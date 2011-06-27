Used 2002 Lincoln Navigator for Sale

  • $4,995

    2001 Lincoln Navigator Base

    127,824 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMEU27R41LJ27207
    Stock: 27207
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-07-2020

  • $4,900

    2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury

    145,370 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia

    2003 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR 5.4L V8 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD STOP BY TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR LATEST ARRIVALS 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28R93LJ05628
    Stock: 4088
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-17-2018

  • Price Drop
    $2,698

    2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury

    192,693 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida

    Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This features: 4WD, Leather.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28R03LJ15769
    Stock: 3LJ15769
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $9,000

    2003 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate

    139,103 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio

    - 2003 Lincoln Navigator Odometer is 15612 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28R23LJ36719
    Stock: A9790C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $6,977

    2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury

    114,502 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Anytime 2 Buy Auto - Oceanside / California

    Good Credit, Bad credit, Financing for all! Come see us today! Buy Here Pay Here! No credit check! Lots of Cars Trucks and SUV's to choose from! Plus government fees and taxes,any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Please call (760)231-5434 to schedule a test drive today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU27R93LJ07249
    Stock: 10641
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995

    2004 Lincoln Navigator Luxury

    115,664 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    D & H Motors - Gardiner / Maine

    Ultimate Edition. Rear Entertainment System, Heat & A/C Seats. New Inspection Sticker. A great value!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28R54LJ15056
    Stock: 4LJ15056
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2004 Lincoln Navigator undefined

    185,000 miles
    Delivery available*

    Uebelhor & Sons Cadillac - Vincennes / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28R34LJ00099
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,950

    2004 Lincoln Navigator Luxury

    223,068 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    WM Krotter - O' Neill / Nebraska

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28R14LJ02286
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,887

    2005 Lincoln Navigator undefined

    228,091 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Bob Allen Motor Mall - Danville / Kentucky

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! New Price! White 2005 Lincoln Navigator Luxury 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V 4WD, Leather.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28505LJ24214
    Stock: C20013C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $4,995

    2005 Lincoln Navigator undefined

    167,614 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Metro Motor Sales - Minneapolis / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28585LJ22811
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,900

    2005 Lincoln Navigator Luxury

    116,703 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Reineke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - North Baltimore / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28575LJ12609
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,450

    1998 Lincoln Navigator Base

    130,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

    Super clean and really rust free!!! The truck was very very well cared for. The rockers have no rust, the body has no rust, the interior, looks great, it drives great, has cold AC, heated leather seats, 3rd row seating with rear AC and heat, power sliding sunroof, premium aluminum alloy wheels with BRAND new tires all the way around, in dash premium CD system, running boards, push bar, steering wheel controls for the radio, and much much more. Buy it with cash or finance with only $800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28L2WLJ06751
    Stock: J06751
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,395

    2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate

    154,485 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Friesen's Chevrolet - Sutton / Nebraska

    Recent Arrival! White 2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate4WD, Camel w/Low Back Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Stop by to visit with Allen, Tony or Jacque today! Sutton NE 402.773.5538 or visit www.friesenchevrolet.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU28576LJ06925
    Stock: 6LJ06925
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • $3,890

    2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury

    181,923 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida

    * WE FINANCE EVERYONE * TRADE IN WELCOME * DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS 10% * INSTANT APPROVAL * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FREE CAR FAX AVAILABLE * ACCEPT ALL TYPE OF INCOMES * JOB LETTERS, SSI, DISABILITY, BANK STATEMENTS, PAY STUBS AND MORE * BAD CREDIT/NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM * BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM * SE HABLA ESPANIOL 2006 Lincoln Navigator FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , POWER LIFT GATE, 3RD ROW SEATING 7 PASSENGER , NAVIGATION, PREMIUM LEATHER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SUNROOF , ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL WHITE METALLIC COLOR WITH BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, AND BIKES WELCOME IN TRADE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, EVERYONE APPROVED , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT. CALL DAVID AT 954-513-5310/OUR OFFICE AT 954-667-4904 OR COME SEE OUR CARS MON -SAT FROM 10 TO 8 AT 900 N STATE ROAD 7, HOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA ,33021 WE HAVE EXCELLENT STAFF READY TO ASSIST YOU IN YOU TRANSPORT NEEDS FOR OUT OF STATE OR OUT OF COUNTRY PURCHASES

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU27546LJ00839
    Stock: j00839
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,999

    2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate

    121,872 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

    This 2006 Lincoln Navigator 4dr 4dr 4WD Luxury features a 5.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU285X6LJ22889
    Stock: WYC-J22889
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $4,449

    2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury

    161,550 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Bleecker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dunn / North Carolina

    REDUCED FROM $5,449!, $1,600 below NADA Retail! Leather, Third Row Seat, Premium Sound System, Running Boards, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "A spacious and stylish full-size luxury SUV" -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. A GREAT VALUE: Was $5,449. This Navigator is priced $1,600 below NADA Retail. VISIT US TODAY: Our unmatched service and diverse Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Dunn. Visit us today and discover why we have the best reputation in the Dunn area. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU27596LJ05681
    Stock: P7935A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-19-2020

  • New Listing
    $6,995

    2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury

    168,001 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Southern Buick GMC Greenbrier - Chesapeake / Virginia

    Clean CARFAX. Cashmere Clearcoat Tri-Coat 2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/MP3-Capable Audiophile Sound System, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Pedal memory, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Audiophile, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Roof rack, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors. When you buy from us you get our EXCLUSIVE Southern Hospitality Buyers Program. Value-added Benefits like LIFETIME Oil & Filter Changes, LIFETIME Va. State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program and Much, Much More! SAVE UP TO $3805 IN SERVICE WITH THESE VALUE ADDED BENEFITS! Recent Arrival! CALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMFU285X6LJ12976
    Stock: BP2475A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $3,982

    1998 Lincoln Navigator Base

    143,490 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hayes Ford - Newport / Vermont

    Red1 1998 Lincoln Navigator 4WD4WD, Leather.Hayes Ford-Lincoln is a Family Owned Business specializing in Customer Service and a Transparent Sales Process!! Contact us today and see what it's like to experience a friendly, no-pressure automotive sales process.! 1-800-649-4770.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LMPU28L5WLJ40350
    Stock: 49672
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

