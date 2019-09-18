2020 Lincoln Navigator
What’s new
- Lincoln Co-Pilot360 driver safety aids now standard
- Additional standard equipment includes phone-based vehicle access
- New color choices and combinations
- Part of the fourth Navigator generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Lots of cargo room in both the standard and extended-length versions
- Easy-to-use tech interface
- Strong turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing
- Long options list of available safety equipment
- Limited off-road capability
- Too large for some garages
2020 Lincoln Navigator Review
The Cadillac Escalade may have introduced the world to the American large-luxury SUV, but these days it's the Lincoln Navigator that's carrying the torch. Thanks to its combination of style, presence, capability and utility, the Navigator brings more to the table than any current competitor. Its biggest weakness is its sheer size — the Navigator is taller and longer than most other luxury SUVs. While that allows for plenty of passenger and cargo space, it might make the Navigator a bit too much for some shoppers (or their garages).
Undaunted, Lincoln is giving you even more features for 2020. The company has made active safety features, such as forward collision mitigation, standard on the Navigator, and introduced a few other changes. More technology features, such as the ability to use your phone as a key, have also been added. What hasn't changed is the Navigator's 450-horsepower turbocharged V6 that enables up to 8,600 pounds of towing capacity. You pretty much have to move up to a full-size pickup to get significantly more towing ability.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Lincoln Navigator as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Large vehicles tend to nose-dive or squirm around when you jam on the brakes suddenly, and the Navigator is no exception. That said, braking performance is perfectly adequate for the class. It also feels composed around town and even on tight roads. We wouldn't go so far as to call it sporty. But for the amount of comfort it provides, it's not the clumsy behemoth you'd expect it to be.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The front seats have a huge number of adjustments, more than really seem necessary. It takes a while to find a setting you like. But once you do, comfort is sublime. The seat heaters and coolers are effective too.
How’s the interior?8.5
There are a lot of controls that require some time to become familiar with, but ultimately they are easy to use. Visibility is decent for a vehicle this size, but there are still blind spots, mainly at the front due to chunky windshield pillars. Cameras help you maneuver in tight spaces with the 360-degree camera system particularly helpful.
How’s the tech?8.5
We were impressed with the immersive and easily configurable experience of the 20-speaker Revel stereo in our test vehicle. A number of driving aids are included as standard equipment including blind-spot detection, lane keeping assist, and forward collision detection with automatic emergency braking. Adaptive cruise system is one of the optional aids. It's well tuned and worth getting if you spend a lot of time in traffic.
How’s the storage?8.5
There is also an abundance of in-cabin storage for everyone's personal effects, with tons of cubbies of varying sizes and a deep console bin. The anchors for car seats are slightly tucked away in the seat creases, which make them a little hard to access, but the top tethers are easy to get to and there's plenty of space to fit a rear-facing car seat.
Need to tow something? A properly equipped Navigator can manage up to 8,700 pounds (8,300 pounds if you get the 4WD). This is pretty much segment-leading.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Lincoln offers a four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty, comparable to other luxury brands, though its six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty is above average, just like Cadillac's. Owners who opt for the Black Label trim receive a pretty extensive list of benefits and features, including free car washes and vehicle pickup and drop-off for complimentary maintenance covered for four years/50,000 miles. Owners of non-Black Label cars get two years/20,000 miles of free maintenance and six years/70,000 miles of roadside assistance.
Wildcard9.5
Which Navigator does Edmunds recommend?
Lincoln Navigator models
The Lincoln Navigator is available in three trims levels: Base, Reserve and Black Label. Each is powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (450 horsepower, 500 lb-ft of torque) and comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all models.
All Navigator trims can also be had as long-wheelbase, or L, models. They add about 10 inches of length, expanding passenger and cargo capacity and increasing fuel-tank capacity from 23 to 27 gallons.
The Base Lincoln Navigator comes very well equipped, with plenty of luxury and technology features. Highlights include LED headlights, push-button start, tri-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration, and a 14-speaker sound system. A suite of driver safety aids (called Co-Pilot360) is also standard and includes blind-spot detection, lane keeping assist, and forward collision detection with automatic emergency braking.
The Reserve doesn't have an extensive list of upgrades, but what it does have will make it the most popular choice for most buyers. You get a panoramic sunroof, power running boards, upgraded 24-way adjustable front seats with ventilation, second-row captain's chairs, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view parking camera system.
Notable options for the Reserve include a Monochromatic package (which ditches quite a bit of the chrome exterior trim), a Luxury package (30-way power-adjustable seats and a 20-speaker stereo system), and a Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow package that adds both physical and technology upgrades to enable a higher towing capacity and make towing easier.
The top-tier Black Label comes with just about all of the Navigator's options as standard and adds on extra luxury with upgraded interior materials and unique color schemes. But the Black Label is as much about lifestyle as luxury, giving buyers access to a host of ownership benefits, from pickup and delivery of your vehicle for maintenance and repairs to an extended free maintenance plan.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lincoln Navigator.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- lights
- seats
- interior
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
BEWARE of the Navigators interior, a light color interior seating can discolor from wearing blue jeans. The dealer will tell you its common with High Grade Leather however the purchasing department will tell you before they order a light interior the Manufacturer warns them seating may discolor. IMPORTANT the SALESPERSON will say nothing about that.
The extra room in the back is perfect for our family. Lots of room so we can load up for road trips! It is very comfortable and my favorite luxury feature are the massaging seats!
Incredibly well designed vehicle. Interior is extremely well done. Performs well on the road and I'm addicted to the massaging seats. My wife just got an Aviator as she liked my car so much. She's had Lexus cars for over 12 years so that says a lot. Highly recommend.
great car,smooth, great power
Features & Specs
|Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$84,400
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
|L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$87,600
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
|L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$100,335
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$97,135
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Navigator safety features:
- Surround-View Camera
- Provides a top-down view of the car on the center screen to help you navigate tight spaces.
- MyKey
- Allows owners to specify speed limits and stereo volume limits for secondary drivers (think teenagers and valets).
- ACC with Collision Mitigation
- Adaptive cruise control follows at a set distance, and collision mitigation can bring the car to a complete stop in emergency situations.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.8%
Lincoln Navigator vs. the competition
Lincoln Navigator vs. Cadillac Escalade
The Escalade might be the original baller SUV, but it can't keep up with the current Navigator. The Cadillac's dated interior, rougher ride quality and less usable cargo area all make it a less appealing choice than the Navigator. It is slightly smaller, though, so if you're worried about the Lincoln's size, that might be worth considering.
Lincoln Navigator vs. Ford Expedition
The Navigator and the Ford Expedition are mechanically related. As such, the Expedition is just as big and roomy. If you're willing to give up some of the Lincoln's luxuries, you can get all the utility in a more affordable package by going to a Ford dealer.
Lincoln Navigator vs. Lincoln Aviator
The new Lincoln Aviator is a midsize three-row SUV related to the Ford Explorer. It's smaller than the Navigator and has less towing capacity. In exchange, you get more engaging driving dynamics and a more maneuverable size. It's a great choice for shoppers who need lots of interior room but don't need maximum towing capability.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln Navigator a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lincoln Navigator?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lincoln Navigator:
- Lincoln Co-Pilot360 driver safety aids now standard
- Additional standard equipment includes phone-based vehicle access
- New color choices and combinations
- Part of the fourth Navigator generation introduced for 2018
Is the Lincoln Navigator reliable?
Is the 2020 Lincoln Navigator a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lincoln Navigator?
The least-expensive 2020 Lincoln Navigator is the 2020 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,185.
Other versions include:
- Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $84,400
- L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $87,600
- L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $100,335
- Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $97,135
- Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $81,725
- L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $84,925
- 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $76,185
- L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $82,055
- 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $78,855
- L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $79,385
What are the different models of Lincoln Navigator?
More about the 2020 Lincoln Navigator
2020 Lincoln Navigator Overview
The 2020 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lincoln Navigator?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lincoln Navigator and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Navigator 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Navigator.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lincoln Navigator and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Navigator featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lincoln Navigator?
2020 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $91,215. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $5,916 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,916 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $85,299.
The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $87,890. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $5,907 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,907 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $81,983.
The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 6.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Lincoln Navigators are available in my area?
There are currently 56 new 2020 Navigators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $86,390 and mileage as low as 0 miles.
Can't find a new 2020 Lincoln Navigators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln Navigator for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,607.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,417.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lincoln Navigator?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
