APPROVAL * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FREE CAR FAX AVAILABLE * ACCEPT ALL TYPE OF INCOMES * JOB LETTERS, SSI, DISABILITY, BANK STATEMENTS, PAY STUBS AND MORE * BAD CREDIT/NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM * BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM * SE HABLA ESPANIOL 2006 Lincoln Navigator FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , POWER LIFT GATE, 3RD ROW SEATING 7 PASSENGER , NAVIGATION, PREMIUM LEATHER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SUNROOF , ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL WHITE METALLIC COLOR WITH BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, AND BIKES WELCOME IN TRADE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, EVERYONE APPROVED , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT. CALL DAVID AT 954-513-5310/OUR OFFICE AT 954-667-4904 OR COME SEE OUR CARS MON -SAT FROM 10 TO 8 AT 900 N STATE ROAD 7, HOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA ,33021 WE HAVE EXCELLENT STAFF READY TO ASSIST YOU IN YOU TRANSPORT NEEDS FOR OUT OF STATE OR OUT OF COUNTRY PURCHASES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU27546LJ00839
Stock: j00839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,999
2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate121,872 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Lincoln Navigator 4dr 4dr 4WD Luxury features a 5.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU285X6LJ22889
Stock: WYC-J22889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $4,449
2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury161,550 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bleecker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dunn / North Carolina
REDUCED FROM $5,449!, $1,600 below NADA Retail! Leather, Third Row Seat, Premium Sound System, Running Boards, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "A spacious and stylish full-size luxury SUV" -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. A GREAT VALUE: Was $5,449. This Navigator is priced $1,600 below NADA Retail. VISIT US TODAY: Our unmatched service and diverse Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Dunn. Visit us today and discover why we have the best reputation in the Dunn area. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU27596LJ05681
Stock: P7935A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- New Listing$6,995
2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury168,001 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southern Buick GMC Greenbrier - Chesapeake / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Cashmere Clearcoat Tri-Coat 2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/MP3-Capable Audiophile Sound System, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Pedal memory, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Audiophile, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Roof rack, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors. When you buy from us you get our EXCLUSIVE Southern Hospitality Buyers Program. Value-added Benefits like LIFETIME Oil & Filter Changes, LIFETIME Va. State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program and Much, Much More! SAVE UP TO $3805 IN SERVICE WITH THESE VALUE ADDED BENEFITS! Recent Arrival! CALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMFU285X6LJ12976
Stock: BP2475A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $3,982
1998 Lincoln Navigator Base143,490 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hayes Ford - Newport / Vermont
Red1 1998 Lincoln Navigator 4WD4WD, Leather.Hayes Ford-Lincoln is a Family Owned Business specializing in Customer Service and a Transparent Sales Process!! Contact us today and see what it's like to experience a friendly, no-pressure automotive sales process.! 1-800-649-4770.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMPU28L5WLJ40350
Stock: 49672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020