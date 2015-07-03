Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
- 109,608 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,900$2,180 Below Market
Northtown Ford - Menomonie / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J57CEL02716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,591 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,995
R C Bliss - Faribault / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J5XCEL08462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,139 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,900
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Scores 20 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Lincoln Navigator boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Universal garage door opener Trailer sway control Tow hooks.*This Lincoln Navigator Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) THX II 5.1 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player -inc: voice-activated navigation system HD Radio (14) speakers speed sensitive volume control audio input jack rear seat audio controls SIRIUS satellite radio *SIRIUS satellite radio N/A in AK & HI* SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability USB port audio input jack 911 assist vehicle health report turn-by-turn navigation real-time traffic AppLink SOS post crash alert Solar tinted front door/windshield glass SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Safety Canopy -inc: 1st/2nd/3rd row side curtain air bags Safety belts for all seating positions -inc: pre-tensioners load limiting retractors Reverse camera w/sensing system Remote keyless entry system -inc: SecuriCode key pad on driver door.* Visit Us Today *Stop by SKCO Automotive located at 7354 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H59CEL04747
Stock: R04747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,500$224 Below Market
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**BLUETOOTH**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**REAR HEATED SEATS**HEATED MIRROR**POWER RUNNING BOARD**REMOTE ENGINE START**REAR PARKING AID**HID HEADLIGHTS**SATELLITE RADIO**FULLY LOADED**A MUST SEE**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J53CEL01112
Stock: L01112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2012 Lincoln Navigator LIMTED 4WD --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- 5.4L V8 --- 3RD ROW -- FLEX FUEL -- DVD -- BACK UP CAMERA --- PREMIUM LEATHER HEATED SEATS -- MOONROOF -- ILLUMINATED ENTRY NAVIGATION SYSTEM -- BUCKET SEATS -- POWER LIFTGATE -- POWER RUNNING BOARD ---DIGITAL CLOCK -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- POWER LOCKS --- KEYLESS ENTRY -- ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL --- TRACTION CONTROL -- DUAL AC -- LUGGAGE RACK -- CRUISE CONTROL -- ALLOY WHEELS -- DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J54CEL00945
Stock: 24202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999
Riverside Chevrolet - Chillicothe / Illinois
2012 Lincoln Navigator!, Extras Included! Sunroof, Rear Entertainment System, Remote Start, & More! LOW Miles! The Navigator L has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 84,500 mi put on this Lincoln. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Lincoln Navigator L delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lincoln Navigator L , include superior traction and stability. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE The Lincoln Navigator is a large, luxury sport utility vehicle that competes with the Cadillac Escalade. The standard list of features is extensive and augmented by a long list of options. The large SUV design of the Lincoln Navigator means cargo capacity and available 4-wheel drive make a very capable vehicle that is also among the most luxurious rides available. Interesting features of this model are Lots of space for people and things, strong towing capacity, luxury, and E85-capable engine WHY BUY FROM US Riverside Chevrolet in Chillicothe has a strong and committed staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers'. We believe in providing our customers with the most information up front and our inventory at www.riverchevy.com has full 360 views of exterior, interior, and under the vehicle. To request more info on any vehicle from one of our trained sales professionals, set up a test drive, or inquire about financing please call or e-mail! * Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J55CEL05118
Stock: 125118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 128,747 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,597
Momentum Volkswagen of Upper Kirby - Houston / Texas
Go places you've only imagined 2012 Lincoln Navigator L featuring Navigation System, Rear-view Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Power Retractable Running Boards, Leather Seats Steering Wheel, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, and much more. Momentum Volkswagen has been serving Houston and the surrounding communities for the last 51 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our VW Pre-owned showroom to showcase our inventory. We feature the largest Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned inventory in the city of Houston. Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are proud to share that we have won the Wolfsburg Crest Award 5 times throughout the past 7 years, given by Volkswagen of America, Inc., honors those Volkswagen dealers that have met the highest Volkswagen standards in both service and sales. Membership in the Wolfsburg Crest Award demonstrates that we as a dealership have met the highest standards for customer satisfaction, parts sales, new vehicle sales, certified pre-owned sales, and service excellence. Service is our first priority so we welcome you to join us for a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet, and relax in our newly remodified facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, and coupes. The advertised price includes all VW Financing Services incentives and must be leased or financed though VW financial Services. Please verify any information in question with Momentum Volkswagen located at 2405 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098, or give us a call at (844) 894-5462
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator L with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3H55CEL07666
Stock: TCEL07666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 74,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,477
Miracle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Gallatin / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J54CEL08110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,000
Dormans Auto Center of Seekonk - Seekonk / Massachusetts
Have confidence when purchasing your next vehicle. A CARFAX report is included.AWD .new front brakes . new front rotors .new rear rotors .new rear brakes . dvd . moonroof . sunroof . rear view camera . rear back up sensors . heated leather seats . colled seats When you are ready to hook up that trailer, you'll do it with confidence. This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras. Come by today to see this one in person. Call today to schedule your test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J51CEL00850
Stock: 2430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,479 miles
$16,981
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J54CEL07295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,614 miles
$14,000
Lee Auto Group Tampa - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J55CEL06943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,995$1,869 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J56DEL01929
Stock: L01929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,999$1,349 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Invision Dual-Headrest Dvd System 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels Hd Class Iii/Iv Trailer Tow Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 5.4L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Charcoal Black; Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation CDJR Southwest today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 Lincoln Navigator . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Lincoln Navigator offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this LincolnNavigator , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lincoln Navigator looks like has never been used. More information about the 2011 Lincoln Navigator: The LINCOLN Navigator is a large, luxury sport utility vehicle that competes with the Cadillac Escalade. The standard list of features is extensive and augmented by a long list of options. The large SUV design of the LINCOLN Navigator means cargo capacity and available 4-wheel drive make a very capable vehicle that is also among the most luxurious rides available. Strengths of this model include Lots of space for people and things, strong towing capacity, E85-capable engine, and luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J54BEJ02522
Stock: BEJ02522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 150,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,995$2,123 Below Market
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** 1 Owner - Tons of Service Records Since New - Runs Excellent ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J53BEJ04025
Stock: BEJ04025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,724 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, TaxiFair Deal
$19,654$623 Below Market
Peak Kia North - Windsor / Colorado
*Summary*Our experienced Peak Kia North team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals.*Equipment*Carry lots of cargo while your passengers are comfortable. A third row of seating gives you the flexibility to carry all the kids and the their friends too. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 1/2 ton suv and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. This Lincoln Navigator is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. This model has an automatic transmission. This Lincoln Navigator has an elegant black exterior finish. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the vehicle is easy with the climate control system. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this vehicle. The vehicle has a 5.4 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this model. It has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. It is equipped with front side curtain airbags. The Navigator is equipped with a gasoline engine. This 1/2 ton suv will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of the vehicle and give it a nice look too.*Packages*Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.*Additional Information*Swing by today to view our entire Peak Kia North inventory. Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive. Peak Kia North works every day to be the absolute best dealership in the region by responding to each customer's unique needs. Thanks for viewing Peak Kia North's exclusive listings.**Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J59DEL01584
Stock: P4309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- 144,766 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,195$697 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J56BEJ04479
Stock: J04479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,988$629 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2011 Lincoln Navigator 4x2 Base 4dr SUV, 7 passengers/3rd row, like new in and out! clean interior, Trailer Hitch, Rear Entertainment center, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX/USB and Bluetooth radio player, Microsoft sound system, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, wheel features and more. Tuxedo Black Metallic / Stone leather. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H52BEJ02248
Stock: 2075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 131,358 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,900$1,681 Below Market
Kalou Motorsport - Des Plaines / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J55DEL02862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
