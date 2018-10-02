2020 Lexus LX 570
2020 Lexus LX 570MSRP Range: $86,480 - $91,480
2020 Lexus LX 570 Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Exceptional off-road capability for a luxury SUV
- Beautifully crafted cabin
The Lexus LX 570 is a physically imposing SUV with a dramatic front grille that looks ready to inhale anything in its path. Underneath are the rugged underpinnings of the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser. As a result, this large SUV offers a rare combination of size, comfort and off-road ability.
Our verdict
The Lexus LX 570 is old. It remains an impeccably built and impressive piece of machinery. Its strengths, particularly as an off-roader, make it worthy of consideration. But the two-row version lacks some of the three-row's practicality, and most buyers' needs will be better served by other vehicles.
How does the LX 570 drive?
The LX 570 is immensely capable off-road but proves less so on pavement. In typical driving, the V8 feels lazy and not especially quick to spin up, and it lacks torque at the low end where you'd expect it. It's a tall vehicle and leans noticeably in turns.
The steering is shockingly heavy at parking-lot speeds and overly light on the freeway, with poor on-center feel that makes it easy to drift from a straight line. The brakes are quite numb and can be hard to modulate at low speeds, exhibiting some grabbiness. In our testing, the big SUV made the 0-60 mph run in an acceptable 7.5 seconds. Other luxury SUVs feel livelier when you prod the gas pedal.
How comfortable is the LX 570?
The LX's comfort and quiet clash with its bumpy ride. The excellent front seats are wide and flat but also cushy and supportive. They're built like armchairs and great for long drives. The second row in our two-row tester was just as cushy but less supportive with fewer adjustments, and your knees sit a bit higher due to the floor height. The Lexus LX is also very quiet. Traffic, road noise and even bumps sound distant. There's wind noise at freeway speeds, but nothing intrusive.
The ride is truck-like. Lexus' suspension takes the sharp edges off bumps big and small, but you still feel every road imperfection. And the climate control is best left to manage itself in Climate Concierge mode since adjusting the settings requires using the annoying infotainment interface.
How’s the interior?
The two-row LX's interior is incredibly roomy. There's a lack of toe room under the front seats, but extra legroom makes up for that. Visibility is also quite strong for a large SUV, with tall glass and expansive mirrors that provide a good view all around. The driving position is very upright and commanding, and shorter drivers may struggle to find a comfortable arrangement.
The cabin is positively cluttered with controls, many for off-road features. They're well labeled, but it's a lot to manage. Anything that doesn't have a button is stuck in one of the most cumbersome infotainment interfaces on the road. Also, while the doors open wide and there are plenty of grab handles, the vehicle's high seats and high step rails can make getting in and out a struggle for some.
How’s the tech?
The LX is saddled with Lexus' worst generation of infotainment, with a finicky joystick controller, confusing menu structures, and poorly labeled and hard-to-find settings. The navigation software is simplistic and outdated. There's Bluetooth audio but no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Lexus provides just a few USB ports and none for the second row. You can't do worse in this segment. That said, sound quality from the optional Mark Levinson stereo is excellent.
Adaptive cruise control works pretty well for a vehicle this size at freeway speeds, but it's too reactive in stop-and-go traffic, making it unpleasant to use. Driver aids overall are far less capable than those from class leaders.
How’s the storage?
The LX 570 offers a massive 53.7 cubic feet of storage space behind the back seats and can tow up to 7,000 pounds — a great showing. If you want max cargo space, you have to fold the second row upright against the front seatbacks. That forces the front seats forward far enough to make driving essentially impossible for most adults.
The LX does make a fine place to sleep on a camping trip, and since the two sides can be folded independently, you can open up a very long space on one side of the vehicle if you forgo a passenger. For your small personal items, there are a few handy pockets, but most of the small-item storage is in the bucket-like armrest bin. Competitors offer better organization.
How economical is the LX 570?
Its EPA-estimated 14 mpg combined (12 city/16 highway) rating is poor even for large SUVs, and any time spent in traffic will see your average dip below the city estimate. We averaged 14.8 mpg on our mixed-driving 115-mile evaluation route. You don't buy a large luxury SUV to save on gas, but the LX disappoints nonetheless.
Is the LX 570 a good value?
The Lexus LX feels very well built, with quality materials and padding almost everywhere your body might make contact with a surface. It is a solid-feeling vehicle, and, unlike some other body-on-frame SUVs, we experienced no rattles or creaks. That said, the starting price is very high for the segment (although most features are standard), and most competitors are less expensive even when optioned up. Lexus' warranty is on par for the class.
Wildcard
The LX has personality in aces. It's big, sturdy and comfortable, and you look down on the world while your music plays in exquisite clarity. This Lexus is an archetypal luxury truck. And just because its features and tech put it behind the curve doesn't mean it's lost an ounce of that personality.
Which LX 570 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus LX 570 models
There are no trim levels on the Lexus LX 570. Like its Toyota Land Cruiser cousin, the LX comes nearly fully loaded with an opulent interior and one available engine. Most buyers opt for the standard three-row version, but a two-row version is also available. Otherwise, every LX sold is functionally the same.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus LX 570.
Trending topics in reviews
- off-roading
- towing
- appearance
- spaciousness
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am one of the rare luxury SUV owners that occasionally uses the vehicle in true off-road conditions while on my gentlemen's hunting trips. The LX is luxuriously beautiful both inside and out, which pleases my wife, but also has plenty of room for my dog and equipment. It readily goes where I need it to go. It has a locking differential to put it in "mountain goat" mode. which is more and more difficult to find on large luxury SUVs. Mercedes GLS doesnt have it; Even Range Rover no longer offers a locking differential unless you opt for one of the higher end trims with a bigger engine... (that was my second choice of vehicle.) The LX has plenty of power and mass to tow my boat. And, it has Lexus reliability too. Happy!
The Lexus LX570 is a great car in fact better than our old Land. Cruiser. The LX is amazing for off-road! I love the spilt trunk doors! Perfect for picnics and drive in movie theaters. So much useful things for us too and since we have to bring a trailer to store our luggage for vacations the LX is perfect for that. Even though it might be a little overpriced the LX is a perfect car for outgoing families. No I’m not a critic.
Used the site to negotiate a very aggressive deal, thank you!
This beast of an SUV has unparalleled power. It is by far the king of the road with a 5.7 l V8. The elegance and luxury in the cabin is unparalleled and unmatched by any luxury SUV standard! If you can't afford the gas for it, don't buy this one.
Features & Specs
|Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$91,480
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$86,480
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the LX 570
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LX 570 safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Automatically detects cars and pedestrians ahead, warns you about them, and brakes automatically if necessary.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Warns when you've begun drifting out of your lane through visual and audible alerts.
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Automatically matches the speed of vehicles ahead when cruise control is activated. "All-speed" indicates it works in stop-and-go traffic.
Lexus LX 570 vs. the competition
Lexus LX 570 vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
Though the two vehicles are nearly identical underneath the sheet metal, some people prefer the Toyota version to its black-tie Lexus brother. For one thing, the Land Cruiser name carries plenty of weight in the off-road and overlanding communities. It's also slightly more affordable and easier to swallow if the Toyota gets scuffed up on a trail. Toyota now sells a special Heritage Edition that deletes the third row.
Lexus LX 570 vs. BMW X7
Unlike the truckish LX 570, the X7 rides on a comfortable unibody platform that makes it inherently more agile and fuel-efficient. You still get three rows of seating and a beautiful interior, with a huge variety of snazzy options to choose from. The problem is that opting for the more powerful V8 engine, or any of the upper trims, quickly brings the price of the X7 into stratospheric territory.
Lexus LX 570 vs. Lexus GX 460
If you're considering the LX 570 because you want a Lexus SUV, take a look at the GX as well. Like the LX, the GX 460 comes with a standard V8 and three rows of seats. On top of that, its starting price is $30,000 less than that of the LX. Beware that space is tight inside, especially in the back row, and the GX has only been slightly updated since its 2010 debut.
FAQ
Is the Lexus LX 570 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus LX 570?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus LX 570:
- New 3-Row Sports exterior and interior trim package
- Cooled center-console box now a stand-alone option
- Part of the third LX generation introduced for 2008
Is the Lexus LX 570 reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus LX 570 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus LX 570?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus LX 570 is the 2020 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,480.
Other versions include:
- Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $91,480
- Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $86,480
What are the different models of Lexus LX 570?
More about the 2020 Lexus LX 570
2020 Lexus LX 570 Overview
The 2020 Lexus LX 570 is offered in the following submodels: LX 570 SUV. Available styles include Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus LX 570?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus LX 570 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 LX 570 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 LX 570.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus LX 570 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 LX 570 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus LX 570?
2020 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
The 2020 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $100,590. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is trending $11,798 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $11,798 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $88,792.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is 11.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Lexus LX 570s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus LX 570 for sale near. There are currently 7 new 2020 LX 570s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $100,858 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus LX 570. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,795 on a used or CPO 2020 LX 570 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus LX 570s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus LX 570 for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,077.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,037.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus LX 570?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2020 Lexus LX 570 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback