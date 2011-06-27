Vehicle overview

The only way the 2008 Lincoln Navigator could be flashier and more "blingtastic" would be if it came with a flashing orange neon sign bolted to the roof advertising "Free Cristal." The front end is adorned with not one, but two huge chrome grilles complete with an optional chrome hood mustache and a Lincoln cross logo so big it could double for a religious icon. No one will deny the Navigator gets your attention, as it makes even the Escalade look subtle. If that sounds like a good thing to you, read further.

The Navigator first set sail in 1998 and was the first full-size domestic luxury SUV. Essentially a Ford Expedition with tuxedo duds, the 'Gator inspired a slew of competitors that gradually overtook it in refinement, interior quality and fame. Benefiting from a major update last year, the 2008 Navigator is seeking to recapture some of the attention it has lost (mostly to the Escalade).

The Navigator's interior looks like Lincoln traveled back in time, collected some of its designers from 1975 and brought them back to the future to fashion the retro cabin with modern materials. The only things the Navigator's missing are a disco ball, blue velour upholstery and Donna Summer on the eight-track.

Although retro to the extreme, this cabin design does help the Navigator stand out, and there are a lot of other things the big Lincoln gets right as well, such as its quiet ride, relatively low pricing and long list of standard features. It's certainly the best and shiniest Navigator yet. But in a rational sense, it's hard to make a case for the 2008 Lincoln Navigator. Sure, it can carry up to eight people and tow up to 9,000 pounds, but it's also huge, gaudy and challenges the U.S.S. Iowa for fuel consumption. In our opinion, the Caddy offers more performance and better handling, while other full-sizers like the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and Infiniti QX56 make very compelling cases as well.