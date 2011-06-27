  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. 2021 Lincoln Navigator
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lincoln Navigator
VIEW OFFERS
Lincoln.com

2021 Lincoln Navigator

What’s new

  • A new Special Edition package adds blacked-out exterior trim elements
  • Part of the fourth Navigator generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo room in both the standard and extended-length versions
  • Easy-to-use tech interface
  • Strong turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing
  • Long list of optional safety equipment
  • Limited off-road capability
  • Too large for some garages
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Lincoln Navigator for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$76,185
Save as much as $3,897
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Lincoln Navigator pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve, L, L Reserve, Black Label and L Black Label

msrp 

$75,825
starting price
See All Trims
Lincoln.com
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lincoln Navigator.

Trending topics in reviews

    2021 Lincoln Navigator video

    2019 Lincoln Navigator: The Best Luxury SUV | Edmunds Editors' Choice
    Read Description

    NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Lincoln Navigator, but since the 2021 Lincoln Navigator is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    The Lincoln Navigator won Best Luxury SUV for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards. It's luxurious, modern and massive. Besides hitting the mark in regard to luxury, it also has some smart features and is surprisingly easy to drive.

    [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Luxury SUVs really should offer the best of all worlds. And our Edmunds editor's choice for 2019 delivers with panache. It's the Lincoln Navigator. [MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: Powerful, capable, designed to make a statement-- the Lincoln Navigator is everything a luxury SUV should be. Its styling is uniquely American and a standout. The interior is elegant, functional, and packed with clever storage solutions. The available 20-speaker sound system is a masterpiece. And there's lots of other useful tech which help create a fantastic in-cabin experience. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: We love these seats, too. They're heated and ventilated. And they'll even give you a massage. Their positioning is just right so you don't end up with your knees around your neck. There's enough space inside for seven or eight full-size adults. And if that's not enough, there's a long version available, too. MARK TAKAHASHI: Despite its massive size, the Navigator is surprisingly easy to drive. The turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing yet returns decent fuel economy. Prices start just above $70,000, so this is no cheap Lincoln. But it's brilliantly well-rounded. That's why it's our favorite luxury rig for families. [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to edmunds.com for a full review of the Lincoln Navigator and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]

    Ad
    Build Your Navigator
    Select Color: 

    Features & Specs

    L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$87,860
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    L Reserve 4dr SUV features & specs
    L Reserve 4dr SUV
    3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$85,190
    MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    4dr SUV features & specs
    4dr SUV
    3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$76,185
    MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$84,640
    MPG 16 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Lincoln Navigator features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.8%

    FAQ

    Is the Lincoln Navigator a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Navigator both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lincoln Navigator fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Navigator gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 18 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Navigator ranges from 19.3 to 34.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln Navigator. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Lincoln Navigator?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lincoln Navigator:

    • A new Special Edition package adds blacked-out exterior trim elements
    • Part of the fourth Navigator generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Lincoln Navigator reliable?

    To determine whether the Lincoln Navigator is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Navigator. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Navigator's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Lincoln Navigator a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lincoln Navigator is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Navigator is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lincoln Navigator?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lincoln Navigator is the 2021 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,185.

    Other versions include:

    • L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $87,860
    • L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $85,190
    • 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $76,185
    • Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $84,640
    • L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $82,055
    • L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $79,385
    • 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $78,855
    • Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $81,965
    • L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $101,325
    • Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $98,125
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lincoln Navigator?

    If you're interested in the Lincoln Navigator, the next question is, which Navigator model is right for you? Navigator variants include L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of Navigator models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Lincoln Navigator

    2021 Lincoln Navigator Overview

    The 2021 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Lincoln Navigator?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lincoln Navigator and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Navigator.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lincoln Navigator and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Navigator featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Lincoln Navigator?

    Which 2021 Lincoln Navigators are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lincoln Navigator for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2021 Navigators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $91,905 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lincoln Navigator. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,592 on a used or CPO 2021 Navigator available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Lincoln Navigators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lincoln Navigator for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,456.

    Find a new Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,489.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lincoln Navigator?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Lincoln lease specials

    Related 2021 Lincoln Navigator info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles