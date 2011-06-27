Absolutely love the Lincoln Navigator this is my 2nd one and I also had the Aviator. I can't say enough about it. It is exactly what I look for in a car. Very true lincolns quote from the 90s which they should still use ..Lincoln ..what a luxury car should be. Anyhow it's wonderful it's just about everything combined into one. Luxury of a sedan the towing of a pick up truck and the room of a minivan. Navigator I believe has to be the best car on the road ..aside from the rolls Royce phantom of course although it has the inspired grill so there you go. The options on the navigator are above and beyond its competitors. Love the keyless entry code pad I use that all the time . No key needed to enter the car! Love how the seats fold flat in both 2nd n 3rd row . It's comfortable no matter which seat you seat in and driving is great with the air ride suspension. Heated and colder seats Are one of my favorite options along with the parking sensors would not know want to do without them. The mirrors tilt down ward in reverse , can be optioned with power running boards that step out with the door opens , power third row seating folds down , power Lift gate , amazing sound system for The radio and DVD player. I love the car. Could Never imagine not owning one. It's A head turner for sure everybody loves it and always have attention driving or parking it. Mine is in the pearl tri coat best color with the light ivory interior. Now for The cons first is the gas ..i currently am getting only 12mpg however you pay for what you get the quality is unparalleled . The navigator does not have get up and go acceleration because it's so heavy so don't expect a sport car. Lastly the navigator is can be difficult I. Parking lots , drive ways. Most parking spots barely accommodate the navigator properly usually it's tight and risky. Minimum Matniance never needed anything out of the ordinary. Dealer service is superb Anyways 5 stars ! American made luxury full size suv best in class forever!

Read more