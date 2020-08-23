Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
804 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 107,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,999$4,406 Below Market
- 87,457 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$23,980$4,305 Below Market
- 83,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,000$3,794 Below Market
- 77,182 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,784$3,677 Below Market
- 96,355 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,495$2,953 Below Market
- 68,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,998$1,022 Below Market
- 75,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,995$2,619 Below Market
- 91,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,947$1,677 Below Market
- 146,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,800$1,990 Below Market
- 82,537 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,977
- 79,411 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$27,995$1,228 Below Market
- 105,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,500$1,947 Below Market
- 50,726 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,989
- 100,049 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,621$793 Below Market
- 90,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,981$1,938 Below Market
- 51,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,871$1,215 Below Market
- 125,894 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,995
- 82,833 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$27,796
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Navigator searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Navigator
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Navigator
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.68 Reviews
Report abuse
Phil Calendine,10/09/2015
L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Yes, we had a brand new 2014 Cadillac ESV Platinum. It was really crap. Transmission issues, electrical issues, upgraded seats were horrible, very uncomfortable. Ride was very poor compared to our previous air suspension 2003 ESV. Engine under powered. Vented seats sounded like a jet landing in the car. Heated/cooled cup holder worked great for the two minutes before it turned itself off. Remote start worked great as far away as five feet. 2015 Cadillac is just plain ugly and "fold flat" seats simply sit up on floor of car...wife literally couldn't reach into car without hitting the bumper. That's not gonna work in Ohio winters. So we decided to cut our losses and try the Navigator-L. Got a fantastic deal on the outgoing 2015 which is essentially same as the new 2016. I did like the general appearance of the ESV platinum interior better, but the functionality of the Nav over the '14 or '16 ESV is way, way better. The entertainment/nav is infinitely easier and more intuitive than the grossly antiquated non Vue system we had in the '14, and I feel much better than the Vue system in the latest Caddy. Unlike the Vue, Lincoln maintains hard buttons where it makes it easier to use (volume, tuning, HVAC, etc) but still integrates those into its Sync system. The iPhone works seamlessly and intuitively. The old Nav had a grossly underpowered engine. The new ecoboost turbo rectifies that, and easily outperforms the '14 or '16 ESV. In addition, this smart 6 cylinder gets about 15% better gas mileage, which, comcined with the 33 gal tank vs 28 on the ESV, and you can go way further. The brakes are also much improved, and better compared to Caddy. The ride (we have the upgraded Reserve edition with comparable air suspension) has 3 very useful and noticeably different ride selections. The Sport setting is great around town, resulting in a very stable, nearly sway free ride. Hit the highway and select comfort and the road bumps are nearly unnoticeable. The ESV did neither. The back of the L has much easier to use auto down third row, which, by the way is 40/60 split, which means you can actually sit someone in the middle of the back row. Caddy 50/50 split resulted in our huge ESV being reduced functionally to a six passenger! Who wants to sit in a crack? So overall, from my perspective, the '15 or '16 Nav L is an easy winner over Caddy, which gives the feel of an over confident underachiever. UPDATE: April 2017 at 22k miles. I suppose with an American car it was inevitable. What was initially a tight, smooth ride has slowly but noticeably deteriorated into a sway wagon. We had to have the reader wiper motor replaced, thank goodness right before warranty set to expire. The driver side power foot board is now angled outward, probably from an overweight service person that worked on our car, and the dealership sees nothing wrong with it. We get random beeping from the park assist all the time, and Lincoln has been zero help. Gas mileage has dropped as well, though still 1-2 mpg greater than we ever got with the ESV. It is still comfortable enough, and nothing else compares as far as gross load hauling of people and stuff, but we can't wait until we can offload this thing and get a Lexus.
Related Lincoln Navigator info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Aviator Greenville SC
- Used Lincoln MKS Chicago IL
- Used Lincoln MKS Ocala FL
- Used Lincoln MKS Louisville KY
- Used Lincoln Navigator Los Angeles CA
- Used Lincoln Navigator Springfield MO
- Used Lincoln Navigator Fayetteville NC
- Used Lincoln MKS Jacksonville FL
- Used Lincoln Corsair Austin TX
- Used Lincoln MKS Chattanooga TN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2015 Raleigh NC
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2011 Mckinney TX
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2013 Fredericksburg VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento