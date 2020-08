Used 2013 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

Peak Kia North - Windsor / Colorado

*Summary*Our experienced Peak Kia North team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals.*Equipment*Carry lots of cargo while your passengers are comfortable. A third row of seating gives you the flexibility to carry all the kids and the their friends too. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 1/2 ton suv and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. This Lincoln Navigator is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. This model has an automatic transmission. This Lincoln Navigator has an elegant black exterior finish. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the vehicle is easy with the climate control system. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this vehicle. The vehicle has a 5.4 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this model. It has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. It is equipped with front side curtain airbags. The Navigator is equipped with a gasoline engine. This 1/2 ton suv will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of the vehicle and give it a nice look too.*Packages*Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.*Additional Information*Swing by today to view our entire Peak Kia North inventory. Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive. Peak Kia North works every day to be the absolute best dealership in the region by responding to each customer's unique needs. Thanks for viewing Peak Kia North's exclusive listings.**Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. **

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Taxi Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMJJ2J59DEL01584

Stock: P4309

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-07-2020