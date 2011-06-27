  1. Home
2005 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of room for passengers and cargo, handles well for its size, stylish interior, smooth drivetrain, extensive list of luxury features.
  • A few low-grade interior materials, still can't match the Escalade's power, some confusing controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A spacious and stylish full-size luxury SUV, but the Escalade is more powerful and the Lexus LX 470 more refined.

2005 Highlights

A revised version of last year's 5.4-liter V8 engine mated to an all-new six-speed automatic transmission gives the Navigator a boost in performance and refinement. The AdvanceTrac stability control system now features Roll Stability Control and is standard on all Navigators. Design changes include a new front fascia, revised side cladding and running boards. A new 18-inch chrome wheel design is also available.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Looking to buy my third
bernermom5,11/06/2011
I ordered my first Nav sight unseen, 1999...first year of production.. My only disappointment was the second row did not fold flat. Loved the color, cashmere. PERFECT color...never looked dirty. Next 1 folded flat, was a 2005. Had to settle for a lighter color, French Silk...FABULOUS Navigation system...the first was great and the second even better. Intuitive. Not enough cupholders upfront, really wonderful ride. We have 128,000 miles on it as we drive back & forth from South Carolina to NY and it's always a pleasure. It doesn't get more comfortable. Also love the 6 CD player. New models only have single. What's up with that??? Now in the midst of negotiating my 3rd. LOVE IT! (obviously):)
Love my Navigator <3
Vinnie,09/30/2015
Ultimate Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Absolutely love the Lincoln Navigator this is my 2nd one and I also had the Aviator. I can't say enough about it. It is exactly what I look for in a car. Very true lincolns quote from the 90s which they should still use ..Lincoln ..what a luxury car should be. Anyhow it's wonderful it's just about everything combined into one. Luxury of a sedan the towing of a pick up truck and the room of a minivan. Navigator I believe has to be the best car on the road ..aside from the rolls Royce phantom of course although it has the inspired grill so there you go. The options on the navigator are above and beyond its competitors. Love the keyless entry code pad I use that all the time . No key needed to enter the car! Love how the seats fold flat in both 2nd n 3rd row . It's comfortable no matter which seat you seat in and driving is great with the air ride suspension. Heated and colder seats Are one of my favorite options along with the parking sensors would not know want to do without them. The mirrors tilt down ward in reverse , can be optioned with power running boards that step out with the door opens , power third row seating folds down , power Lift gate , amazing sound system for The radio and DVD player. I love the car. Could Never imagine not owning one. It's A head turner for sure everybody loves it and always have attention driving or parking it. Mine is in the pearl tri coat best color with the light ivory interior. Now for The cons first is the gas ..i currently am getting only 12mpg however you pay for what you get the quality is unparalleled . The navigator does not have get up and go acceleration because it's so heavy so don't expect a sport car. Lastly the navigator is can be difficult I. Parking lots , drive ways. Most parking spots barely accommodate the navigator properly usually it's tight and risky. Minimum Matniance never needed anything out of the ordinary. Dealer service is superb Anyways 5 stars ! American made luxury full size suv best in class forever!
LOVE IT, LOVE IT, LOVE IT
Rick,11/07/2009
I bought a 2005 fully loaded ultimate 4x2 navigator in September 2009. I had two jeeps and a fully loaded dodge ram pickup prior to this navigator and there is no comparison. I love my navi. It drives like a dream the engine is powerful and smooth. Love the air suspension fills like your riding on air. I will drive it until the wheels fall off and then my next car will be a navigator
Solid.
t328,01/13/2013
This was my first car, and overall, it's been outstanding. The timeless exterior and interior design are, in my opinion, more attractive than the latest generation. I haven't had trouble with rattles or squeaks, and all of the trim pieces have been extremely durable. It's been very reliable, just a couple of minor fixes here and there. The driving dynamics are reminiscent of a much smaller car, and the acceleration is impressive. The air ride suspension makes Texas dirt roads feel like the Nurburgring. Naturally, fuel economy is a pain; I usually get around 14 mixed. However, I drive pretty assertively and use regular gas. Overall, fantastic vehicle, I just wish I could afford the gas.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

