2005 Lincoln Navigator Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of room for passengers and cargo, handles well for its size, stylish interior, smooth drivetrain, extensive list of luxury features.
- A few low-grade interior materials, still can't match the Escalade's power, some confusing controls.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,428 - $2,310
Used Navigator for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A spacious and stylish full-size luxury SUV, but the Escalade is more powerful and the Lexus LX 470 more refined.
2005 Highlights
A revised version of last year's 5.4-liter V8 engine mated to an all-new six-speed automatic transmission gives the Navigator a boost in performance and refinement. The AdvanceTrac stability control system now features Roll Stability Control and is standard on all Navigators. Design changes include a new front fascia, revised side cladding and running boards. A new 18-inch chrome wheel design is also available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lincoln Navigator.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bernermom5,11/06/2011
I ordered my first Nav sight unseen, 1999...first year of production.. My only disappointment was the second row did not fold flat. Loved the color, cashmere. PERFECT color...never looked dirty. Next 1 folded flat, was a 2005. Had to settle for a lighter color, French Silk...FABULOUS Navigation system...the first was great and the second even better. Intuitive. Not enough cupholders upfront, really wonderful ride. We have 128,000 miles on it as we drive back & forth from South Carolina to NY and it's always a pleasure. It doesn't get more comfortable. Also love the 6 CD player. New models only have single. What's up with that??? Now in the midst of negotiating my 3rd. LOVE IT! (obviously):)
Vinnie,09/30/2015
Ultimate Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Absolutely love the Lincoln Navigator this is my 2nd one and I also had the Aviator. I can't say enough about it. It is exactly what I look for in a car. Very true lincolns quote from the 90s which they should still use ..Lincoln ..what a luxury car should be. Anyhow it's wonderful it's just about everything combined into one. Luxury of a sedan the towing of a pick up truck and the room of a minivan. Navigator I believe has to be the best car on the road ..aside from the rolls Royce phantom of course although it has the inspired grill so there you go. The options on the navigator are above and beyond its competitors. Love the keyless entry code pad I use that all the time . No key needed to enter the car! Love how the seats fold flat in both 2nd n 3rd row . It's comfortable no matter which seat you seat in and driving is great with the air ride suspension. Heated and colder seats Are one of my favorite options along with the parking sensors would not know want to do without them. The mirrors tilt down ward in reverse , can be optioned with power running boards that step out with the door opens , power third row seating folds down , power Lift gate , amazing sound system for The radio and DVD player. I love the car. Could Never imagine not owning one. It's A head turner for sure everybody loves it and always have attention driving or parking it. Mine is in the pearl tri coat best color with the light ivory interior. Now for The cons first is the gas ..i currently am getting only 12mpg however you pay for what you get the quality is unparalleled . The navigator does not have get up and go acceleration because it's so heavy so don't expect a sport car. Lastly the navigator is can be difficult I. Parking lots , drive ways. Most parking spots barely accommodate the navigator properly usually it's tight and risky. Minimum Matniance never needed anything out of the ordinary. Dealer service is superb Anyways 5 stars ! American made luxury full size suv best in class forever!
Rick,11/07/2009
I bought a 2005 fully loaded ultimate 4x2 navigator in September 2009. I had two jeeps and a fully loaded dodge ram pickup prior to this navigator and there is no comparison. I love my navi. It drives like a dream the engine is powerful and smooth. Love the air suspension fills like your riding on air. I will drive it until the wheels fall off and then my next car will be a navigator
t328,01/13/2013
This was my first car, and overall, it's been outstanding. The timeless exterior and interior design are, in my opinion, more attractive than the latest generation. I haven't had trouble with rattles or squeaks, and all of the trim pieces have been extremely durable. It's been very reliable, just a couple of minor fixes here and there. The driving dynamics are reminiscent of a much smaller car, and the acceleration is impressive. The air ride suspension makes Texas dirt roads feel like the Nurburgring. Naturally, fuel economy is a pain; I usually get around 14 mixed. However, I drive pretty assertively and use regular gas. Overall, fantastic vehicle, I just wish I could afford the gas.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator features & specs
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Navigator
Related Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator