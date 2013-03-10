Used 2014 Lincoln MKT for Sale Near Me

543 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 543 listings
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    83,518 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $1,988 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    79,137 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,987

    $1,612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Black
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    55,546 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,500

    $226 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Gray
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    98,263 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,121

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    118,241 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,975

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    68,043 miles

    $15,496

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Red
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    94,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,984

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    96,689 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Gray
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    27,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,300

    $283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    94,468 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Gray
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    108,603 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,800

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    65,541 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,498

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Red
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    62,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,777

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    57,194 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    76,585 miles

    $17,184

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKT in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKT

    85,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,000

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKT

    25,111 miles

    $21,900

    $3,625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lincoln MKT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKT

    167,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,980

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKT

  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (75%)
Enjoying our 2014 MKT EcoBoost
jeffking1,10/03/2013
We replaced our aging MB R320 with the MKT. We checked competing vehicles but the Lincoln was the best value. The ride is good except on harsh roads, due to the optional 20" wheels. We are having no problems with Lincoln Sync and find it easy to use. The car is extremely quiet even compared to the MB. Handling is sharp, unlike the numb MB. The dual turbo do their job nicely. Gas mileage is as advertised so far. More foot room should be provided for the driver, the only real flaw so far. The safety features like blind spot warning and adaptive cruise control work great. Lane drift warning is annoying and I shut it off. I would not hesitate to recommend this car.
