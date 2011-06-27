2021 Lincoln Navigator
What’s new
- A new Special Edition package adds blacked-out exterior trim elements
- Part of the fourth Navigator generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Lots of cargo room in both the standard and extended-length versions
- Easy-to-use tech interface
- Strong turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing
- Long list of optional safety equipment
- Limited off-road capability
- Too large for some garages
2021 Lincoln Navigator video
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Lincoln Navigator, but since the 2021 Lincoln Navigator is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The Lincoln Navigator won Best Luxury SUV for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards. It's luxurious, modern and massive. Besides hitting the mark in regard to luxury, it also has some smart features and is surprisingly easy to drive.
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Luxury SUVs really should offer the best of all worlds. And our Edmunds editor's choice for 2019 delivers with panache. It's the Lincoln Navigator. [MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: Powerful, capable, designed to make a statement-- the Lincoln Navigator is everything a luxury SUV should be. Its styling is uniquely American and a standout. The interior is elegant, functional, and packed with clever storage solutions. The available 20-speaker sound system is a masterpiece. And there's lots of other useful tech which help create a fantastic in-cabin experience. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: We love these seats, too. They're heated and ventilated. And they'll even give you a massage. Their positioning is just right so you don't end up with your knees around your neck. There's enough space inside for seven or eight full-size adults. And if that's not enough, there's a long version available, too. MARK TAKAHASHI: Despite its massive size, the Navigator is surprisingly easy to drive. The turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing yet returns decent fuel economy. Prices start just above $70,000, so this is no cheap Lincoln. But it's brilliantly well-rounded. That's why it's our favorite luxury rig for families. [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to edmunds.com for a full review of the Lincoln Navigator and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Features & Specs
|L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$87,860
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
|L Reserve 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$85,190
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
|4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$76,185
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$84,640
|MPG
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.8%
FAQ
Is the Lincoln Navigator a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Lincoln Navigator?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lincoln Navigator:
- A new Special Edition package adds blacked-out exterior trim elements
- Part of the fourth Navigator generation introduced for 2018
Is the Lincoln Navigator reliable?
Is the 2021 Lincoln Navigator a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lincoln Navigator?
The least-expensive 2021 Lincoln Navigator is the 2021 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,185.
Other versions include:
- L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $87,860
- L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $85,190
- 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $76,185
- Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $84,640
- L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $82,055
- L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $79,385
- 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $78,855
- Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $81,965
- L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $101,325
- Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $98,125
What are the different models of Lincoln Navigator?
More about the 2021 Lincoln Navigator
2021 Lincoln Navigator Overview
The 2021 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2021 Lincoln Navigator?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lincoln Navigator and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Navigator.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lincoln Navigator and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Navigator featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Lincoln Navigator?
Which 2021 Lincoln Navigators are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lincoln Navigator for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2021 Navigators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $91,905 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lincoln Navigator. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,592 on a used or CPO 2021 Navigator available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Lincoln Navigators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln Navigator for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,456.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,489.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lincoln Navigator?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
