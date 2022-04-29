What is the Lincoln Navigator?

The Lincoln Navigator is one of our more highly rated large luxury SUVs, and it properly holds its own against the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, a pair of luxury SUVs that cost more but don't dramatically outclass it. A roomy cabin for both people and cargo, a high towing capacity, and plenty of standard and optional technology features are among the top reasons to consider purchasing a Navigator as your next luxe SUV.

Lincoln updated the Navigator for 2022 so we don't expect much to change for the 2023 Navigator. Last year's updates included the new Lincoln's ActiveGlide feature, which is a limited hands-free driving system that you can use on select highways to help reduce fatigue on long drives. A smoother ride, refreshed styling and new features, such as ventilated second-row rear seats and a larger central touchscreen, were also part of last year's update.

The Navigator remains fresh enough to fend off challenges from its longtime rival, the Cadillac Escalade, in addition to the recently redesigned Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Other rivals include the Lexus LX 600 and Infiniti QX80.