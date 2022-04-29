Skip to main content
  4. 2023 Lincoln Navigator

2023 Lincoln Navigator

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $78,000
What to expect
  • No major changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the fourth Navigator generation introduced for 2018
