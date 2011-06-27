  1. Home
2017 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serene ride over any kind of road surface
  • Lots of cargo room in both the standard and extended length versions
  • Easy-to-use tech interface
  • Substantial towing capacity allow it to handle large trailers
  • Some of the cabin materials look and feel cheap for a vehicle in this price range
  • Doesn't offer some of the advanced safety features available on competitors
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

For shoppers with big families, buying a minivan or a three-row crossover is often the way to go. In fact, with their impressive fuel economy and long lists of features, you might even prefer one. But for those scenarios where you need maximum seating capacity and the ability to pull a trailer behind you, only a big, traditional truck-based SUV like the 2017 Lincoln Navigator will do.

While it does have a class-leading 9,000-pound towing capacity and seven seats standard, the Lincoln Navigator gives you a lot more than just rugged capability. It's also a luxury vehicle filled with creature comforts. On the highway, the Navigator is impressively quiet and comfortable, and its turbocharged V6 engine is powerful and makes for an easy driving experience regardless of your payload. The Navigator also has one of the largest interiors of any SUV, so interior space will seldom be a concern.

If a big and capable SUV is what you're after, there are just a few other choices. The obvious competition comes from the Cadillac Escalade. This bold-looking SUV also provides a towering towing capacity and plenty of luxury features, but we're partial towards the Navigator because of its superior road manners. Other options you might want to look at include the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and the Land Rover Range Rover. Both are more prestigious than the Lincoln and can be had with more up-to-date technology features, but they do come up short on cargo space and towing capacity. Overall, we think the 2017 Lincoln Navigator holds it own here, and its combination of utility and luxury should make it worthy of a close look.

Safety equipment that comes standard on the 2017 Lincoln Navigator includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags, three-row side curtain airbags and a post-crash alert system. Front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard. The standard programmable MyKey system allows owners to specify speed limits and stereo volume limits for secondary drivers (think teenagers and valets).

At the Edmunds test track, a four-wheel-drive Navigator came to a stop from 60 mph in a simulated panic stop in 125 feet. That's on par with SUVs in this class.

The 2017 Navigator hasn't been crash tested yet, but in last year's test, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave it a top overall rating of five stars (out of a possible five), with five stars for frontal-impact and side-impact protection.

2017 Lincoln Navigator models

The 2017 Lincoln Navigator is a full-size luxury SUV that's available in two sizes: the standard-wheelbase and the extended-wheelbase Navigator L. Both lengths have three-row seating, with captain's chairs in both the first and second row. This places the Navigator's standard seating capacity at seven passengers, but an available three-person 40/20/40 split second-row bench seat increases seating capacity to eight.

Both versions of the Navigator (standard and long-wheelbase) come in two trims: Select and Reserve.

Standard features on the Select includes 20-inch wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, a heavy-duty tow package, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, power-folding running boards, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control (with rear auxiliary controls), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory settings, first- and second-row leather upholstery (with third-row vinyl), heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar), power-adjustable pedals, second-row captain's chairs and a power-folding 60/40 split third-row bench.

Also included are an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, the Sync 3 interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, smartphone app integration and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD/satellite radio and two USB ports.

The Reserve adds 22-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a two-tone exterior paint scheme and upgraded leather upholstery that covers the doors, dash and console.

Individual options include a sunroof, heated second-row seats, different 22-inch wheels (sold in combination with the adaptive suspension) and second-row console storage (between the captain's chairs). A rear-seat entertainment system with twin, independent 7-inch headrest-mounted screens is sold as an accessory.

The 2017 Lincoln Navigator is powered by a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine that puts out 380 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard. A light-duty four-wheel-drive system (no low-range gearing) is optional.

When we put a four-wheel-drive Navigator through testing at the Edmunds test track, it went from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average time for a full-size luxury SUV.

There are four nearly identical EPA estimates for the various trims and lengths of the 2017 Lincoln Navigator. The standard length, two-wheel-drive model is rated at 17 mpg combined (15 mpg city/21 mpg highway), while the four-wheel-drive version gets a similar 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway). The long-wheelbase versions come in at 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway) and 16 mpg combined (15 city/19 highway) for 2WD and 4WD, respectively.

Properly equipped, a rear-wheel-drive Navigator is capable of towing up to 9,000 pounds. For a bit of context, the Escalade tops out at 8,300 pounds and the Mercedes GLS-Class reaches its towing limit at 7,500 pounds.

Driving

The 2017 Lincoln Navigator is a quiet, smooth and pleasant SUV to drive on the highway. Its turbocharged V6 provides plenty of power for swift acceleration, towing and maintaining speed on long uphill grades. We also like the way it goes around turns. Though undeniably heavy, it certainly feels more nimble than the Cadillac Escalade, and its independent rear suspension and optional adaptive suspension dampers combine for an excellent ride on the open road. Get the Navigator off the highway, though, and its appeal dims. There's just no getting around its massive size, which makes it a handful to maneuver and park in crowded cities.

Interior

From a strictly viewed-not-touched perspective, the 2017 Lincoln Navigator is welcoming and classy. Even the seats and high-quality leather upholstery continue the narrative that the Lincoln is a truly luxurious vehicle. Unfortunately, there are multiple hard, low-quality plastics that you come in contact with quite a bit in the cabin. Many of the knobs, trim pieces and instrument stalks feel like they've come right out of the Navigator's less-expensive sibling, the Ford Expedition. Depending on your expectations that can detract from the luxury experience a bit.

The center console, with Sync 3 front and center, offers a clean, logical layout for navigation, audio, phone and climate controls. There is a learning curve with Sync, but the new system is designed similarly to a smartphone, using gestures such as pinch-to-zoom or swipes. Once you connect your phone it can access your weather, music and other integrated smartphone apps. Unfortunately, Lincoln doesn't offer integrated systems in the Navigator such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto yet.

When it comes to sheer size and how it translates to interior space, the Navigator is almost unrivaled. Passengers in the standard first- and second-row captain's chairs enjoy comfortable accommodations with plenty of room to stretch out. Even in the standard-wheelbase version, the third row feels remarkably spacious. The captain's chairs in the second row and abundant headroom help with the awkward climb to the third row. And then there's the cargo space.

Easing cargo-loading chores is the standard power-folding third-row seat that folds flat into the floor with the touch of a button, and returns upright just as effortlessly. Behind the third row in the standard-length Navigator, there is 18.1 cubic feet of space. Fold the second and third row down and suddenly that figure bulges to 103 cubes. The extended Navigator L has more than 42 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row and an expansive 128 cubic feet when you fold the second and third row. The closest competitor is the Escalade ESV, with its 120 cubes of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lincoln Navigator.

5(62%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Ride!
K.F. Chow,07/01/2017
Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
The last time bought a Lincoln was in 1977. Through the years all cars have improved in maintenance and ride comfort. Before purchasing this Navigator, I have driven 2 Tahoes for 21 years. My first drive in this new Navigator I notice the quietness of the interior cabin. The ride is very smooth. I am also surprised by the turbocharged engine. The acceleration is smooth and quick. Confidence builder! The only think I felt lacking is the instrument panel. It is on the small side. The font size of wording is too small for my eyes to read quickly. The pinkish lighting color on the word just makes it even harder to read. Other than that I am very happy with the purchase.
2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve. Best car yet.
Frank Mayer,07/12/2018
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This car is by far better than the other vehicles in this class that we looked at. When testing other brands of vehicles we found that lane departure and other features did not work well. This year and prior years did not have this feature but since they don't appear to be reliable we did not care. The ride comfort is great. The turbo charged V6 engine is very powerful. Much more so than competitor's large V8s. This car delivers the comfort, style and power that you would expect from a vehicle in this class.
Year End Close out, saved lots on my 2017 Select L
KenyonFamily,03/19/2018
L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Fortunate to have purchased this "Executive Vehicle", because a prior company owned it and let only their high level mgmt drive it. Did a carfax on it and everything was good so far, saw it at the dealership and test drove it along with the 2017 expedition el platinum. This is definitely a lot quieter than the expedition and there are significant differences that make it a Lincoln w/ a different badge and not just some Expedition w/ a different badge. Ended purchasing this w/ a 10yr/100k bumper2bumper warranty. The vehicle drives like a dream. My family and I were also looking at the new top of the line Suburban, Yukon Denali XL, Escalade, and the AMG GLS 63 SUV. Ended up with this one because fr the price point and what I was getting it was just worth it. Did not like the GM vehicles, the steering felt sloggy and who still uses column shifters on high end vehicles?! As for the gls63, towing capacity maxes out @ 7500 which for that price point and motor it's got it rather weak. The Navigator has the ability to tow and tow a boat/trailer it will here in the Pacific NW. Overall impressed, just wish the 2017 model was not as antiquated with the accoutrements inside; but that was definitely addressed with the 2018 totally redesigned Navigator. Those are selling like hotcakes!
I'd love it if I could drive it!
oldmansknees,01/07/2020
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Coming from a Suburban, I love driving this vehicle. When it's drive-able that is.I have had constant problems with the door latches freezing (they open, but bounce open and won't latch when this occurs). This has been fixed 3 times by 2 different dealers, there was a "customer satisfaction program" on these. The F-150 pickups have the same latches/problem, there is a class action lawsuit over this. Now the engine sounds like it is self destructing at 29K miles. Do a search on this motor and timing chain/phasers and it's turns out it's a well known problem. 3 weeks in the shop now, the body is off the frame and the engine is torn apart. Last problem - the door stops don't hold the rear doors open on the slightest hill. Kids, dogs, parents all have the door slam on them if you don't hold the door open. Been "fixed" twice now, never gets any better. Not a huge problem if you're aware of it. What it boils down to is this has been my beef with Ford, and why I went 15 years before I'd touch another one - they can't get simple things right on their vehicles. I'll ride the warranty out on this one, then I'm done with Ford!
See all 8 reviews of the 2017 Lincoln Navigator
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Overview

The Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Select is priced between $31,000 and$42,998 with odometer readings between 19754 and69897 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve is priced between $38,450 and$47,999 with odometer readings between 37158 and64781 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select is priced between $35,436 and$43,900 with odometer readings between 24210 and65454 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Reserve is priced between $40,698 and$42,923 with odometer readings between 24408 and37955 miles.

