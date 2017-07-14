Overall rating 8.4 / 10

Even before its redesign, the Lincoln Navigator was one of our favorite luxury SUVs. Capable of comfortably hauling plenty of people and cargo while also towing a heavy load, the Navigator packed lots of versatility, even if it didn't have quite the gravitas of some other rival SUVs. This year's Navigator, however, should hold more sway with valet attendants.

Outside, the Navigator has an entirely fresh and appealing new look. Up front, there's a simultaneously sleek and massive grille and new LED headlights. Under the hood is an impressive new powertrain. The Navigator is powered by a revised turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that now cranks out a stout 450 horsepower. Putting that power to the ground is a new 10-speed automatic transmission that replaces last year's six-speed automatic. Ten speeds may seem like overkill, but you'll hardly notice the shifting, and the additional gearing helps improve both acceleration and fuel economy.

Inside, the Navigator uses top-notch materials on every panel and offers updated, modern tech behind the infotainment screen and three rows of adult-size seating with a massive amount of cargo space to back them up. As with other amply sized models of this class, the Navigator isn't the easiest to drive in crowded urban areas, but overall we think it will be one of the nicest luxury SUVs on the market for 2018.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Lincoln Navigator as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for 2018.