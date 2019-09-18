2020 Lincoln Navigator Review

The Cadillac Escalade may have introduced the world to the American large-luxury SUV, but these days it's the Lincoln Navigator that's carrying the torch. Thanks to its combination of style, presence, capability and utility, the Navigator brings more to the table than any current competitor. Its biggest weakness is its sheer size — the Navigator is taller and longer than most other luxury SUVs. While that allows for plenty of passenger and cargo space, it might make the Navigator a bit too much for some shoppers (or their garages). Undaunted, Lincoln is giving you even more features for 2020. The company has made active safety features, such as forward collision mitigation, standard on the Navigator, and introduced a few other changes. More technology features, such as the ability to use your phone as a key, have also been added. What hasn't changed is the Navigator's 450-horsepower turbocharged V6 that enables up to 8,600 pounds of towing capacity. You pretty much have to move up to a full-size pickup to get significantly more towing ability. Notably, we picked the 2020 Lincoln Navigator as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.

Our verdict 8.4 / 10

Overall, we think highly of the 2020 Navigator and rate it higher than just about any other luxury SUV. A 450-horsepower engine and 10-speed transmission provide athletic speed, while cabin accommodations are at first-class standards. This is Lincoln at its new best.

How does it drive? 8.0

Considering the size and weight of the Navigator, it does a surprisingly good job of providing strong performance and stress-free driving. The engine is quick and responsive, steering is low-effort, and body roll is kept in check when you go around turns. The V6 is plenty strong and gets you up to speed in a hurry. Our test Navigator covered 0-60 mph in just 6.1 seconds. That's moving!



Large vehicles tend to nose-dive or squirm around when you jam on the brakes suddenly, and the Navigator is no exception. That said, braking performance is perfectly adequate for the class. It also feels composed around town and even on tight roads. We wouldn't go so far as to call it sporty. But for the amount of comfort it provides, it's not the clumsy behemoth you'd expect it to be.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Wind and road noise is pretty minimal; only a small amount of ambient noise sneaks through. The suspension is great at softening sharp bumps or pavement changes. But on continuously undulating surfaces, there can be a lot of body movement, which borders on uncomfortable.



The front seats have a huge number of adjustments, more than really seem necessary. It takes a while to find a setting you like. But once you do, comfort is sublime. The seat heaters and coolers are effective too.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The Navigator's interior is huge. The large doors, well-placed grab handles and retractable step rails make getting in and out a breeze, while the second row's ability to tilt and slide gives excellent third-row access. Adjustable pedals and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel extend the range of driver comfort.



There are a lot of controls that require some time to become familiar with, but ultimately they are easy to use. Visibility is decent for a vehicle this size, but there are still blind spots, mainly at the front due to chunky windshield pillars. Cameras help you maneuver in tight spaces with the 360-degree camera system particularly helpful.

How’s the tech? 8.5

The Navigator embraces the latest technology, with an excellent infotainment interface, superb sound-system quality, comprehensive driving aids, and ample device-charging options. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot are icing on the cake.



We were impressed with the immersive and easily configurable experience of the 20-speaker Revel stereo in our test vehicle. A number of driving aids are included as standard equipment including blind-spot detection, lane keeping assist, and forward collision detection with automatic emergency braking. Adaptive cruise system is one of the optional aids. It's well tuned and worth getting if you spend a lot of time in traffic.

How’s the storage? 8.5

If it's space you want, it's what you'll get, even without the extended-wheelbase Navigator L model. There's 19.3 cubic feet behind the third row, 57.5 cubes behind the second row, and 103.3 cubes with the rear seats folded. All the rear seats fold flat electronically. The second-row center console sits higher than the seat bottoms, though, which prevents a fully flat load area.



There is also an abundance of in-cabin storage for everyone's personal effects, with tons of cubbies of varying sizes and a deep console bin. The anchors for car seats are slightly tucked away in the seat creases, which make them a little hard to access, but the top tethers are easy to get to and there's plenty of space to fit a rear-facing car seat.



Need to tow something? A properly equipped Navigator can manage up to 8,700 pounds (8,300 pounds if you get the 4WD). This is pretty much segment-leading.

How economical is it? 7.0

Based on the EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined (16 city/21 highway) rating, the Navigator is supposedly one of the more efficient vehicles in the class. We averaged 18.1 mpg over 1,700 miles of mostly highway driving on premium fuel (our high was 20.0 mpg). We've seen low figures as well when doing mostly city driving, so we think the EPA figures are likely mildly optimistic for real-world driving.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Navigator looks and feels like it's worth the money, especially from the inside. Design has brought Lincoln a long way. The floating center console, touchscreen arrangement and wrapped dash elevate the Navigator's appeal to new heights. And when compared to others in the segment, the Navigator stands out as a smart choice overall. Considering what you get for the money, the Navigator undercuts the competition.



Lincoln offers a four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty, comparable to other luxury brands, though its six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty is above average, just like Cadillac's. Owners who opt for the Black Label trim receive a pretty extensive list of benefits and features, including free car washes and vehicle pickup and drop-off for complimentary maintenance covered for four years/50,000 miles. Owners of non-Black Label cars get two years/20,000 miles of free maintenance and six years/70,000 miles of roadside assistance.

Wildcard 9.5

The Navigator is the first vehicle in a long time that's made us excited about the Lincoln brand. It's awesome on many levels. It's comfy, quick and surprisingly stylish. It's not sporty, but no one is really expecting vehicles of this size to be. There's road presence without being overly garish.

Which Navigator does Edmunds recommend?

The base Navigator is great, but there are a handful of features on the Reserve that we think make it worth paying the extra money for. For example, the power running boards and surround-view parking camera system are both useful add-ons, and adaptive cruise control comes standard. You'll also need to opt for the Reserve if you want to unlock the Navigator's maximum towing capacity via the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow package.

Lincoln Navigator models

The Lincoln Navigator is available in three trims levels: Base, Reserve and Black Label. Each is powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (450 horsepower, 500 lb-ft of torque) and comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all models.