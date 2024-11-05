- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has closed an investigation into Ford vehicles following a recall.
- 2021-22 Ford F-150, Edge, Bronco, and Explorer as well as Lincoln Nautilus and Aviator models were affected.
- Ford has extended warranty coverage for these vehicles to 10 years or 150,000 miles.
Some Ford Bronco, F-150 Owners Are About to Get Extended Warranties
Ford's recall woes led directly to better warranties for customers
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration just closed a 2.5-year probe into certain 2021 and 2022 model-year Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The affected models included the F-150, Edge, Bronco and Explorer as well as the Lincoln Nautilus and Aviator models. According to documents posted to the NHTSA's website, the Office of Defects Investigation opened a preliminary investigation in July of 2022. It was discovered that defective intake valves could cause sudden stops and engine failure in 2.7- and 3.0-liter EcoBoost engines and that more than 411,000 vehicles could be affected.
In the problematic vehicles, engine temperatures would get too hot, and the valves would become brittle, fracture and fall into the cylinder causing a complete failure. After its own internal assessment, Ford submitted a recall for vehicles with these engines built between May 2021 and October 2021 — 90,736 in total. Now that the NHTSA probe has been closed and Ford's investigation is over, owners of affected models are gaining an enhanced warranty as a result. Ford’s new warranty extends coverage for affected vehicles to 10 years or 150,000 miles.
A total of 1,066 vehicles were identified to have the intake valve defect, per the NHTSA. Most faults occurred within 20,000 miles, and Ford’s supplier for the valves has since switched to a new metal alloy for future engines in an attempt to remedy the issue permanently. Additionally, Ford and Lincoln dealers have tested recall vehicles for defective valves, and are replacing engines in faulty vehicles. The NHTSA says it closed its investigation because Ford is replacing engines and extending warranties.