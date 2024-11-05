In the problematic vehicles, engine temperatures would get too hot, and the valves would become brittle, fracture and fall into the cylinder causing a complete failure. After its own internal assessment, Ford submitted a recall for vehicles with these engines built between May 2021 and October 2021 — 90,736 in total. Now that the NHTSA probe has been closed and Ford's investigation is over, owners of affected models are gaining an enhanced warranty as a result. Ford’s new warranty extends coverage for affected vehicles to 10 years or 150,000 miles.

A total of 1,066 vehicles were identified to have the intake valve defect, per the NHTSA. Most faults occurred within 20,000 miles, and Ford’s supplier for the valves has since switched to a new metal alloy for future engines in an attempt to remedy the issue permanently. Additionally, Ford and Lincoln dealers have tested recall vehicles for defective valves, and are replacing engines in faulty vehicles. The NHTSA says it closed its investigation because Ford is replacing engines and extending warranties.