Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 100A Rapid Spec Order Code 5.4L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Camel; Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Lincoln Navigator with 115,430mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Lincoln Navigator is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lincoln Navigator that you won't find in your average vehicle. Take home this Lincoln Navigator , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This 2010 Lincoln Navigator has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2010 Lincoln Navigator: The Lincoln Navigator is closely related to the Ford Expedition but offers a showier, more aggressive appearance inside and out. It also offers many luxury and high-tech options, which appeal to those looking for a luxurious SUV that can haul many people in top comfort. The Lincoln Navigator L trim provides an impressive 42.6 cubic feet of cargo space and comes with an easy-to-reach third row of seats that has plenty of hip room. This model sets itself apart with plenty of interior room for passengers and cargo, Unsurpassed luxury, and heavy-duty towing and hauling capacity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMJJ2J58AEJ07317

Stock: AEJ07317

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-25-2020