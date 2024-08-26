Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: The Duo Interview Ford CEO Jim Farley

Farley talks about the importance of hiring top talent, hybrid technology and what Ford does best

    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
  • Alistair sits down with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford.
  • Plus, the guys chat about the VW ID.Buzz. 

This week's episode features a sit-down between Alistair and Ford CEO Jim Farley. They discuss hybrid technology, hiring top talent, what Ford does well, and more. 

Alistair and Matt also share their first impressions of the new 2025 VW ID.Buzz.

Catch the entire podcast episode here. For more podcasts, visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

