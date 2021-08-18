When Lincoln released the redesigned Navigator in 2018, it quickly shot to the top of our rankings of the Best Large Luxury SUVs. Its reign at the top was eventually ended by the arrival of the redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLS, but the Navigator is still one of the best choices in the class. Now Lincoln has its eyes on the prize once again with its updated 2022 Navigator.
2022 Lincoln Navigator
- First Lincoln with ActiveGlide hands-free driving system
- Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Larger and improved touchscreen
- Improvements to second-row seats and entertainment system
- Part of the fourth Navigator generation introduced for 2018
The 2022 Navigator continues to have a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. It's a pretty powerful V6, generating 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. This is 10 fewer hp than the 2021 model's V6, which Lincoln says is due to a retuning that it expects will slightly improve fuel economy.
While previous generations of the Navigator weren't far removed from the Ford Expeditions they were based on, the 2018 redesign introduced a Navigator with a unique identity. The quality of the materials and construction far surpasses what you'll find in Lincolns of old, and features such as 30-way adjustable seats and a rear-seat control panel help differentiate the Navigator from its Ford mechanical twin. From a size perspective, the cabin is adult-friendly in all three rows. A weekend getaway for you and a half-dozen of your closest friends won't be an issue.
All of the above additions would constitute a fairly significant refresh, but it's the 2022 Navigator's new technology features that really make it worth waiting for. The Sync 4 infotainment system is enhanced with over-the-air update capability, so you don't need to go to a dealer to get the newest version. The new Navigator also gets a larger center touchscreen (13.2 inches, up from 10 inches), wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an optional Revel Ultima audio system with 28 speakers.
The Lincoln Navigator was already one of our favorite large luxury SUVs, and the upgrades for the 2022 model should enhance its appeal. Check back for a full review of the Navigator's new features, including our impressions of its ActiveGlide hands-free driving system.
