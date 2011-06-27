  1. Home
2007 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Revised interior is very plush, roomy seating in all three rows, quiet ride, power fold-flat third-row seat.
  • Sluggish acceleration, amount of exterior chrome pushes the taste barrier, unimpressive fuel mileage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A big and comfy luxury SUV, the reworked 2007 Lincoln Navigator now offers the ride quality and level of luxury it needs to run head to head with its chief rival, the Cadillac Escalade. Unfortunately, it's down 100 horsepower and weighs several hundred pounds more.

Vehicle overview

Anyone who's a fan of large luxury SUVs has the Lincoln Navigator to thank. The Navigator was the first full-size luxury SUV, and although that early version was little more than an F-150 with a wagonlike body and some luxury bits thrown in, the Navigator and the segment it helped to pioneer have become a sales force to be reckoned with.

In spirit, the redesigned 2007 Lincoln Navigator isn't much different from the original. Big and capable, it's ready to take seven or eight passengers to their favored destinations with ease. But this year, Lincoln has focused much of its attention on improving the Navigator's luxury and quality. Underneath, there's a more rigid chassis that borrows its front frame section from the F-150 pickup, and revised front and rear suspension designs. Additionally, the rear driveshafts flow through the frame rails, which lowers the big SUV's center of gravity and opens up more room for third-row passengers. Other revisions include larger brake calipers and thicker brake rotors to shorten stopping distances, as well as a new master cylinder to improve pedal feel.

Inside, the dash, center console and door panels are now covered with rich-looking wood trim and the analog clock mounted in the center of the dash is a near perfect blend of modern sophistication and old Lincoln style -- two words we'd have been reluctant to use in describing previous Navigators. Even the somewhat overdone exterior has an elevated level of elegance, especially when viewed from behind. It remains to be seen if vehicles like the Navigator will continue to sell well in light of fluctuating fuel prices but Lincoln certainly deserves credit for raising the bar with the new Navigator.

But that praise comes with a word of caution. Heavier than last year and now weighing in at more than 3 tons, Lincoln's is a full-size SUV in the fullest sense. Granted, it comes with a ton (pun intended) of standard features like stability control and a cocoon of airbags. But motivation still comes from a 5.4-liter V8 (the same one you get in the similar Ford Expedition), which makes for unimpressive acceleration and some pretty ugly fuel economy numbers, especially for those who want the four-wheel-drive model.

It's big, it's bright, it's heavy and the super-sized Lincoln logo up front is almost comical in its dimensions -- not exactly our cup of tea, but for some luxury SUV shoppers, just right. If luxury is your number-one goal and you're not into subtlety, by all means you'll want to check out the 2007 Lincoln Navigator and compare it to Caddy's new Escalade or Chrysler's Aspen. If you find these domestic-brand large SUVs not quite to your liking, Infiniti's QX56 and Mercedes-Benz's impressive GL450 are solid alternatives.

2007 Lincoln Navigator models

The 2007 Lincoln Navigator is a full-size luxury SUV and is offered in two trim levels: Luxury and Ultimate. The Luxury version comes with such features as 18-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, turn signal mirrors, adjustable pedals, leather-covered 10-way power front seats with memory, a trip computer and an auxiliary jack for connecting MP3 players. Step up to the Ultimate and the standard features list grows to include a power rear liftgate, power-folding third-row seats, an overhead console, heated and cooled seats and a sunroof. Most of those features can be added as options to the Luxury trim. Major options include a THX-certified audio system, a navigation system, a rear seat DVD entertainment system and exterior enhancements like 20-inch chromed alloy wheels, chrome exhaust tips, power retracting running boards and a towing kit.

2007 Highlights

For the 2007 model year the Lincoln Navigator gets a significant update. The look is almost all new, with a huge chrome grille up front and more stylized taillights out back. Inside, the Navigator also gets a new interior that uses higher-quality materials and looks more luxurious. Also new is a power fold-flat third row of seats. Mechanically, the truck gets a new frame and independent suspension, plus additional insulation and a thicker windshield to make the ride quieter. Twenty-inch chrome wheels are now an option for those who still think more is more. Finally, drivetrain warranty coverage has been extended to six years/70,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

Lincoln's full-size luxury SUV is available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel-drive configurations. All Navigators are powered by the same 5.4-liter V8 that drives other Ford trucks. It's good for 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, and sends its power through a six-speed automatic transmission. While 300 hp sounds like plenty, the Navigator's approximate 6,000-pound curb weight keeps the truck from feeling even a little sprightly. Properly equipped, the Navigator's towing capacity is 9,100 pounds.

Safety

Lincoln offers a comprehensive list of standard safety features for its flagship SUV including stability control with a rollover sensor, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction control, tire-pressure monitoring and power adjustable pedals. Airbag coverage includes seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and three-row side curtain airbags. In federal government NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Lincoln Navigator received five out of five stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions.

Driving

With slightly softer suspension tuning than other full-size Ford trucks, the 2007 Lincoln Navigator is intentionally aiming for comfort. Even so, the big truck feels reasonably agile and body roll is acceptable for a large luxury SUV. The stiffer frame and five-link independent rear suspension pay noticeable dividends here, but the truck's ride quality is smooth first and foremost. The 5.4-liter V8 is responsive, but no one would call the Navigator quick. Although acceleration is never more than adequate, power delivery is refined. The six-speed automatic serves up smooth shifts, but hunts a bit more than we'd like in passing situations.

Interior

Lincoln has spent considerable time on just the seats in the Navigator's upscale interior. To boost passenger capacity to eight, a 40/20/40-split second-row seat is available as a no-cost option, and the optional power fold-flat third-row seat is truly a luxurious option. Even the seat frames have been revised so they transmit less vibration from the truck's floor. Passenger room is excellent, and for luxury SUV buyers who intend to make use of all three rows on a regular basis, the Navigator makes a lot of sense -- most competitors have somewhat cramped third-row accommodations. Up front, the gauge cluster and other dash details are clearly intended to be reminiscent of Lincoln's past. With both the second- and third-row seats lowered, the Navigator can carry 104 cubic feet of cargo -- a good number for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lincoln Navigator.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luxury rediscovered by Lincoln Finally
Shirley,11/29/2006
This new Navigator feels as if it is floating when driven. The interior is much more user friendly and very accommodating to ALL passengers. The sound system is almost studio quality. Sirius is definitely a plus. I love the larger DVD screen. Everything about this Navigator is top of the line.
Reliable, big and comfortable SUV
Costa,02/21/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
We currently have 130k miles and no major problems. The car has been very well maintained its entire life. The rear air suspension was a problem, but if you convert it to a normal suspension you can bypass the ongoing problems of an air suspension once it gets older. It is very large and comfortable and still feels like a new vehicle. It is smooth and quite and the acceleration is good for such a large vehicle, as you would expect it does not handle like a car but I think it handles fairly well for a giant SUV. We have the 4WD version so our MPG may not be as good as a RWD model but even still it is not bad for this size vehicle. We average around 15 MPG in mixed driving but on highway trips it can get around 20 MPG. It drives great on the highway in the rain. We have never towed with it but like the fact that the tow package is cover with a plastic cover in the back bumper so you don't see the tow hitch or wires. Even though its a 2007 I still think it looks good outside and inside, the interior does not feel dated, plus it has all the features you could want, even heated and cooled front seats. My wife has a new smaller 3 row SUV but doesn't mind driving the Navigator and likes being a passenger in it.
New Lincoln Navigator Owner
Mastro,12/29/2008
Purchased our 2007 Lincoln Navigator 14 months ago. Test drove every large SUV, but Navigator blows all others away. Runs on regular gas. V8 is smooth and powerful yet the ride is amazingly smooth and quiet, you will not believe its really a truck! Massive interior space that is luxurious and comfortable. Power 3rd row folding seat is a very convenient feature which we use whenever we make runs to Lowes, Home Depot, etc. Power fold running boards have worked without any problems even through tough NJ winter. Able to handle rain, snow, and ice with confidence. Currently have over 22000 miles with impeccable dependability. Impressive vehicle that frequently receives compliments
Love my NAV but it loves GAS
john79,02/22/2010
Did a ton of research before buying and its one thing to read specs/view pics online and another to actually get into a vehicle. I was a little on the fence about front grill styling, didn't seem to have the "wow factor". When you actually sit and drive this SUV you will see how it simply beats out all others. I really love this truck in all aspects. If youre concerned about gas - you should be. I average 12 city/16 freeway. HOWEVER....I live in Central Texas and the weather is usually fair. If you drive with the windows down 1/4 way, with no HVAC, gas mileage shoots up to 15-16 City and 18-19 highway!! Not bad for such a large SUV.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2007 Lincoln Navigator
More About This Model

Say hello to what Lincoln refers to as the new face of "Elegant American Luxury." Who knew that elegant Americans were supposed to have unibrows? Thanks for telling us now, Lincoln. We could have saved ourselves a lot of trouble over the years had we known that earlier.

Already we've misspoken. The 2007 Lincoln Navigator full-size luxury SUV doesn't actually reveal the new face of Elegant American Luxury because the new Navigator has no face. Instead, it has a grille, and only a grille. A grille that has grown to such hideously large proportions that it partly covers the headlights. On second thought, it is possible that it's not a grille at all. Possibly, the new Navigator is just playing a very, very large harmonica.

Escalading expectations
But we digress. The '07 Lincoln Navigator is more than just a grille. Indeed, according to Lincoln, there are more than 18 and a half feet of Navigator behind that grille. Or there are if one chooses the new super-long "L" version. (You'll want to measure the depth of your garage before going there.)

That's right! The Navigator L is almost an inch longer than the new Cadillac Escalade ESV. We suspect this did not happen by accident. Lincoln doesn't even bother trying to pretend that it's not copying the Escalade. Why would it?

The Cadillac is not just the acknowledged leader of the class; it is the class. The Escalade is so well established from name-checking rappers and suburban guys who would be driving Caddy Fleetwoods if that model were still available, that it has ascended to the level of cultural icon. It's even got a nickname.

The Navigator? Not so much. We've gamely tried for years to spread the nickname "'Gator" but it never really took.

Behind the grille
Like the 2007 Ford Expedition on which it's based, the 'Gator is substantially reworked. It's not all new, but there are significant changes other than just the grille, which is quite large.

Behind the grille is the 300-horsepower 5.4-liter three-valve V8 familiar from previous Navigators. But behind that is something new: A six-speed automatic transmission takes the place of the old four-speed. The extra two cogs help compensate for the dismal weight-to-power ratio of about 22 pounds per horse.

This means the Navigator accelerates much more quickly than a stationary object but is about 2 seconds slower to 60 mph than the Cadillac. The Caddy's big 6.2-liter pushrod V8 pumps out 403 hp and has 355 fewer pounds of chrome and luxury to pull around. To paraphrase the president of these United States, "The 'Gator takes a thumpin'."

Behind the transmission (which is a few feet behind the grille) is a new interior design. The new instrument panel is a variation on the retro-style, two-pod design of the previous Navigator. And it is handsome and distinctive.

We're not big fans of the old-style square gauges. They remind us too much of the days when Ford Fairmonts roamed the Earth. As with other Lincolns, the Navigator's "satin nickel" trim looks a bit cheap, but otherwise the craftsmanship and materials quality are quite good.

Because a driver cannot see the grille from the interior, Lincoln has thoughtfully added big chrome accents to the front door panels — one is the Lincoln badge and the other is the thick trim around the door handles, on which is written "NAVIGATOR." If it weren't for the new 2007 Escalade's high-quality interior, we'd say that the Lincoln's is the best in this class of two.

Silence is golden
Lincoln also added more sound-deadening material to the 'Gator compared to the old model. This helps make the interior a pretty serene place to spend time. The company claims that it has made such dramatic improvements in quietness that it had to set new targets for quietness.

While this is a big chunk of hyperbole, the Navigator is a fine place to listen to your iPod selections through the standard auxiliary outlet. Lincoln also called in experts from its corporate cousin, Volvo, to help design new front seats. And the seats were comfortable enough on our two-hour preview drive, but they are hardly up to the standards of those excellent butt-and-back coddlers found in Volvos.

The Escalade is just as comfortable, except when you're stuck in the third-row seats. Back there, the Navigator, whether the standard-length version or the L model with its 15-inch stretch, provides more room and a better seating position. Additionally, the Navigator's split third row can be conveniently folded into the floor via two cargo-bay-mounted electric switches. The Escalade, which still uses a solid rear axle compared to the independent rear of the Lincoln, makes no such provision.

Whether you choose the standard-length Navigator, the new L version or a Cadillac ESV, the second-row accommodations are near identically sized. All of the additional room provided by the Navigator L compared to the standard model is behind the second-row seats. Cargo room behind the L's third row is up by almost 25 cubic feet (or roughly the volume of two midsize sedan trunks). But cargo space is still less than that of the ESV Caddy, between 3 and 10 feet depending on seat configuration. If the maximum of 128.2 cubic feet of space provided by the L is not enough for you, you might consider piloting an oil tanker instead.

The Navigator comes standard with side curtain airbags covering all three rows in addition to seat-mounted side airbags and the company's AdvanceTrac stability control system with Roll Stability Control.

The long and winding road
Not so long ago, the drive we did through the Great Smoky Mountains in the pouring rain would have been a deeply troubling experience in the Navigator. In the '07, though, it was merely unpleasant. There was nothing particularly spooky about how the Navigator L handles the steep grades and constant turns of the route.

In truth, we came away impressed at how accurately and consistently the Navigator L handled. Do not mistake this with good handling in the broader sense. At about 6,300 pounds, the Navigator L is destined to feel a little like driving a large building. But taken at a reasonable clip, the Navigator floats and bobbles less than the old model. Lincoln credits this newfound (and relative) prowess to a stiffer ladder frame and a new independent multilink rear suspension.

We still would have preferred to drive the Escalade through this patch of road. Its lighter weight, additional 100 hp and automanual operation of its six-speed make it the easy choice on steep grades. Truth be told, the Escalade feels every bit as confident a handler as does the Navigator, despite the Caddy's solid rear axle. Because of the Lincoln's extra weight, similarly equipped Escalades will stop shorter, even though the Lincoln's brakes are bigger.

So money
The Navigator manages to return slightly better fuel economy than a similarly equipped Escalade. This is something like being crowned the sprightliest man in the nursing home. But fuel is money and the less of it used, the better as far as we're concerned. The EPA estimates that a standard Navigator will get 15 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway. The standard-length Escalade gets 13/19. A rear-drive Navigator L gets 13/18.

The Navigator holds an advantage over the Escalade in maximum towing capacity — by more than 600 pounds in long-wheelbase all-wheel-drive versions. And the Navigator L is available in rear-drive form, which the ESV is not, which adds 200 pounds to the Lincoln's towing advantage.

A Navigator buyer is likely to spend less money to get into their very expensive luxury barge than an Escalade buyer, too. A base level, rear-wheel-drive Navigator will set you back at least $45,755. Model for model, the Escalade base price averages about $6,000 higher. Our tester, an all-wheel-drive L model that came with myriad options including rear-seat entertainment system, chrome-plated 20-inch wheels, navigation system and more listed for $63,860. A well-equipped Escalade ESV can top $67,000.

But price and fuel economy are less of a deciding factor with chrome-bedecked behemoths like these two. In this class, image reigns supreme. And it's going to take more than subtle improvements and a decidedly unsubtle new grille to topple the Escalade.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator Overview

The Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and Ultimate 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 110286 and110286 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Lincoln Navigators are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lincoln Navigator for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 Navigators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 110286 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lincoln Navigator.

Can't find a used 2007 Lincoln Navigators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Navigator for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,586.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,573.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Navigator for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,181.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,560.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Lincoln Navigator?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Navigator lease specials

