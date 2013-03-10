Used 2014 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me
- 83,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$1,988 Below Market
- 79,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,987$1,612 Below Market
- 55,546 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,500$226 Below Market
- 98,263 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,121
- 118,241 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,975
- 68,043 miles
$15,496
- 94,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,984
- 96,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000
- 27,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,300$283 Below Market
- 94,468 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500
- 108,603 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,800
- 65,541 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,498
- 62,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,777
- 57,194 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,500
- 76,585 miles
$17,184
- 85,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,000
- used
2015 Lincoln MKT25,111 miles
$21,900$3,625 Below Market
- used
2013 Lincoln MKT167,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,980
jeffking1,10/03/2013
We replaced our aging MB R320 with the MKT. We checked competing vehicles but the Lincoln was the best value. The ride is good except on harsh roads, due to the optional 20" wheels. We are having no problems with Lincoln Sync and find it easy to use. The car is extremely quiet even compared to the MB. Handling is sharp, unlike the numb MB. The dual turbo do their job nicely. Gas mileage is as advertised so far. More foot room should be provided for the driver, the only real flaw so far. The safety features like blind spot warning and adaptive cruise control work great. Lane drift warning is annoying and I shut it off. I would not hesitate to recommend this car.
