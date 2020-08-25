Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

Dual-Headrest Dvd By Invision Power Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 2Nd Row Heated 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Chrome Power Running Boards Dune; Reserve Leather Low Back Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L Gtdi V6 Palladium White Gold Metallic Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW of The Woodlands has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Lincoln Navigator L. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Off-road or on the street, this Lincoln Navigator L Reserve handles with ease. This Lincoln Navigator L Reserve is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Take home this Lincoln Navigator L Reserve, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. The Navigator L Reserve is well maintained and has just 31,382mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Lincoln Navigator L, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2017 Lincoln Navigator L has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMJJ3LT3HEL01653

Stock: HEL01653

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020