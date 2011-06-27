  1. Home
2015 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plush ride
  • roomy third-row seat
  • typically less expensive than comparable rivals.
  • Difficult to park
  • missing a few high-end features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Boasting updates in key areas, the 2015 Lincoln Navigator should be a solid choice for a traditional luxury SUV.

Vehicle overview

A large vehicle in a small niche segment, the Lincoln Navigator SUV has typically played second fiddle (or should we say second double bass) to its Cadillac rival. With a substantial refresh taking place this year, Lincoln's full-size luxury liner is putting up a stronger fight for first chair.

Chief among the key changes this year for the 2015 Lincoln Navigator is a turbocharged V6 engine that delivers stronger performance and promises better fuel economy than the anemic and old-tech V8 it replaces. Front-end styling adopts Lincoln's "split wing" grille, the rear gets a full-width taillight and an illuminated "welcome mat" lights up under both front doors when they're unlocked. Hidden from view is a newly optional suspension with adjustable dampers that, indeed, delivers greater comfort and stability when you need it.

Inside, the Navigator finally receives the latest version of the brand's infotainment interface (MyLincoln Touch) and adopts the company's latest touchscreen electronics interface that allows one to customize instrument panel displays. We never warmed to poking the capacitive-touch "virtual" buttons in previous applications, so it's nice to see the return of some tactile controls.

What remains unchanged are the Navigator's ability to carry up to eight passengers in comfort, transport the spoils of an overenthusiastic Costco shopping spree and tow a 9,000-pound trailer all in style. There simply aren't that many luxury vehicles out there that can do all that. There is a downside, however: sheer size. To assuage parking issues, there are parking sensors and a rearview camera equipped as standard, but somehow the Navigator still feels hard to handle at times. Not everyone will need something this big, though, so we recommend looking at some smaller three-row luxury crossover competitors if you aren't constantly hauling seven other people and their gear.

As for chief rivals, your shopping process will undoubtedly include the 2015 Cadillac Escalade (and its longer Escalade ESV sibling). Redesigned this year, the Escalade has a strong V8 engine and offers some features not found on the Lincoln such as LED headlights and adaptive cruise control. We'd also recommend checking out the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class because of its classy interior and its available fuel-efficient diesel power. Overall, the updated 2015 Navigator should be worth checking out, especially if you factor in its attractive pricing.

2015 Lincoln Navigator models

The 2015 Lincoln Navigator is a full-size luxury SUV that's available in two models: the standard Navigator and the extended-wheelbase Navigator L. Both feature three rows of seats that, with the standard second-row captain's chairs, can accommodate a total of seven passengers. An available three-person 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat increases seating capacity to eight.

The Navigator's list of standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, a heavy-duty tow package, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, power-folding running boards, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear auxiliary controls, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats, power-adjustable pedals, driver seat memory settings, heated second-row captain's chairs and a power-folding 60/40-split third-row bench.

Also included are an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, the Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, multi-configurable instrument displays, a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen electronics interface and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio input jack.

The optional Reserve package includes 22-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a two-tone exterior paint scheme and upgraded leather trim (also covers the doors, dash and console). Other options include a sunroof, different wheels, a second-row console and a rear-seat entertainment system with twin, independent 7-inch headrest-mounted screens.

2015 Highlights

For 2015 the Lincoln Navigator receives a makeover. Highlights include new front and rear styling, a refreshed interior and the replacement of the old V8 engine with a more powerful and efficient turbocharged V6.

Performance & mpg

Power for the 2015 Lincoln Navigator comes from a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine that puts out 380 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard. A light-duty four-wheel-drive system (no low-range gearing) is optional.

At the Edmunds test track, a standard-wheelbase Navigator 4WD made the sprint to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average time for a luxury SUV.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the 2015 Navigator with two-wheel drive is 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway), and 17 mpg combined (15/20) with four-wheel drive. With a 4WD Navigator, we effectively matched those figures with a respectable 14 mpg around town and 17 mpg on our mixed-driving evaluation loop. The long-wheelbase versions come in at 17 mpg combined (15/20) and 16 mpg combined (15/19) for 2WD and 4WD, respectively.

Properly equipped, a rear-wheel-drive Navigator is capable of towing up to 9,000 pounds, outdoing many competitors.

Safety

The 2015 Lincoln Navigator comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags, three-row side curtain airbags and a post-crash alert system. Front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard. The standard programmable MyKey system allows parents to specify speed limits and stereo volume limits for their teenage drivers.

In simulated panic stops from 60 mph, we measured 125 feet for a Navigator 4WD to come to a standstill. This distance is a bit better than average for a large SUV.

Driving

The revised 2015 Lincoln Navigator maintains the previous Navigator's personality, offering a quiet cabin and a smooth, unruffled ride. The significant boost in engine output, again, makes it feel lighter on its feet while carrying a full load of passengers and while tackling hills and/or pulling a trailer. You won't hear a V8 rumble, but you might feel as if there's one under the hood.

Thanks to its independent rear suspension (available with adaptive dampers all around), the ride, and particularly the body control, is excellent for such a big vehicle. The 2015 Lincoln Navigator is perhaps the best handling large SUV on the road that actually drives smaller than it is. The same cannot be said of the Cadillac Escalade. The ride quality is also smooth, and even with those big 22-inch wheels, nearly all road imperfections are smothered out.

However, given all of these remarkable dynamic qualities, the Navigator's imposing dimensions, especially those of the long-wheelbase version, make it a handful in crowded parking lots and garages.

Interior

Step inside the 2015 Lincoln Navigator and you'll find an upscale environment filled with a long list of standard amenities, from heated and ventilated front seats to a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system. Perhaps this interior's greatest strength is its sheer size. Passengers in the standard first- and second-row captain's chairs enjoy comfortable accommodations with plenty of room to stretch out. Even in the standard-wheelbase version, the third row feels remarkably spacious with true, adult-sized legroom.

Although the climb to that third row is a little awkward, optional motorized running boards (that retract when the vehicle is in motion) and the abundance of headroom once inside certainly help with this challenge. Part of the credit here is due to the Navigator's independent rear suspension (rather than a solid axle) that allows the third row to be packaged more effectively.

When it comes to hauling cargo, both Navigator models excel. With all the rear seats folded, the shorter-wheelbase version offers a healthy 103 cubic feet of cargo room, while the extended Navigator L comes in at an expansive 128 cubic feet. Easing cargo-loading chores is the standard power-folding third-row seat that folds flat into the floor with the touch of a button, and returns upright just as effortlessly.

Gauges and controls are straightforward and intuitive. The central, multifunction touchscreen offers a clean, logical layout for navigation, audio, phone and climate controls. Backed by many redundant voice commands, MyLincoln Touch can be a powerful tool for configuring and controlling the vehicle and your smartphone. But there's still a learning curve for getting accustomed to even basic functions.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Traded '14 ESV for the L and loving it!
Phil Calendine,10/09/2015
L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Yes, we had a brand new 2014 Cadillac ESV Platinum. It was really crap. Transmission issues, electrical issues, upgraded seats were horrible, very uncomfortable. Ride was very poor compared to our previous air suspension 2003 ESV. Engine under powered. Vented seats sounded like a jet landing in the car. Heated/cooled cup holder worked great for the two minutes before it turned itself off. Remote start worked great as far away as five feet. 2015 Cadillac is just plain ugly and "fold flat" seats simply sit up on floor of car...wife literally couldn't reach into car without hitting the bumper. That's not gonna work in Ohio winters. So we decided to cut our losses and try the Navigator-L. Got a fantastic deal on the outgoing 2015 which is essentially same as the new 2016. I did like the general appearance of the ESV platinum interior better, but the functionality of the Nav over the '14 or '16 ESV is way, way better. The entertainment/nav is infinitely easier and more intuitive than the grossly antiquated non Vue system we had in the '14, and I feel much better than the Vue system in the latest Caddy. Unlike the Vue, Lincoln maintains hard buttons where it makes it easier to use (volume, tuning, HVAC, etc) but still integrates those into its Sync system. The iPhone works seamlessly and intuitively. The old Nav had a grossly underpowered engine. The new ecoboost turbo rectifies that, and easily outperforms the '14 or '16 ESV. In addition, this smart 6 cylinder gets about 15% better gas mileage, which, comcined with the 33 gal tank vs 28 on the ESV, and you can go way further. The brakes are also much improved, and better compared to Caddy. The ride (we have the upgraded Reserve edition with comparable air suspension) has 3 very useful and noticeably different ride selections. The Sport setting is great around town, resulting in a very stable, nearly sway free ride. Hit the highway and select comfort and the road bumps are nearly unnoticeable. The ESV did neither. The back of the L has much easier to use auto down third row, which, by the way is 40/60 split, which means you can actually sit someone in the middle of the back row. Caddy 50/50 split resulted in our huge ESV being reduced functionally to a six passenger! Who wants to sit in a crack? So overall, from my perspective, the '15 or '16 Nav L is an easy winner over Caddy, which gives the feel of an over confident underachiever. UPDATE: April 2017 at 22k miles. I suppose with an American car it was inevitable. What was initially a tight, smooth ride has slowly but noticeably deteriorated into a sway wagon. We had to have the reader wiper motor replaced, thank goodness right before warranty set to expire. The driver side power foot board is now angled outward, probably from an overweight service person that worked on our car, and the dealership sees nothing wrong with it. We get random beeping from the park assist all the time, and Lincoln has been zero help. Gas mileage has dropped as well, though still 1-2 mpg greater than we ever got with the ESV. It is still comfortable enough, and nothing else compares as far as gross load hauling of people and stuff, but we can't wait until we can offload this thing and get a Lexus.
Great value great service
James,02/10/2016
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have a 2015 Select Navigator L. Bought this truck in November of 2014 before the dealer had any on display in the lot and still got a great deal. Service has been very good. A year after buying the car I asked about replacing a seat cover that had a slight factory defect (wrinkle) I noticed when new but not till after purchase and bothered me over time. They did the right thing and replaced the seat cover under warranty ] to the tune of about $1200. Probably I'm lucky to have a good dealer but not all manufacturers would oblige me this way after the sale I'm sure. Like a previous review said this is a very nicely powered great riding and functional suv. I have had no issues and it tows my boat on vacations like it's not even there. Surprisingly easy to maneuver for such a large truck. It's so big I have to park it diagonally in my 3 car garage but bliss alleviates the need for hanging a tennis ball. The main thing is everything works well and I think Lincoln did a good job of updating with mature tried and true 6 speed transmission, ecoboost engine and bug free navigation. Voice command works well and features like nearby movie theatres and show times is really nice. Not super fast and interface is a little complicated but ultimately rewarding Bluetooth and hd radio sound best on the THX audio system.The platform doesn't allow for some of the newer features like adaptive cruise but I find incrementing the speed using the steering wheel buttons works well on trips and I don't have to worry about the car slamming on the brakes when passing a semi like I've read is happening with other manufactures who have bugs in their advanced electronics. Has all the nice luxury features I need like power everything (steering column, pedals, folding seats and heated and cooled seats standard. This truck is exceptionally quick, smooth, and roomy, and CAPABLE. Fit and finish is pretty good but not as good as like and escalade but then this is much less expensive and much nicer looking than the expeditions interior in my opinion. I like to research and am glad I bought this over its domestic rivals due to all the problems they are having with their all new designs which I think are too small inside and not advanced enough in their mechanical engineering which is where I think Ford has a leg up on the competition.
Great road car, technological nightmare
Texas Big Mike,01/14/2018
L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I've owned the car for 4 1/2 years and have put 62,000 miles on it. It's a wonderful road car, with a solid feel, good acceleration from the turbocharged V6, and a surprisingly good 18-19 mpg on the highway. The seats are comfortable and the deploying running board makes it easy to enter and exit, important since my wife has had major back surgery. The cargo space is huge; we traveled with a 90 lb Lab and luggage for several weeks at a time and have lots of space. The instrument panel is easily readable and intuitive, and the hands free operation is convenient and adds to road safety. Here's the downside: despite numerous trips to the dealer, several of which involved 3-4 day stays, the car's electronic package still malfunctions frequently. It tells me it there's no key in the vehicle sometimes and won't start, sometimes giving the signal when the car is running and under way; the proximity sensors go off for no reason, the automatic windshield wipers turn on under perfectly dry conditions, and sometimes the Bluetooth phone connection does not recognize my phone. The problems are not constant nor have they interfered with the operation of the vehicle or it's safety, but it's annoying and undermines my confidence in the vehicle. Despite my satisfaction with the car's handling I may not buy another one.
Compared all of the luxury SUV's, Navigator won
risenbeck,12/20/2016
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I car shopped for about 1 month for a new SUV. Test drove Suburban, Mercedes GL450, Escalade, Lexus and Navigator. I was looking for a 15' model to keep price in the high 30's to low 60's. The one I liked best would win our regardless of price. I ended up picking the Navigator as it's ride was so much nicer than all the others. Now that I had the car for a week, I am enjoying other features like great sound system, easy to use panels that parse off navigation, entertainment, climate, etc. Also key was being able to seat normal sized people in the 3rd row if we needed it. The Lexus was so high priced, but also only a kid would be able to sit in the 3rd row as it was not deep enough for legs. Also another great feature was the ability of the back to flatten out completely with a push of a button. The look of the car is also very nice (black on black). I am very happy with this purchase as I almost completely forgot about the Navigator.
Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

More about the 2015 Lincoln Navigator
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Lincoln's largest vehicle, the Navigator receives a mild freshening that includes a more efficient twin-turbo V6 that easily out-muscles the previous model year's V8. The Navigator's interior has been redesigned to look and feel more upscale. Combined with a new adaptive suspension option and electrically assisted steering, it delivers a more pampered driving experience.

What Is It?
The 2015 Lincoln Navigator is a full-size luxury SUV based on the Ford F-150's truck chassis and is available with a short (119-inch) or a longer (L) 131-inch wheelbase. Both models can seat up to eight people and come with a smooth-riding independent rear suspension system.

The Lincoln Navigator might be luxurious, but like its more pedestrian brother the Ford Expedition, this truck doesn't mind hard work. That's the advantage of driving a vehicle that has a pickup truck frame at its core. The Navigator can tow up to 9,000 pounds and handle a maximum payload of 1,560 pounds. So assuming for example you'd like to carry five 200-pound adults, the Navigator can still handle another 560 pounds in the cargo hold.

2015 Lincoln Navigator

Speaking of hauling, the shorter Navigator can swallow 18.1 cubic feet of luggage or gear with all the seats in place and the L model can take on 42.6 cubic feet. You'd have to fold down the backseats of many crossovers to get that level of cargo hauling ability. So that makes these rigs outstanding road trip vehicles for a large family.

Gone is the old 5.4-liter V8, replaced with a more gas-pump-friendly 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. The Navigator gets the most powerful version of this engine (Ford calls it EcoBoost) with 380 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Compared to the old V8, this V6 not only makes 70 more horses and 95 more lb-ft of torque, but that torque is available at lower engine speeds, too. The EcoBoost is the only engine choice and it comes paired to a six-speed automatic.

Buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive; the latter includes a new adjustable shock absorber system that allows the driver to toggle among "Normal," "Comfort" and "Sport" settings. Opting for 4WD also brings a hill-descent control system. Should you ever choose to point the tires of this $60,000-plus vehicle down a steep, muddy trail, the brake-based system will help slow the vehicle down without the driver needing to touch the brake pedal.

Capability aside, Lincoln has made enhancements to the SUV both inside and out to make it quieter — new acoustic glass and additional noise-reducing foams, seals and padding beneath the carpets, dash and plastics around the cabin.

2015 Lincoln Navigator

What Body Styles and Trim Levels Does It Come in?
The 2015 Lincoln Navigator is available with three rows of seating standard and comes in two lengths (Navigator and Navigator L). Buyers can select from two option packages: Select and Reserve. But this is a Lincoln, so even the standard Select trim offers a full lineup of luxury features including 20-inch wheels, leather interior with front and rear heated and cooled seats, HID headlamps and a power-folding third row of seats.

Lighting in modern luxury vehicles has become much more upscale and distinct, and this Lincoln is no exception. The truck uses 222 LED lights surrounding the front and rear lighting clusters. And as the driver approaches the Navigator at night, a "welcome mat" of light in the shape of the Lincoln logo is projected on the ground.

The upscale Reserve trim package adds exactly $7,500 to the $62,475 window sticker of a two-wheel-drive Navigator and $6,850 to a 4WD model. For the added investment, buyers are treated to upgraded leathers, new (and fancier) Ziricote wood, the adjustable shock absorber system, 22-inch wheels and power-extending and -retracting running boards. And perhaps most importantly for family buyers, there's a headrest DVD system to keep second-row passengers entertained.

How Does It Drive?
Slide into the soft leather thrones of a 2015 Lincoln Navigator and the view through the windshield is expansive. It's an addicting experience to ride so high above traffic with such great visibility, completely isolated from...everything. And that's a big part of the draw behind full-size luxury SUVs like the Navigator.

Then again, a high-riding truck-based luxury SUV will never be mistaken for a light and nimble crossover. This is a big machine that weighs nearly 3 tons. The new electric-assist power steering requires less effort to turn at parking lot speeds and feels more fluid out on the road. After several hours behind the wheel of a 4WD Reserve model, it was also clear that the new adaptive damper system does a good job of offering noticeably different driving modes.

2015 Lincoln Navigator

The Sport setting makes the truck feel more athletic. It's soft enough to dampen out even the largest potholes and yet helps the Navigator corner more flatly. The Comfort setting is perhaps best suited to straight rough roads because when the road bends, the setting allows the suspension to gently roll — like Lincolns did decades ago. The frustrating part about this system is that you've got to go fairly deep into menus to switch between settings. So if you were using the trip menu and wanted to change shock settings, the safest option would be to pull to the side of the road to make the switch. A simple rotary knob on the console would make more sense.

The new EcoBoost V6 is a great addition, as it really moves the 3-ton SUV along briskly. In other words, the Navigator's plentiful low-end torque means you won't need to dig very deeply into the throttle very often. The six-speed transmission operates smoothly, but it doesn't shift responsively when the Navigator is pushed hard. Oftentimes it felt like it was in a gear too high for the situation, the calibration likely focused more on fuel economy than fun. Although there are manual shift controls the driver can use on the side of the shift lever, a sportier calibration for the transmission would keep it in the right gear and make it more pleasant to drive this big beast on a curvy road.

2015 Lincoln Navigator

How Does It Rate in Terms of Interior Comfort?
The Navigator's interior is substantially improved over last year's model. Much of the down-market and dated plastics and design are gone. In their place are soft leathers, better-quality woods and modern instrumentation. The improvements in sound insulation have, with the exception of some sideview mirror noise, made the cabin nearly silent at freeway speeds.

But this is certainly not a clean sheet redesign. That gauge cluster looks to have come directly from other current Ford products, and the MyLincoln Touch infotainment center is largely the same as the ones found in other Fords. There's nothing in the cabin that pushes interior design forward, but some might find it refreshingly retro. Unlike the capacitive touch buttons that control functions on other Ford products, here Lincoln has wisely included two big chrome knobs to handle the most commonly used volume and tuning functions.

Seat comfort is very good in all three rows. There's abundant space for every passenger, no matter his or her size. And that's particularly true in the third row, where a 6-footer will find just enough knee and headroom to ride for moderate length trips. The third row seat conveniently folds electrically, but Lincoln doesn't provide the same electric folding system for the second row that some competitors do.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
Lincoln has improved the fuel economy of the Navigator thanks to the new V6 engine, but not by much. The 2014 Navigator 2WD delivered 16 mpg in combined driving (14 city/20 highway). For 2015, Navigators with 2WD are rated to deliver 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway). However, adding 4WD drops that number to 17 mpg combined. The 2WD Navigator L is also rated to deliver 17 mpg in combined driving, while the 4WD Navigator L earns a rating of 16 mpg combined.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The Lincoln Navigator's class of large, expensive luxury SUVs is a small one. But here are some of its main foes.

The 2015 Cadillac Escalade is the Navigator's main rival and it benefits from an extensive redesign that includes not only a new V8 engine but also an eight-speed transmission as well as a new chassis and bodywork. Interestingly, the Cadillac with its robust 420-hp 6.2-liter V8 delivers 14 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway — very close to the Navigator's numbers. However, the Cadillac starts at just under $72,000 and with every option added can reach past $90,000. That's considerably more expensive than the Lincoln.

The next closest competitor would be the GMC Yukon Denali. It offers the same powertrain as the Cadillac, including the eight-speed automatic and the same level of power, but it comes priced more like the Lincoln, starting in the mid-$60,000 range. The GMC might not feel quite as exclusive and luxurious as the Lincoln, but if power and performance are more important to you than status, it's a good deal.

The Lexus LX 570 is another large luxury SUV that packs a strong V8 and trucklike hauling capabilities on a slightly lower level. Thanks to its 383-hp V8 and six-speed automatic, the LX can tow 7,000 pounds, which is less than the Cadillac, GMC or Lincoln. But because the LX 570 is based on Toyota's robust Land Cruiser, it has inherent 4WD capability that makes it far better suited for rough road travel than any of the others.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
Have a large family, a large trailer in the driveway or both? The Navigator is an excellent choice because there are few vehicles that can handle a trailer and coddle as many passengers as comfortably as this Lincoln can. Though it might be less extensively redesigned and less powerful than some of its chief competitors for 2015, it's also less expensive, too.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
If the Navigator doesn't get used to the fullest of its capabilities, then it's probably not the most efficient choice. A truck like the Navigator is difficult to park in an urban environment, and if all the Navigator's interior space isn't needed, a smaller luxury crossover like Lincoln's own MKC would be quicker, handle better and deliver better fuel economy. And of course it would fit in those compact parking spaces, too.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator Overview

The Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator Base is priced between $25,947 and$29,444 with odometer readings between 70185 and91596 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator L is priced between $19,322 and$19,322 with odometer readings between 136862 and136862 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Lincoln Navigators are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Lincoln Navigator for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 Navigators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,322 and mileage as low as 70185 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator.

Can't find a used 2015 Lincoln Navigators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Navigator for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,415.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,150.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Navigator for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,558.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,829.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Lincoln Navigator?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Navigator lease specials

