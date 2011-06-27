Vehicle overview

We'll say this: The 2013 Lincoln Navigator still has plenty of presence. A massive, squared-jawed face and an imposing profile with chrome flourishes highlight the exterior, while genuine wood accents and more luxury features than you can count are found inside. And thanks to its rugged and traditional body-on-frame construction, the Navigator can take on the heavy towing tasks that would send even the largest crossover scurrying back to the safety of its suburban driveway. Beyond that, however, the Navigator has little to offer.

The current Navigator's platform is one of the oldest in the segment, dating back to 2007 for its last redesign. It shows in what's under the hood: an aging 5.4-liter V8 that's underwhelming in the power department when compared to its notably stronger rivals. Inside, the Navigator is further let down by mediocre cabin materials and an electronics interface that's less advanced than what Lincoln 's currently installing in its other vehicles like the MKX and MKZ.

As large luxury SUVs go, the Lincoln Navigator's main competition includes the 2013 Cadillac Escalade and the 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class . Both provide more powerful performance and better handling. There's also the Lexus LX 570 which, in addition to its well-rounded refinement, boasts superior off-road skills. All of them have tighter construction, higher-quality cabins and more modern designs than the Navigator.

Of course, if the capabilities of a supersized, truck-based SUV are not really needed, we suggest looking at a considerably less thirsty, less cumbersome full-size crossover such as the 2013 Ford Flex or Mazda CX-9. Given this wealth of choice, we see little reason to purchase a 2013 Lincoln Navigator.