Consumer Rating
(30)
2000 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Substantial luxury features, plenty of cargo and passenger room, powerful standard engine.
  • Unwieldy size, overdone styling, poor gas mileage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Expedition Eddie Bauer edition makes more sense to us than the Navigator, unless you like lots of chrome.

Vehicle overview

Based on Ford's hot-selling Expedition, the Navigator is the first truck ever sold by Lincoln. When it first debuted, the Navigator's price tag was hard to swallow because the vehicle offered minimal changes over the Expedition. As opposed to a lot of other luxury-SUV makers however, Lincoln has done a good job of adding additional features to distance the Navigator from the Expedition. Last year, the Navigator gained a 300-horsepower, 5.4-liter V8 engine. For 2000, it earns satellite navigation, a reverse-sensing system, side airbags, climate-controlled seats, and exterior and interior styling changes.

Inside, the Navigator has leather-bound seating for seven consisting of bucket seats for the front and second rows and a bench seat in the third row. Seating for eight (with a second-row bench seat) is a no-cost option. Of course, there are luxury touches galore. The new climate-controlled seats can be ordered for both driver and front passenger sides. The system provides both hot and cold air through the specially perforated leather-seat surfaces. The new navigation system utilizes a 5-inch monitor screen that fits neatly into the redesigned center console. New, softer Nudo leather is used on seating surfaces in the first and second row. Also, the use of real wood trim has been increased, and the center console has been redesigned to provide more storage and larger, improved cupholders.

On the outside, the 2000 Navigator features new body cladding integrated into larger side running boards. The antenna whip is removed from the front passenger-side fender and integrated into the passenger-side rear-quarter glass. Standard 17-inch wheels and tires complete the new, freshened exterior.

Using four valves per cylinder (as opposed to the Expedition's two valves per cylinder), the Navigator's V8 produces 300 horsepower and 360 ft-lbs. of torque. Four-wheel-drive models come with Lincoln's adjustable Control-Trac system that can be set in one of three positions by turning a dash-mounted knob. In automatic mode, the system applies power to the front wheels when rear-wheel slippage is detected and maintains it until traction is regained.

Driving this bruiser is actually easy. The powerful Navigator feels light when pulling away from a stop; 300 horses have a way of doing that. Highway cruising is relaxed and relatively quiet for such a big, blocky box, though wind and road noise do invade the plush cabin. But make no mistake; it takes a while to get used to the Navigator's size, especially when parking.

For people looking for a big luxury SUV, the Navigator is tough to beat. With its 300-horsepower engine, satellite navigation, and climate-controlled seats, Lincoln's SUV offers content worthy of a good luxury sedan. The Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX 470 are arguably better vehicles overall, but they also cost considerably more.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Navigator is now available with a fully integrated satellite navigation system, as well as a reverse-sensing system. Side airbags are standard, while new climate-controlled seats for the driver and front passenger are optional. The 2000 Navigator also features several exterior and interior styling changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lincoln Navigator.

5(67%)
4(23%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(4%)
4.5
30 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nothing but problems!
LaceyP,05/02/2010
I would NEVER buy another Navigator. I have had nothing but problems with mine. The air suspension went out and is NOT cheap to fix. Also I've had transmission problems. Something in the transmission gets too hot and causes the seal to break and the transmission fluid to leak so transmission had to be rebuilt. The only positive thing about this vehicle is the room and seating but unfortunately I can't keep it running long enough to even enjoy that. If you have a ton of money to fix on ongoing repairs then this car is for you! These vehicles are bad for their suspension and transmission problems...I wish I would have known this before I wasted money buying mine.
The Phantomblonde's Nav experience!
Phantomblonde,06/17/2002
I hate the Contitrac tires that came on this Nav, I have had nothing but problems with them, which is causing a rough ride. Am working with the dealership to come to some agreement about the tires being replaced. Dealership has been very cooperative so far. This has to be the ultimate road- trip and shopping vehicle, has room for everything! Beautiful bright candy apple red color!
Awesome!
Best of Both Worlds,06/09/2003
I was driving a Dodge Ram and a Lexus LS. The Navigator is the best of both worlds all rolled into one. The towing power far exceeds the Ram, in fact you barely notice there's a boat back there, being quite capable of passing speeds on the highway with ease. The luxury compares moderately with the Lexus, while the sound system far exceeds it. Handling is quite good considering it's massive size.
Love it
Love the best,06/28/2008
I owned this since it was new, now 9 years old and still great. I have had the heaters in the seats go and not covered under even extended warranty, and also had a transmission electrical switch go out while traveling, and the one plastic piece on the door and one on the lumbar seat. But those were to only trouble I had with this wonderful vehicle. For 9 years service I have loved it since day one. With gas at $4 a gallon I still love it but for me the end is soon because being a woman I want something newer. 9 years is a long time for me. If you are thinking of an older navigator I would say go for it. For 9 it still looks great and performs great.
See all 30 reviews of the 2000 Lincoln Navigator
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Lincoln Navigator features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

