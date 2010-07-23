Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
- 115,436 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,349
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 100A Rapid Spec Order Code 5.4L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Camel; Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Lincoln Navigator with 115,430mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Lincoln Navigator is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lincoln Navigator that you won't find in your average vehicle. Take home this Lincoln Navigator , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This 2010 Lincoln Navigator has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2010 Lincoln Navigator: The Lincoln Navigator is closely related to the Ford Expedition but offers a showier, more aggressive appearance inside and out. It also offers many luxury and high-tech options, which appeal to those looking for a luxurious SUV that can haul many people in top comfort. The Lincoln Navigator L trim provides an impressive 42.6 cubic feet of cargo space and comes with an easy-to-reach third row of seats that has plenty of hip room. This model sets itself apart with plenty of interior room for passengers and cargo, Unsurpassed luxury, and heavy-duty towing and hauling capacity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J58AEJ07317
Stock: AEJ07317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 107,135 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500$1,811 Below Market
CS Motors - Tulsa / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J59AEJ03714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,488
Sunset Dodge Chrysler Jeep - Sarasota / Florida
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H5XAEJ01315
Stock: J20839A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 129,200 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J53AEJ02368
Stock: J02368T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,141 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,800
Jim's Auto Sales - Auburn / Maine
If you're looking for a super sized luxurious SUV at an affordable price point come in and check out this gorgeous Lincoln Navigator L! You'll love the roomy interior with 3 spacious rows of seats power folding rear seats make it versatile! Trades are welcomed and financing is available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J52AEJ09408
Stock: 20-66
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,925 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998$476 Below Market
Walser Experienced Autos - Burnsville / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J5XAEJ10851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,793 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,333
Jones Motor - Savannah / Tennessee
CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, BLUETOOTH, MP3, SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, USB, MICROSOFT SYNC, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM GPS NAV, DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, MEMORY PACKAGE, MEMORY SEAT, 2ND ROW BUCKETS, 3RD ROW SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, TOW PACKAGE/TRAILER PACKAGE, RUNNING BOARDS, 14 SPEAKERS, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTO-DIMMING REAR-VIEW MIRROR, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, COMPASS, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, DRIVER VANITY MIRROR, DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, ELITE PACKAGE, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT READING LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER, GENUINE WOOD CONSOLE INSERT, GENUINE WOOD DASHBOARD INSERT, GENUINE WOOD DOOR PANEL INSERT, HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, NEXT GENERATION NAVIGATION SYSTEM, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, OVERHEAD AIRBAG, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, PANIC ALARM, PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, PEDAL MEMORY, POWER DOOR MIRRORS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER PASSENGER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM: THX II, RADIO: AM/FM/CDX6/MP3 CAPABLE THX II, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, RAPID SPEC 101A, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR AUDIO CONTROLS, REAR READING LIGHTS, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REAR-SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, RECLINING 3RD ROW SEAT, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ROOF RACK, SECURITY SYSTEM, SPEED CONTROL, SPEED-SENSING STEERING, STEERING WHEEL MEMORY, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR MIRRORS. THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH NO WARRANTY AND IS NOT COVERED BY JONESCARE LIFETIME WARRANTY.**** ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE PRICED WITH A $1000 DISCOUNT FOR FINANCING WITH A JONES MOTOR COMPANY PREFERRED LENDER. ****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H58AEJ03337
Stock: G3751A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 91,975 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
Silicon Valley Auto Source - Campbell / California
INDOOR WAREHOUSE LOT - All Cars on site, stored inside - We don't look like a typical car lot and we won't treat you like one! Navigation - 4wd - Limited Edition - Backup Camera - Rear DVD - 3rd Row Seat - Tow Pkg **Many of our vehicles are stored inside our warehouse, so don't look for a typical car lot when visiting us. No purple gorillas, no streamers, just great service. Call us if you have trouble locating us!** Yes, we offer financing and we love trades!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have original manuals, This Lincoln is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Contact Chris Or Aaron at 408-599-1415 or svautosource@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J53AEJ04700
Stock: AEJ04700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,990
Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J51AEJ07501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,187 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$14,477
U Car Connect - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J50AEJ05075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,447
Kimberly BMW of Davenport - Davenport / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H59AEJ06103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Lake View Ford - Conneaut Lake / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J50AEJ09658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999$1,349 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Invision Dual-Headrest Dvd System 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels Hd Class Iii/Iv Trailer Tow Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 5.4L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Charcoal Black; Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation CDJR Southwest today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 Lincoln Navigator . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Lincoln Navigator offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this LincolnNavigator , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lincoln Navigator looks like has never been used. More information about the 2011 Lincoln Navigator: The LINCOLN Navigator is a large, luxury sport utility vehicle that competes with the Cadillac Escalade. The standard list of features is extensive and augmented by a long list of options. The large SUV design of the LINCOLN Navigator means cargo capacity and available 4-wheel drive make a very capable vehicle that is also among the most luxurious rides available. Strengths of this model include Lots of space for people and things, strong towing capacity, E85-capable engine, and luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J54BEJ02522
Stock: BEJ02522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 150,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$2,123 Below Market
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** 1 Owner - Tons of Service Records Since New - Runs Excellent ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J53BEJ04025
Stock: BEJ04025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,766 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$12,195$697 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J56BEJ04479
Stock: J04479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,988$629 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2011 Lincoln Navigator 4x2 Base 4dr SUV, 7 passengers/3rd row, like new in and out! clean interior, Trailer Hitch, Rear Entertainment center, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX/USB and Bluetooth radio player, Microsoft sound system, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, wheel features and more. Tuxedo Black Metallic / Stone leather. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H52BEJ02248
Stock: 2075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 100,569 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,987$848 Below Market
Woltz and Wind Ford - Carnegie / Pennsylvania
Price does not include license fees, document preparation fees, and any other applicable fee. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data and pricing, this listing may not reflect all accurate vehicle data, including but not limited to dealer add-ons, and is subject to human error. The photos shown (stock or otherwise) may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale and/or to physical dealership arrival. Please consult dealership personnel for further details and to confirm vehicle availability, including but not limited to situations where travel time and expenses may be incurred. Thank you for reading and for considering our dealership for your next vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J5XBEJ07214
Stock: Z3721A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 88,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,988
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! *CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE*, *NAVIGATION*, *TOW PACKAGE*, *ONE OWNER*. 2011 Lincoln Navigator L Black CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 16741 miles below market average! Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale has always been a family business that cares about delivering the best possible purchase and service experience to our customers. Thank you for considering Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to serving you for many years to come. All prices plus dealer installed equipment or accessories and based on financing being obtained with Grieco Chevrolet Fort Lauderdale. See dealer for complete details. All prices reflect nine hundred ninety eight cash or trade. Must Finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees. Chevrolet service oil change and multi-point vehicle inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator L with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3H57BEJ00744
Stock: LR279530B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
