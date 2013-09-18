Used 2014 Ford Flex for Sale Near Me
- 85,460 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D81EBD29095
Stock: T06246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
Contact Maxwell Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Ford Flex SEL. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Ford Flex SEL handles with ease. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2014 Ford Flex: The 2014 Ford Flex remains an excellent choice for those who lament the absence of large station wagons on the market, yet want something far more stylish than truck-like SUVs or look-alike crossover vehicles. It drives responsively, rides smoothly and quietly and is a great highway vehicle. Plus, the Flex's boxy shape makes it one of the most spacious vehicles inside, especially from a passenger standpoint. Consider its excellent safety ratings and standout active-safety features and it makes a lot of sense from a family standpoint-- making a luxurious minivan alternative, too. Strengths of this model include handles like a big sedan, Boxy exterior style is unique, all-weather all-wheel drive, responsive EcoBoost powertrain, spacious, passenger-friendly interior, and smooth ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C88EBD43633
Stock: EBD43633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 63,632 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,870$3,320 Below Market
Groton Ford - Groton / South Dakota
YOU KNOW THAT OLD SAYING, DON`T KNOCK IT UNLESS YOU HAVE TRIED IT. WELL THE SAME GOES FOR THE FORD FLEX. DON`T KNOCK IT UNTIL YOU HAVE DRIVEN ONE! ONE OF OUR SALESMAN DRIVES ONE AS HIS DAILY DRIVER AND HE SAYS ITS HANDS DOWN THE BEST RIDING MIDSIZE SUV ON THE MARKET! THIS ONE IS WELL EQUIPPED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SEATING FOR 7, BACKUP CAMERA, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, AND MORE! CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D85EBD01915
Stock: P1480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 32,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,940
Classic Honda Galveston - Galveston / Texas
The 2014 Ford Flex is not your typical 7-passenger family vehicle, as you can tell just by looking at it. The silhouette ' long, flat-sided, squared off ' suggests the big station wagons of the 1960s and 1970s, and it sits lower and sleeker than a typical SUV. Competitors like the Honda Pilot, Dodge Durango and Chevrolet Tahoe can tout maximum tow ratings and off-road capability, but the Flex chooses to focus on transporting people over paved surfaces. It is striking and stylish as well as functional and useful ' a fine combination similar to minivans and SUVs in capabilities, but clearly different from both Kelly Blue Book Performs beyond expectations. Exciting to behold. The 2014 Ford Flex is equally exciting to drive. Especially when equipped with the twin-turbocharged, direct-injection, 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine like this Flex offers. The Eco Boost delights with its class-best among V6 engine with 365 horse power and an EPA-estimated rating of 23 mpg hwy. Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters intensify the spirit of EcoBoost model. Wherever you are headed, there is one ideal way to get there. All together ' in Flex. Where space reigns supreme, pampering passengers with the most 2nd- and 3rd-row leg room in the class. Whatever your day brings, Flex swiftly adapts. Its 2nd- and 3rd-row seats fold flat to provide up to 83 cu. ft. of cargo space for your latest finds. With all 3 rows of seating occupied, you can still tuck up to 20 cu. ft.1 of luggage in back. With the split 3rd-row seat and either side of the 60/40 split 2nd-row bench seat folded down, you’re able to accommodate long cargo items alongside passengers. Flex is all about form and function. Voice-activated Ford SYNC with 911 Assist delivers hands-free calls, music and more in response to simple voice commands. Once paired, it can download your contacts and play music from your phone, MP3, USB or iPod.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B81EBD42227
Stock: D42227F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 138,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995$1,841 Below Market
MB Motorsports - Asbury Park / New Jersey
CROSSOVER UPGRADE! 3.5L V6 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, and Driver Seat, Reclining Second Row Seat, Third Row Seating, Automatic Exterior Lighting, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, AUX Input, Charging Ports, Keyless Entry, Sirius XM Radio, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels, WHOLESALE DIRECT - Road Tested Only - Available 3rd Party Inspection - Auction Pricing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B82EBD41748
Stock: EBD41748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 94,623 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,500$2,399 Below Market
US Auto Sales - Baltimore / Maryland
2014 Ford Flex Limited. Leather Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, 3rd Row Seating, Good Milage of 94k. Finance Now with a great price! We Finance Everyone Regardless Of Their Credit. We have a Finance Department on site. We can overcome previous bankruptcy, short sales, foreclosures, collections, and judgment. Apply today! We offer Bad Credit Financing, We have nations largest auto lenders that offer a 2nd chance finance program and helps to rebuild credit. We also have a First Time Buyers Program. US AUTO SALES IS HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5D82EBD09203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,420 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$1,599 Below Market
A & A Auto Sales - Fontana / California
Introducing the Bold, contemporary Turbo Charged 2014 Ford Flex Limited in Mineral Gray. Flex delivers performance with its 3.5 Liter EcoBoost V6 that offers 365hp on demand, while tethered to a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive will be bringing in up to 23mpg on the open road. With linear, sleek lines the Flex is meant to stand out in the crowd! The Flex has comfortable seating for 7 passengers, plenty of cargo room and still maintains a classy, sporty feel. Take note of the Chrome Grille, Fog lamps and Quasi-dual exhaust with Chrome tips. The Limited is luxurious with a huge sunroof and an integrated cockpit display that is ultra-functional. Voice activated FordSync, full-color navigation, SonyHD Audio w/NAV system will keep you up-to-date and on-time. Leather trimmed front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel and dual climate control are just a few of the luxuries you can expect in the Limited. Everyone will be amazed at the spacious, comfortable seating, ample cup holders and storage space plus plenty of charging ports for all of their electronic needs. The Flex is one of the safest vehicles on the market today due to its strong safety cage. BLIS is the newest technology that combines cross-traffic and blind spot alerts to ensure safer driving. Combine that with six airbags, Ford's personal Safety System, Rear View Camera w/sensor, and MyKey, hauling precious cargo is never a concern. Ford Flex Limited delivers it all in a smart, stylish package. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5D87EBD15658
Stock: AA387036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 83,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,991$2,239 Below Market
Carboard - Lakewood / Colorado
Call (720) 974-4845 for quick answers to your questions about this unitNO CREDIT - OK! FIRST TIME BUYERS - OK! Same Day FinancingBank & Credit Union Financing AvailableYOU'RE APPROVED!Extended Warranty Available!HABLAMOS ESPANOL. FINANCIAMIENTO FACIL.Acceptamos Itin Number y Licencias Marcadas.Para mas informacionllamar a Leno 720-974-4845Free CarFax Vehicle History report available! Reporte Gratis de Carfax.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C85EBD02600
Stock: EBD02600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,998$2,469 Below Market
Von Holzen Chevrolet Buick GMC - Ashland / Wisconsin
This great SEL, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you!! This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work* Oh yeah!! This is the perfect, do-it-all car that is guaranteed to amaze you with its versatility!! Less than 85k Miles!! Priced below NADA Retail!!! The price is the only thing that's been discounted on this functional SEL** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Stability control - Stability control with anti-roll...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power door locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Auto, Climate control, Rear air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, 287 hp horsepower, 3.5 liter V6 DOHC engine, Power seats, Heated seats, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, AWD, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 23 and EPA city (mpg): 17, Compass...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C8XEBD16976
Stock: 20131B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 97,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,595
Round Rock DriveTime - Round Rock / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT5EBD41433
Stock: 1040224788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$1,351 Below Market
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Tuxedo Black Metallic 2014 Ford Flex SE has a NADA retail value of $11,700, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, FWD, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Tachometer, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B87EBD25805
Stock: 32441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 83,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,495$2,035 Below Market
Khodas Cars - Gilroy / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C88EBD14259
Stock: 437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,031 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988$1,517 Below Market
Bud Brown Volkswagen - Olathe / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C85EBD11688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,101 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,495$1,302 Below Market
East Coast Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C83EBD00831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,317 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2014 Ford Flex SE! This SUV looks and drives great! It's loaded with great options including a 3.5L V6 Engine, 3rd Row Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Folding Second Row Seats, Rear Climate Controls, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this SUV is in great shape inside and out! Please note that this SUV is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call!? - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B86EBD13323
Stock: D13323FA71480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 92,365 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900$1,388 Below Market
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B85EBD41288
Stock: DD41288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,591$571 Below Market
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Equipment Group 202A Voice-Activated Navigation System Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Dune; Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 Monochromatic Painted Roof Oxford White Transmission: 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence, this vehicle is AutoNation Certified and comes with a 90 Day or 4,000 mile warranty at no additional charge. Every vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. Our Certified technicians preform a 120 point safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C80EBD25045
Stock: EBD25045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 95,978 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,495$590 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2014 Ford Flex SE ---- ONE OWNER --- FWD --- THIRD ROW --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- CLOTH INTERIOR --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- AUX --- INPUT --- BLUETOOTH --- AC --- SIRIUS XM ---STEERING WHEEL --- CRUISE CONTROL --- ALLOY WHEELS --- POWER MIRRORS --- KEYLESS ENTRY --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.18, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 13.0, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: .43, Center console trim: simulated alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Footwell lights, Keypad entry, Multi-function remote: illuminated entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 3.39, Battery saver, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment: SYNC, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Programmable safety key, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: power, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Third row seat upholstery: vinyl, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.4, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: multi-spoke, Wheels: painted aluminum, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B83EBD22982
Stock: 22927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
