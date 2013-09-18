Used 2014 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me

Classic Honda Galveston - Galveston / Texas

The 2014 Ford Flex is not your typical 7-passenger family vehicle, as you can tell just by looking at it. The silhouette ' long, flat-sided, squared off ' suggests the big station wagons of the 1960s and 1970s, and it sits lower and sleeker than a typical SUV. Competitors like the Honda Pilot, Dodge Durango and Chevrolet Tahoe can tout maximum tow ratings and off-road capability, but the Flex chooses to focus on transporting people over paved surfaces. It is striking and stylish as well as functional and useful ' a fine combination similar to minivans and SUVs in capabilities, but clearly different from both Kelly Blue Book Performs beyond expectations. Exciting to behold. The 2014 Ford Flex is equally exciting to drive. Especially when equipped with the twin-turbocharged, direct-injection, 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine like this Flex offers. The Eco Boost delights with its class-best among V6 engine with 365 horse power and an EPA-estimated rating of 23 mpg hwy. Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters intensify the spirit of EcoBoost model. Wherever you are headed, there is one ideal way to get there. All together ' in Flex. Where space reigns supreme, pampering passengers with the most 2nd- and 3rd-row leg room in the class. Whatever your day brings, Flex swiftly adapts. Its 2nd- and 3rd-row seats fold flat to provide up to 83 cu. ft. of cargo space for your latest finds. With all 3 rows of seating occupied, you can still tuck up to 20 cu. ft.1 of luggage in back. With the split 3rd-row seat and either side of the 60/40 split 2nd-row bench seat folded down, you’re able to accommodate long cargo items alongside passengers. Flex is all about form and function. Voice-activated Ford SYNC with 911 Assist delivers hands-free calls, music and more in response to simple voice commands. Once paired, it can download your contacts and play music from your phone, MP3, USB or iPod.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMGK5B81EBD42227

Stock: D42227F

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020