  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2008 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard luxury features, unabashedly brash styling, roomy seating in all three rows, quiet ride, power fold-flat third-row seat, relatively low price.
  • Sluggish acceleration, amount of exterior chrome trim pushes the taste barrier.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Lincoln Navigator for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$5,109 - $7,542
Used Navigator for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A big and comfy luxury SUV, the 2008 Lincoln Navigator has the plush ride quality and coddling luxury features it needs to keep up with its chief rival, the Cadillac Escalade. However, underwhelming performance leaves it one step behind for those not smitten with its flashy styling.

Vehicle overview

The only way the 2008 Lincoln Navigator could be flashier and more "blingtastic" would be if it came with a flashing orange neon sign bolted to the roof advertising "Free Cristal." The front end is adorned with not one, but two huge chrome grilles complete with an optional chrome hood mustache and a Lincoln cross logo so big it could double for a religious icon. No one will deny the Navigator gets your attention, as it makes even the Escalade look subtle. If that sounds like a good thing to you, read further.

The Navigator first set sail in 1998 and was the first full-size domestic luxury SUV. Essentially a Ford Expedition with tuxedo duds, the 'Gator inspired a slew of competitors that gradually overtook it in refinement, interior quality and fame. Benefiting from a major update last year, the 2008 Navigator is seeking to recapture some of the attention it has lost (mostly to the Escalade).

The Navigator's interior looks like Lincoln traveled back in time, collected some of its designers from 1975 and brought them back to the future to fashion the retro cabin with modern materials. The only things the Navigator's missing are a disco ball, blue velour upholstery and Donna Summer on the eight-track.

Although retro to the extreme, this cabin design does help the Navigator stand out, and there are a lot of other things the big Lincoln gets right as well, such as its quiet ride, relatively low pricing and long list of standard features. It's certainly the best and shiniest Navigator yet. But in a rational sense, it's hard to make a case for the 2008 Lincoln Navigator. Sure, it can carry up to eight people and tow up to 9,000 pounds, but it's also huge, gaudy and challenges the U.S.S. Iowa for fuel consumption. In our opinion, the Caddy offers more performance and better handling, while other full-sizers like the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and Infiniti QX56 make very compelling cases as well.

2008 Lincoln Navigator models

The 2008 Lincoln Navigator is a full-size luxury SUV. There is only one loaded trim level available that includes 18-inch wheels, parking sensors, a power liftgate, power-folding third-row seats, leather upholstery adjustable pedals, a power tilt-telescoping steering wheel, a second-row center console and rear-seat climate control. Ten-way power front seats with heating, cooling and memory are also standard, as is a THX-certified 14-speaker audio system with six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary jack.

Options include 20-inch chromed wheels, a sunroof, upgraded leather seats with contrasting piping and towing preparation. There's also the Elite Package, which includes a rearview camera, rear-seat entertainment, DVD navigation and power-folding running boards. The Monochrome Limited Edition Package cuts down on some of the exterior's chrome trim and adds unique interior trim.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Lincoln Navigator is now only offered in one trim level, and previously optional equipment like heated and cooled front seats, a power-folding third-row seat and a surround-sound audio system now come standard. A much-needed rearview camera is also now available.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Navigator is powered by the same 5.4-liter V8 that drives other Ford trucks. It's good for 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, and sends its power through a six-speed automatic transmission. Buyers have a choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. For 2008, the rear-wheel-drive Navigator has an EPA fuel economy estimate of 12 mpg city/17 mpg highway; this is about average for a large luxury SUV. Properly equipped, the rear-drive Navigator can pull 8,950 pounds.

Safety

Lincoln offers a comprehensive list of standard safety features for its flagship SUV including stability control with a rollover sensor, traction control, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and three-row side curtain airbags. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2008 Lincoln Navigator received five out of five stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions.

Driving

For a truck measuring 17 feet long, the 2008 Lincoln Navigator is reasonably agile, and the amount of body roll around corners is acceptable for its class. The stiffer frame and five-link independent suspension introduced last year pay noticeable dividends in the handling department, but the truck's best driving attribute is its smooth and quiet ride quality. The 5.4-liter V8 is responsive, but when asked to move 6,000 pounds of steel and chrome, it hardly makes the Navigator quick. The six-speed automatic serves up smooth shifts, but hunts a bit more than we'd like in passing situations.

Interior

Besides looking like a modern homage to disco-era interior design, the 2008 Navigator sports a plush, welcoming interior that's packed to the chrome grilles with standard luxury features. As a full-size SUV, passenger room is excellent, and for luxury buyers who intend to make use of all three rows on a regular basis, the Navigator makes a lot of sense -- most competitors have somewhat cramped third-row accommodations. A 40/20/40-split second-row seat is available as a no-cost option (in lieu of the captain's chairs and center console) to boost capacity to eight people, while the power fold-flat third-row seat makes accessing the colossal amount of available cargo space easy. With both the second- and third-row seats folded completely flat, the Navigator can carry 104 cubic feet of cargo -- a good number for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Lincoln Navigator.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing 08 Navigator
Gaelon Ball,02/12/2016
4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
I bought my Navigator a few months ago and about a month after buying it we were in a 5 car collision on the interstate my navigator came out of the wreck with a dented bumper that's it... IT SAVED MY FAMILY'S LIVES INCLUDING THE 8 MONTH TWINS IN THE 3RD ROW.... you could never get a better vehicle and gas mileage it pretty great considering its an SUV with a big V8.I love my navigator it's alot better than my 2000 expedition Eddie Bauer! This vehicle saved my family's lives on multiple occasions since I bought it, if you are in a position to get a Lincoln Navigator do so you will not regret it, it is a fantastic traveling and local vehicle, the best part is that you don't have to have premium fuel.... For someone who's had the LINCOLN experience you will not regret buying...! (Update ... I have now had my 2008 Lincoln Navigator for almost 2 years now and is is the most fantastic vehicle I have ever owned I recently hit a deer a 40 mph and it only cracked the bumper and the grill which the insurance covered but I was completely shocked there wasn't ALOT more damage but that's it the brakes immediately responded it didn't slide or screach nothing it was amazing. I can go on and on at how great this car has been but to put it simply I would definitely buy another!!!)
Best One Yet
TRS,03/21/2009
This is my third Navigator. All have been 2 year leases. I intend to buy this one at lease end. My first two had some electrical problems, especially with the easy exit system. This one been back once to replace the rear dvd, but other than that no problems. I love to drive this vehicle, especially on road trips. Gas mileage is low, but to be expected for a car this size. I really love the backup camera where it is in the reaeview mirror as it keeps sun glare to a minimum, whereas in dash cameras have that problem. Perfect family vehicle. The olny thing that keeps this car from being perfect is blue tooth.
Great travel vehicle
kev,07/17/2009
I bought this 6 months ago. it took a few weeks to get the hang of driving it. now I love it. Plenty of power. Really comfortable. Tons of room for a 220 lb 6 footer like me. just drove 3400 miles in two weeks on vacation with tons of gear and bicycles on the back. made the trip very easy. 17.9 MPG on trip. about 15 commuting to work and around town. many really nice features
Comfortable and Roomy.
azt1,01/13/2012
I've had my Navigator for a few months now. I was leasing a 2008 GMC Yukon Denali before I decided to buy. I originally bought a 2007 Cadillac Escalade but took it back because it was too much like the Denali. The Escalade does handle better and has more power than the Nav but I do like the Navs interior a bit better. Love the 3rd row seat and the power fold feature. Denali and Escalade 3rd row was terrible. Also like that the Nav can switch from 2W to 4W drive. Denali and Escalade was AWD. Nav takes Regular Fuel while Denali and Escalade took Premium Fuel. Overall I am satisfied with the Nav though there is room to improve on it to better compete with other luxury brands.
See all 18 reviews of the 2008 Lincoln Navigator
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Lincoln Navigator

Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator Overview

The Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Lincoln Navigators are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Lincoln Navigator for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator.

Can't find a used 2008 Lincoln Navigators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Navigator for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,600.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,423.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Navigator for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,558.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,320.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Lincoln Navigator?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Navigator lease specials

Related Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles