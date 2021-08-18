2022 Lincoln Navigator

Release Date: Winter 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $78,000
  • First Lincoln with ActiveGlide hands-free driving system
  • Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Larger and improved touchscreen
  • Improvements to second-row seats and entertainment system
  • Part of the fourth Navigator generation introduced for 2018
2022 Lincoln Navigator Review
Navigator gets lots of new tech, including hands-free driving
by the Edmunds Experts
8/18/2021
What is the Navigator?

When Lincoln released the redesigned Navigator in 2018, it quickly shot to the top of our rankings of the Best Large Luxury SUVs. Its reign at the top was eventually ended by the arrival of the redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLS, but the Navigator is still one of the best choices in the class. Now Lincoln has its eyes on the prize once again with its updated 2022 Navigator.

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator isn't a completely new vehicle, but it does have significant tweaks and additions to make it more appealing than last year's model. Among these improvements is the first implementation of Lincoln's hands-free ActiveGlide driving system, which is a limited hands-free driving system. There's also a road-sensing camera that communicates information to the suspension to produce a smoother ride. Here are all the upgrades in store for the 2022 Lincoln Navigator.

What's under the Navigator's hood?

The 2022 Navigator continues to have a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. It's a pretty powerful V6, generating 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. This is 10 fewer hp than the 2021 model's V6, which Lincoln says is due to a retuning that it expects will slightly improve fuel economy.

Every Navigator is already equipped with adaptive suspension dampers, which allow you to quickly shift between a soft, comfortable ride and a sportier feel for mildly improved handling. New for 2022 is an enhancement that Lincoln calls Road Preview. A forward-facing camera scans the road ahead and communicates upcoming ruts, potholes and other irregularities to the suspension. This allows the suspension to be proactive — rather than merely reactive — and should result in an even more pleasant ride.

How's the Navigator's interior?

While previous generations of the Navigator weren't far removed from the Ford Expeditions they were based on, the 2018 redesign introduced a Navigator with a unique identity. The quality of the materials and construction far surpasses what you'll find in Lincolns of old, and features such as 30-way adjustable seats and a rear-seat control panel help differentiate the Navigator from its Ford mechanical twin. From a size perspective, the cabin is adult-friendly in all three rows. A weekend getaway for you and a half-dozen of your closest friends won't be an issue.

Many of the 2022 updates are for the Navigator's rear passengers. The second-row seats are now ventilated and can now be outfitted with a massaging function. That fully digital control module is new and allows rear passengers to adjust their seats and the climate system. The rear entertainment system is also upgraded with Amazon Fire TV compatibility, so those in the back can stream (or download ahead of time) their favorite shows and movies. Front-seat occupants will enjoy a larger central touchscreen.

Shoppers considering a top-of-the-line Navigator will be able to choose from two new themes for the Black Label, which is the Navigator's top trim level. Central Park contrasts dark green leather against open-pore wood that is laser-etched with an image of the pathways of New York City's Central Park. The Invitation theme is more traditional, pairing black leather with open-pore dark brown wood that features laser-etched square-shaped patterns. Both join the existing Chalet and Yacht Club themes, though the reddish-brown Destination color combination has been discontinued.

How's the Navigator's tech?

All of the above additions would constitute a fairly significant refresh, but it's the 2022 Navigator's new technology features that really make it worth waiting for. The Sync 4 infotainment system is enhanced with over-the-air update capability, so you don't need to go to a dealer to get the newest version. The new Navigator also gets a larger center touchscreen (13.2 inches, up from 10 inches), wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an optional Revel Ultima audio system with 28 speakers.

Also in store for the 2022 Navigator is the ActiveGlide driver assistance suite. ActiveGlide is Lincoln's name for its version Ford's BlueCruise technology, which combines adaptive cruise control with an advanced lane-centering system. On over 100,000 miles of limited-access highways, the Navigator can brake, accelerate and center itself in the lane without the driver needing to keep his or her hands on the wheel.

ActiveGlide is one of the few hands-off driving systems on the market, and it directly competes with the Cadillac Escalade's Super Cruise tech. We've tested the related BlueCruise feature on the Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E, and it works quite well in those vehicles. We have high hopes for Lincoln's first implementation of ActiveGlide in the Navigator.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Lincoln Navigator was already one of our favorite large luxury SUVs, and the upgrades for the 2022 model should enhance its appeal. Check back for a full review of the Navigator's new features, including our impressions of its ActiveGlide hands-free driving system.

