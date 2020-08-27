Used 2001 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

I have now owned this vehicle 7 yrs. It has been one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned. The only problems that I have had was with the air conditioner which died after about 4yrs. I had it repaired and I have never looked back. I have 2 kids and we have spent lots of time in this SUV. It has a DVD player and an awesome stereo. We have taken many trips in it on vacation and it is very comfortable. We often eat out at fast food joints and we can park and eat our food in the comfort of our navigator just like home. We have many memories in our "Gator" that we will cherish for years. If and when it dies I will probably buy another. 171,000 miles and counting.

