Many of the 2022 updates are for the Navigator's rear passengers. The second-row seats are now ventilated and can now be outfitted with a massaging function. That fully digital control module is new and allows rear passengers to adjust their seats and the climate system. The rear entertainment system is also upgraded with Amazon Fire TV compatibility, so those in the back can stream (or download ahead of time) their favorite shows and movies. Front-seat occupants will enjoy a larger central touchscreen.

Shoppers considering a top-of-the-line Navigator will be able to choose from two new themes for the Black Label, which is the Navigator's top trim level. Central Park contrasts dark green leather against open-pore wood that is laser-etched with an image of the pathways of New York City's Central Park. The Invitation theme is more traditional, pairing black leather with open-pore dark brown wood that features laser-etched square-shaped patterns. Both join the existing Chalet and Yacht Club themes, though the reddish-brown Destination color combination has been discontinued.