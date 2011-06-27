  1. Home
Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Navigator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,165
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Monochrome Appearance Packageyes
Class III/IV Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
THX premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on center consoleyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather, wood and chrome trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row Bucket Seats w/Center Console Deleteyes
All Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
Invisionl Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
2nd Row 40/20/40 Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room63.7 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Moonroofyes
Chrome Hood Accentyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity103.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5794 lbs.
Gross weight7470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.4 degrees
Maximum payload1660 lbs.
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length208.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height78.3 in.
EPA interior volume177.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Midnight Sapphire Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Riviera Sands Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Canyon w/Black Piping, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/70R18 112H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
