  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Navigator
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Navigators for sale
List Price
$21,900
Used Navigator for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Super Comfortable

primodel, 12/09/2013
4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

This my 3rd Navigator, 1998, 2003 and 2014. I am super pleased with the 2014 model. Comfort for me is priority #1. I tested several other models in the same price range and the Navigator came out on top. For a big unit like this it rides extremenly well. Gas cost at $3.40 a gallon represents a weekly cost of $11.00 in fuel vs 17mpg on any other vehicle. I am willing to pay the extra $11.00 a week for this SUV. The only mechanical problem was the A\C unit that had to be replaced nov 2019. As of today I stand by my review(dec2019).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Navigators for sale

Related Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles