- Alistair sits down with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford.
- Plus, the guys chat about the VW ID.Buzz.
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: The Duo Interview Ford CEO Jim Farley
Farley talks about the importance of hiring top talent, hybrid technology and what Ford does best
This week's episode features a sit-down between Alistair and Ford CEO Jim Farley. They discuss hybrid technology, hiring top talent, what Ford does well, and more.
Alistair and Matt also share their first impressions of the new 2025 VW ID.Buzz.
For more podcasts, visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.