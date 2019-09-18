  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)

2020 Lincoln Navigator

#2 Large luxury SUV

What's new

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 driver safety aids now standard
  • Additional standard equipment includes phone-based vehicle access
  • New color choices and combinations
  • Part of the fourth Navigator generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo room in both the standard and extended-length versions
  • Easy-to-use tech interface
  • Strong turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing
  • Long options list of available safety equipment
  • Limited off-road capability
  • Too large for some garages
Select your model:
2020 Lincoln Navigator Review

The Cadillac Escalade may have introduced the world to the American large-luxury SUV, but these days it's the Lincoln Navigator that's carrying the torch. Thanks to its combination of style, presence, capability and utility, the Navigator brings more to the table than any current competitor. Its biggest weakness is its sheer size — the Navigator is taller and longer than most other luxury SUVs. While that allows for plenty of passenger and cargo space, it might make the Navigator a bit too much for some shoppers (or their garages).

Undaunted, Lincoln is giving you even more features for 2020. The company has made active safety features, such as forward collision mitigation, standard on the Navigator, and introduced a few other changes. More technology features, such as the ability to use your phone as a key, have also been added. What hasn't changed is the Navigator's 450-horsepower turbocharged V6 that enables up to 8,600 pounds of towing capacity. You pretty much have to move up to a full-size pickup to get significantly more towing ability.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Lincoln Navigator as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.4 / 10
Overall, we think highly of the 2020 Navigator and rate it higher than just about any other luxury SUV. A 450-horsepower engine and 10-speed transmission provide athletic speed, while cabin accommodations are at first-class standards. This is Lincoln at its new best.

How does it drive?

8.0
Considering the size and weight of the Navigator, it does a surprisingly good job of providing strong performance and stress-free driving. The engine is quick and responsive, steering is low-effort, and body roll is kept in check when you go around turns. The V6 is plenty strong and gets you up to speed in a hurry. Our test Navigator covered 0-60 mph in just 6.1 seconds. That's moving!

Large vehicles tend to nose-dive or squirm around when you jam on the brakes suddenly, and the Navigator is no exception. That said, braking performance is perfectly adequate for the class. It also feels composed around town and even on tight roads. We wouldn't go so far as to call it sporty. But for the amount of comfort it provides, it's not the clumsy behemoth you'd expect it to be.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Wind and road noise is pretty minimal; only a small amount of ambient noise sneaks through. The suspension is great at softening sharp bumps or pavement changes. But on continuously undulating surfaces, there can be a lot of body movement, which borders on uncomfortable.

The front seats have a huge number of adjustments, more than really seem necessary. It takes a while to find a setting you like. But once you do, comfort is sublime. The seat heaters and coolers are effective too.

How’s the interior?

8.5
The Navigator's interior is huge. The large doors, well-placed grab handles and retractable step rails make getting in and out a breeze, while the second row's ability to tilt and slide gives excellent third-row access. Adjustable pedals and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel extend the range of driver comfort.

There are a lot of controls that require some time to become familiar with, but ultimately they are easy to use. Visibility is decent for a vehicle this size, but there are still blind spots, mainly at the front due to chunky windshield pillars. Cameras help you maneuver in tight spaces with the 360-degree camera system particularly helpful.

How’s the tech?

8.5
The Navigator embraces the latest technology, with an excellent infotainment interface, superb sound-system quality, comprehensive driving aids, and ample device-charging options. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot are icing on the cake.

We were impressed with the immersive and easily configurable experience of the 20-speaker Revel stereo in our test vehicle. A number of driving aids are included as standard equipment including blind-spot detection, lane keeping assist, and forward collision detection with automatic emergency braking. Adaptive cruise system is one of the optional aids. It's well tuned and worth getting if you spend a lot of time in traffic.

How’s the storage?

8.5
If it's space you want, it's what you'll get, even without the extended-wheelbase Navigator L model. There's 19.3 cubic feet behind the third row, 57.5 cubes behind the second row, and 103.3 cubes with the rear seats folded. All the rear seats fold flat electronically. The second-row center console sits higher than the seat bottoms, though, which prevents a fully flat load area.

There is also an abundance of in-cabin storage for everyone's personal effects, with tons of cubbies of varying sizes and a deep console bin. The anchors for car seats are slightly tucked away in the seat creases, which make them a little hard to access, but the top tethers are easy to get to and there's plenty of space to fit a rear-facing car seat.

Need to tow something? A properly equipped Navigator can manage up to 8,700 pounds (8,300 pounds if you get the 4WD). This is pretty much segment-leading.

How economical is it?

7.0
Based on the EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined (16 city/21 highway) rating, the Navigator is supposedly one of the more efficient vehicles in the class. We averaged 18.1 mpg over 1,700 miles of mostly highway driving on premium fuel (our high was 20.0 mpg). We've seen low figures as well when doing mostly city driving, so we think the EPA figures are likely mildly optimistic for real-world driving.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The Navigator looks and feels like it's worth the money, especially from the inside. Design has brought Lincoln a long way. The floating center console, touchscreen arrangement and wrapped dash elevate the Navigator's appeal to new heights. And when compared to others in the segment, the Navigator stands out as a smart choice overall. Considering what you get for the money, the Navigator undercuts the competition.

Lincoln offers a four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty, comparable to other luxury brands, though its six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty is above average, just like Cadillac's. Owners who opt for the Black Label trim receive a pretty extensive list of benefits and features, including free car washes and vehicle pickup and drop-off for complimentary maintenance covered for four years/50,000 miles. Owners of non-Black Label cars get two years/20,000 miles of free maintenance and six years/70,000 miles of roadside assistance.

Wildcard

9.5
The Navigator is the first vehicle in a long time that's made us excited about the Lincoln brand. It's awesome on many levels. It's comfy, quick and surprisingly stylish. It's not sporty, but no one is really expecting vehicles of this size to be. There's road presence without being overly garish.

Which Navigator does Edmunds recommend?

The base Navigator is great, but there are a handful of features on the Reserve that we think make it worth paying the extra money for. For example, the power running boards and surround-view parking camera system are both useful add-ons, and adaptive cruise control comes standard. You'll also need to opt for the Reserve if you want to unlock the Navigator's maximum towing capacity via the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow package.

Lincoln Navigator models

The Lincoln Navigator is available in three trims levels: Base, Reserve and Black Label. Each is powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (450 horsepower, 500 lb-ft of torque) and comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all models.

All Navigator trims can also be had as long-wheelbase, or L, models. They add about 10 inches of length, expanding passenger and cargo capacity and increasing fuel-tank capacity from 23 to 27 gallons.

The Base Lincoln Navigator comes very well equipped, with plenty of luxury and technology features. Highlights include LED headlights, push-button start, tri-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration, and a 14-speaker sound system. A suite of driver safety aids (called Co-Pilot360) is also standard and includes blind-spot detection, lane keeping assist, and forward collision detection with automatic emergency braking.

The Reserve doesn't have an extensive list of upgrades, but what it does have will make it the most popular choice for most buyers. You get a panoramic sunroof, power running boards, upgraded 24-way adjustable front seats with ventilation, second-row captain's chairs, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view parking camera system.

Notable options for the Reserve include a Monochromatic package (which ditches quite a bit of the chrome exterior trim), a Luxury package (30-way power-adjustable seats and a 20-speaker stereo system), and a Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow package that adds both physical and technology upgrades to enable a higher towing capacity and make towing easier.

The top-tier Black Label comes with just about all of the Navigator's options as standard and adds on extra luxury with upgraded interior materials and unique color schemes. But the Black Label is as much about lifestyle as luxury, giving buyers access to a host of ownership benefits, from pickup and delivery of your vehicle for maintenance and repairs to an extended free maintenance plan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lincoln Navigator.

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, Interior selection
Butch,
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

BEWARE of the Navigators interior, a light color interior seating can discolor from wearing blue jeans. The dealer will tell you its common with High Grade Leather however the purchasing department will tell you before they order a light interior the Manufacturer warns them seating may discolor. IMPORTANT the SALESPERSON will say nothing about that.

5 out of 5 stars, Navigator L for the win!
Amanda Rocha,
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

The extra room in the back is perfect for our family. Lots of room so we can load up for road trips! It is very comfortable and my favorite luxury feature are the massaging seats!

5 out of 5 stars, Best Car I've Owned
M Fox,
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Incredibly well designed vehicle. Interior is extremely well done. Performs well on the road and I'm addicted to the massaging seats. My wife just got an Aviator as she liked my car so much. She's had Lexus cars for over 12 years so that says a lot. Highly recommend.

5 out of 5 stars, my navigator
alex,
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

great car,smooth, great power

Features & Specs

Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$84,400
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$87,600
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$100,335
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$97,135
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts' favorite Navigator safety features:

Surround-View Camera
Provides a top-down view of the car on the center screen to help you navigate tight spaces.
MyKey
Allows owners to specify speed limits and stereo volume limits for secondary drivers (think teenagers and valets).
ACC with Collision Mitigation
Adaptive cruise control follows at a set distance, and collision mitigation can bring the car to a complete stop in emergency situations.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover20.8%

Lincoln Navigator vs. the competition

Lincoln Navigator vs. Cadillac Escalade

The Escalade might be the original baller SUV, but it can't keep up with the current Navigator. The Cadillac's dated interior, rougher ride quality and less usable cargo area all make it a less appealing choice than the Navigator. It is slightly smaller, though, so if you're worried about the Lincoln's size, that might be worth considering.

Lincoln Navigator vs. Ford Expedition

The Navigator and the Ford Expedition are mechanically related. As such, the Expedition is just as big and roomy. If you're willing to give up some of the Lincoln's luxuries, you can get all the utility in a more affordable package by going to a Ford dealer.

Lincoln Navigator vs. Lincoln Aviator

The new Lincoln Aviator is a midsize three-row SUV related to the Ford Explorer. It's smaller than the Navigator and has less towing capacity. In exchange, you get more engaging driving dynamics and a more maneuverable size. It's a great choice for shoppers who need lots of interior room but don't need maximum towing capability.

