Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
- 23,048 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,995$5,959 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR SELECT 4x4 (4WD). This luxury large SUV boasts a roomy interior, refined handling, and muscular engine performance. With its odometer now reading 23,048, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until May 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this large SUV will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 70,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - A POWER SUNROOF - 2nd ROW HEATED SEATS - VOICE ACTIVATED FACTORY NAVIGATION - REMOTE ENGINE START - BLINDSPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM - HEATED & COOLED FRONT - HEATED REAR SEATS - DUAL-ZONE ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL - A THX II PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM - INTEGRATED VOICE COMMAND with BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - PUSH-BUTTON START - A POWER LIFTGATE - A UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR SELECT 4x4! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JTXHEL02232
Stock: 24186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 28,143 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$33,999$4,373 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $9171 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LT5HEL10512
Stock: P302509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 32,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$35,999$4,270 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $69,480*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 02/16/2021 OR 17,453 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW For shoppers with big families who need maximum seating capacity and the ability to pull a trailer behind you, only a big, traditional truck-based SUV like the 2017 Lincoln Navigator will do. While it does have a class-leading 9,000-pound towing capacity and seven seats standard, the Lincoln Navigator gives you a lot more than just rugged capability. It's also a luxury vehicle filled with creature comforts. On the highway, the Navigator is impressively quiet and comfortable, and its turbocharged V6 engine is powerful and makes for an easy driving experience. The Navigator also has one of the largest interiors of any SUV, so interior space will seldom be a concern. Standard features on the Select includes 20-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, a heavy-duty tow package, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, power-folding running boards, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control (with rear auxiliary controls), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory settings, first- and second-row leather upholstery (with third-row vinyl), heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar), power-adjustable pedals, second-row captain's chairs and a power-folding 60/40 split third-row bench. Also included are an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, the Sync 3 interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, smartphone app integration and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD/satellite radio and two USB ports. FEATURES One Owner AWD 3rd Row Seat Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cooled Seats Cross-Traffic Alert Heated Seats HID headlights Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Liftgate Power Seats Power Retractable Running Boards Premium Sound System Privacy Glass Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Rear Bucket Seats Running Boards/Side Steps Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3JT7HEL05479
Stock: L05479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 74,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,757$4,762 Below Market
Rivard Buick GMC - Tampa / Florida
White 2017 Lincoln Navigator Reserve RWD 6-Speed Automatic V6 Fresh Oil Change, Leather.15/21 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2KT8HEL00056
Stock: P8664A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 22,033 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$32,999$1,610 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $8164 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Select with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2HT8HEL02820
Stock: M292116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln Navigator Select22,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,990$5,031 Below Market
Vision Ford Lincoln - Wahpeton / North Dakota
INTERNET SPECIAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JT4HEL01898
Stock: L01898
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 38,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,998$2,990 Below Market
Friendly Ford Lincoln - Monroe / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 200 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateNavigator L Select White Platinum Tri-Coat V6Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4WD, Leather, 14 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: THX II, Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: HD w/Single CD/DVD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditionin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3JT5HEL05058
Stock: P8051
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 75,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,995
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Quad Seats, WHEELS: 20" ULTRA BRITE MACHINED ALUM. POWER MOONROOF, Tow Hitch, ENGINE: 3.5L GTDI V6. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESPOWER MOONROOF, ENGINE: 3.5L GTDI V6 (STD), WHEELS: 20" ULTRA BRITE MACHINED ALUMINUM 17" E-coated steel spare wheel (STD). 2017 Lincoln Navigator with Riviera Sands Light Brown Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 380 HP at 5250 RPM*.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Edmunds.com explains "When it comes to sheer size and how it translates to interior space, the Navigator is almost unrivaled. Even in the standard-wheelbase version, the third row feels remarkably spacious.".BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe at North Park Lincoln feel that today's buyers are more educated. They understand that a vehicle's value is determined by demand and availability, not by what we paid for it, or how long we have owned it. Instead of inflating our prices and hoping to win a negotiating contest, we perform a comprehensive search for similarly equipped vehicles in the marketplace up to 500 miles away to find the current market value so we can offer you the best deal up front with our no hassle Posted Pricing.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Select with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2HT6HEL13783
Stock: PEL13783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 92,969 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$26,197$4,228 Below Market
Lake Chevrolet - Clear Lake / Iowa
REDUCED FROM $30,999!, PRICED TO MOVE $6,900 below NADA Retail! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Turbo Charged Engine CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE: 3.5L GTDI V6 (STD), WHEELS: 20' ULTRA BRITE MACHINED ALUMINUM 17' E-coated steel spare wheel (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com's review says 'When it comes to sheer size and how it translates to interior space, the Navigator is almost unrivaled. Even in the standard-wheelbase version, the third row feels remarkably spacious.'. A GREAT VALUE Reduced from $30,999. This Navigator is priced $6,900 below NADA Retail. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Pritchard's Advantage Rewardswe reward you for doing business with us!Lifetime Engine Guarantee -Lifetime Multi-Point Inspections -Lifetime Shuttle Service -Lifetime Free Pickup & Delivery -Earn Points with Every Service. Redeem your reward points for service discounts or toward the purchase of your next vehicle! *See written agreement for complete program details. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JT3HEL00791
Stock: LU2103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 31,382 miles
$42,995
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Dual-Headrest Dvd By Invision Power Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 2Nd Row Heated 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Chrome Power Running Boards Dune; Reserve Leather Low Back Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L Gtdi V6 Palladium White Gold Metallic Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of The Woodlands has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Lincoln Navigator L. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Off-road or on the street, this Lincoln Navigator L Reserve handles with ease. This Lincoln Navigator L Reserve is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Take home this Lincoln Navigator L Reserve, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. The Navigator L Reserve is well maintained and has just 31,382mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Lincoln Navigator L, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2017 Lincoln Navigator L has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT3HEL01653
Stock: HEL01653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 35,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,174$4,462 Below Market
Camelback Ford Lincoln - Phoenix / Arizona
BACK-UP CAMERA, MP3, I PHONE INTEGRATION / BLUETOOTH / SYNC, LEATHER, NAVIGATION / NAV / GPS, ONE OWNER, LOADED, CLEAN CARFAX, THIRD ROW, Navigator L Select, 4D Sport Utility, V6, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Velvet, Ebony w/Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 20131 miles below market average! Black Velvet 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select RWD 6-Speed Automatic V6 Excellent selection of vehicles, Financing Options, serving the greater Phoenix Area!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3HT6HEL03101
Stock: P409993
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln Navigator Select48,096 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,990$2,102 Below Market
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, GPS / Navigation, NONSmoker, 3rd Row Seat / THIRD ROW / 7th Seat Option, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, AMAZING MPG!, Remainder of Factory Warranty Included!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible.2017 Lincoln Navigator Select Black VelvetLincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 200 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Select with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2HTXHEL01202
Stock: HEL01202
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 68,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,999$2,958 Below Market
CarVision Used Car Super Store - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
***WARRANTY AS OF TODAY 6/26/20***BASICCoverage expired***POWERTRAIN COVERAGE***33 months or 1,948 miles***VALUE ADDED OPTIONS***4WD, Leather 3rd Row Seat Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor .CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!*****Why buy from Car Vision?**** (1) We are a "No-Hassle No-Haggle" dealership! We pre-discount our cars, so you do not need to worrying if you got the best price! (2) Our salespeople are non-commissioned, and won't be pushy about a purchase. (3) We remove the fear of purchasing a pre-owned vehicle with our Comprehensive Extended Service contracts, and provide a FREE Vehicle History Report for each car. (4) We handpick only the best vehicles, and each vehicle goes through a meticulous 118-point inspection process. (5) Are you are looking to sell your car? We buy cars!***** ***Our "Market Based" pricing philosophy ensures you pay below the current market average for the same car with comparable mileage! We utilized cutting edge software which pulls data from every major auto website. Our goal is to price our cars low enough to sell within 30 days. This means you get our best price without having worry if you paid too much.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3JT3HEL05902
Stock: L05902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 69,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,813$3,029 Below Market
Woodhouse Ford South - Plattsmouth / Nebraska
Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Lincoln Navigator delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 22" 20-Spoke Machined-Aluminum -inc: 17" E-coated steel spare wheel, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* This Lincoln Navigator Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P285/45R22 AS BSW -inc: P265/70R17 AT OWL spare tire, THX II w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Woodhouse Ford South of Plattsmouth located at 2288 Osage Ranch Blvd, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LTXHEL06035
Stock: R200124B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 37,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,450$4,612 Below Market
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** RESERVE/ 4-WHEEL DRIVE/ NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH BACK-UP CAMERA/ HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS/ SUNROOF/ BLIND SPOT MONITOR/ CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT/ XENON HEADLIGHTS/ PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM/ PARKING ASSISTANCE/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ 22 INCH PREMIUM WHEELS/ PERSONAL LEASE VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT4HEL02746
Stock: PA4170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 46,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,990$3,292 Below Market
Ford Lincoln of Queens Boulevard - Jamaica / New York
You'll always have an enjoyable ride whether you're zipping around town or cruising on the highway in this 2017 LINCOLN Navigator. This Navigator has 46475 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. It’s cleverly designed to maximize convenience and comfort with features such as: We never lose a deal on price! The open road is calling! Drive it home today. This vehicle is subject to a safety recall. Check the recall by clicking the link below. https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls?vin=5LMJJ2JT5HEL05488#vin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JT5HEL05488
Stock: c3810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 60,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,995$3,632 Below Market
Union Park Buick GMC - Wilmington / Delaware
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. This 2017 Black Lincoln Navigator Select 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Clean CARFAX. Reviews: * Serene ride over any kind of road surface; lots of cargo room in both the standard and extended length versions; easy-to-use tech interface; substantial towing capacity allow it to handle large trailers. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JT1HEL00191
Stock: 75002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 40,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,000$2,626 Below Market
Wickstrom Ford Lincoln - Barrington / Illinois
Certified. 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select V6 4WD This vehicle has been serviced with a fresh oil and filter change, as well as new wiper blades and new air filter. 4WD, Ebony w/Upgraded Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, 2nd Row Heated Bucket Seats, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power Moonroof, Premium audio system: THX II, Wheels: 20 Dark Finish Aluminum. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * 200 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement Wickstrom Auto Group. Expect the Best. Experience the Difference.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3JTXHEL00938
Stock: P8894
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
