Some Ford Bronco, F-150 Owners Are About to Get Extended Warranties

Ford's recall woes led directly to better warranties for customers

2021 Ford Bronco
  • written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has closed an investigation into Ford vehicles following a recall.
  • 2021-22 Ford F-150, Edge, Bronco, and Explorer as well as Lincoln Nautilus and Aviator models were affected.
  • Ford has extended warranty coverage for these vehicles to 10 years or 150,000 miles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration just closed a 2.5-year probe into certain 2021 and 2022 model-year Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The affected models included the F-150, Edge, Bronco and Explorer as well as the Lincoln Nautilus and Aviator models. According to documents posted to the NHTSA's website, the Office of Defects Investigation opened a preliminary investigation in July of 2022. It was discovered that defective intake valves could cause sudden stops and engine failure in 2.7- and 3.0-liter EcoBoost engines and that more than 411,000 vehicles could be affected.

In the problematic vehicles, engine temperatures would get too hot, and the valves would become brittle, fracture and fall into the cylinder causing a complete failure. After its own internal assessment, Ford submitted a recall for vehicles with these engines built between May 2021 and October 2021 — 90,736 in total. Now that the NHTSA probe has been closed and Ford's investigation is over, owners of affected models are gaining an enhanced warranty as a result. Ford’s new warranty extends coverage for affected vehicles to 10 years or 150,000 miles. 

A total of 1,066 vehicles were identified to have the intake valve defect, per the NHTSA. Most faults occurred within 20,000 miles, and Ford’s supplier for the valves has since switched to a new metal alloy for future engines in an attempt to remedy the issue permanently. Additionally, Ford and Lincoln dealers have tested recall vehicles for defective valves, and are replacing engines in faulty vehicles. The NHTSA says it closed its investigation because Ford is replacing engines and extending warranties.

