1999 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful new engine and adjustable pedals for height-challenged drivers.
  • Questionable styling and expensive compared to its corporate twin, the Expedition.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Based on Ford's hot-selling Expedition, the Navigator is the first truck ever sold by Lincoln. Second in size only to the Chevrolet Suburban/GMC Yukon, Lincoln differentiates the Navigator from its Ford-based brethren with a massive chrome grille, additional body cladding, and a host of luxury items. With a list of standard features like load leveling air suspension, power heated outside mirrors, and second row climate/audio controls, this is one SUV that won't let you forget it's a Lincoln.

Last year's 5.4-liter 16-valve V8 will be replaced mid-year by a more powerful Intech 5.4-liter engine. With DOHC 32-valve technology, horsepower jumps from 230 to 300 and maximum torque increases from 325 to 360 foot-pounds. This engine will be available in Lincolns with either the two- or four-wheel drive configuration.

Four-wheel drive models come with Lincoln's adjustable Control Trac system that can be set in one of three positions by turning a dash-mounted knob. In A4WD mode, the system uses only the rear-wheels unless slippage is detected; in which case it applies power to the front wheels until rear-wheel traction is regained. In 4H mode, power to the front wheels is constantly engaged which is ideal for snow, ice, and shallow mud or sand at normal speeds. Finally, in 4L mode, engine torque is multiplied by a factor of 2.64 for climbing up steep grades or out of deep snow.

Other option changes for 1999 include an Alpine audio system, a hands-free cellular phone, and heated front seats. As an eight passenger SUV with limo-like luxury, it's hard to call the Navigator a truck, even with the Kenworth-like chrome grille. And with a base price approaching 40 grand (more if you want four-wheel drive), the Navigator is no bargain when compared to the Expedition. But with an advanced four-wheel drive system, optional skid plates, and 300 horses under the hood, it can certainly take you places no previous Lincoln ever could.

1999 Highlights

Into its second year, Lincoln's Navigator enters 1999 with more power, adjustable pedals, speed-sensitive stereo volume and a hands-free cellular phone. Also, the optional third-row seat is mounted on rollers this year for easy installation and removal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Lincoln Navigator.

5(69%)
4(19%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Green Gator
John T. Holt,03/16/2003
Fuel economy response to outside air temperature change and road conditions is very pronounced. I have gotten as much as 20 mpg on flat road at 60 mph, 60 deg outside temperature. Increase in speed to 70 mph will decrease consumption by 2 mpg or more. City driving economy is as shown on sticker, 13 mpg under most condidions. Rear electric fold down seat in newer models was too long coming. Removing the rear bench can be a real pain, impossible for man or woman of even slightly less strength or stature, but no space for groceries or personal items with seat in place.
A Happy Navigator
Muskie Man,09/03/2003
The Navigator has met my expectations as a reliable luxury SUV. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In todays market there are many luxury SUV options that did not exist in 1999. The vehicle has performed reliably in the four seasons of northern Wisconsin. Currently with 72,000 miles the vehicle seems just barely broken in. I expect to keep it for many years to come.
Love my Navigator
Kathy Smith,09/05/2005
This vehicle is a supurb piece of equipment that is classy and comfortable. I have pulled a semi weighing 80,000lbs. that was stuck on ice, pulled a truck from a snowy ditchbank, drug a tree log that we dropped in the back yard, pulled out overgrown bushes around the house and have traveled many miles with my grankids. I can't say enough about the performance and comfort of this SUV. There isn't another vehicle that I have been more pleased and proud to own. It is a workhorse and yet is classy and comfortable.
I'd buy another but......
Greg L,11/28/2006
All and all it has been a pretty reliable SUV. I have put about $2000 in fixing the air suspension on the front and back of the vehicle. It is very spacious. The ride is a bit rough and the power could be improved. My major issue is the interior for a $50K vehicle it just completely came apart. I think everything is made of plastic and they all break. I like the new one but I may wait awhile to see some reviews...
See all 26 reviews of the 1999 Lincoln Navigator
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Lincoln Navigator features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

