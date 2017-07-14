  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

2018 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo room in both the standard and extended-length versions
  • Easy-to-use tech interface
  • Strong turbocharged V6 has plenty of power for towing
  • Long options list full of available safety equipment
  • Massive size makes in-city maneuvering difficult
List Price Range
$59,990 - $74,000
Used Navigator for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Navigator does Edmunds recommend?

While the base Premiere trim level is appealing for its lower starting price and the topped-out Black Label trim comes with almost everything as standard, our recommendation falls right in the middle of the lineup. We say go with the Select trim level with the optional Technology package. The Select trim level gets the benefit of the surround-view parking camera system and the adaptive suspension, while the Technology package adds all sorts of desirable top-end safety equipment such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning and intervention.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

Even before its redesign, the Lincoln Navigator was one of our favorite luxury SUVs. Capable of comfortably hauling plenty of people and cargo while also towing a heavy load, the Navigator packed lots of versatility, even if it didn't have quite the gravitas of some other rival SUVs. This year's Navigator, however, should hold more sway with valet attendants.

Outside, the Navigator has an entirely fresh and appealing new look. Up front, there's a simultaneously sleek and massive grille and new LED headlights. Under the hood is an impressive new powertrain. The Navigator is powered by a revised turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that now cranks out a stout 450 horsepower. Putting that power to the ground is a new 10-speed automatic transmission that replaces last year's six-speed automatic. Ten speeds may seem like overkill, but you'll hardly notice the shifting, and the additional gearing helps improve both acceleration and fuel economy.

Inside, the Navigator uses top-notch materials on every panel and offers updated, modern tech behind the infotainment screen and three rows of adult-size seating with a massive amount of cargo space to back them up. As with other amply sized models of this class, the Navigator isn't the easiest to drive in crowded urban areas, but overall we think it will be one of the nicest luxury SUVs on the market for 2018.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Lincoln Navigator as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for 2018.

2018 Lincoln Navigator models

The 2018 Lincoln Navigator is available in four trim levels: Premiere, Select, Reserve and Black Label. All trims are powered by the same turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (450 hp, 500 lb-ft) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard and four-wheel drive is optional for the first three trims; the Black Label gets 4WD as standard.

The base Premiere trim level is standard wheelbase only, and the Select, Reserve and Black Label models are all available in standard-wheelbase and extended-wheelbase (Navigator L) sizes.

Standard feature highlights on the Premiere include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, a trailer towing package, front and rear parking sensors, a power hands-free liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, first- and second-row leather upholstery (third-row vinyl), eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar adjustment and heating), power-adjustable pedals, power-folding second-row captain's chairs with heating, and a power-folding 60/40-split third-row bench.

Also included is a configurable gauge cluster display, 10-inch touchscreen display with the Sync 3 interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, six USB ports throughout the cabin, voice controls, navigation, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The Select adds 22-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, power-folding running boards, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view parking camera system and a wireless charging pad for personal devices. Just a bit further up the ladder is the Reserve trim that adds exterior welcome lights, 24-way power-adjustable front seats (with ventilation), illuminated seat belt buckles and a panoramic sunroof.

Optional for both the Select and Reserve is the Technology package (adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, a head-up display, lane departure warning and intervention, an automated parking system and automatic high beams) and a Heavy Duty Trailer Tow package.

The Black Label Navigator adds the above two option packages as standard plus additional chrome exterior trim, upgraded leather upholstery, ambient interior lighting and a 20-speaker stereo system.

Some of the upper trim level items are available as stand-alone or packaged options on the lower trim levels. Other notable options include a rear-seat entertainment system (with dual headrest-mounted displays) and 30-way front seats with massage.

Both the standard- and extended-wheelbase versions have three-row seating, with captain's chairs in both the first and second rows. This places the Navigator's standard seating capacity at seven passengers, but a three-person, 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat that increases seating capacity to eight is available on the Premiere, Select and Reserve trims.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve (twin-turbo 3.5L V6 | 10-speed automatic | 4WD).

Driving

8.0
Considering the size and weight of the Navigator, it does a surprisingly good job of keeping itself tidy. The drivetrain is quick and responsive, the steering is low-effort, and the suspension is relatively slop-free. The one caveat is it performs best on premium fuel, which may get expensive.

Acceleration

8.5
This is a great engine. It's flexible and offers plenty of top-end power to get you up to speed in a hurry. The twin-turbo V6 can run on 87 octane, but it's octane-sensitive and performs better on premium. Regular fuel is fine for daily use, but we'd recommend premium fuel for any towing needs.

Braking

7.5
Big vehicles tend to nose-dive or squirm around when you jam on the brakes suddenly, and the Navigator is no exception. That said, braking performance is perfectly adequate for the class. In typical driving, the brake pedal is light and effortless, and you can slow with limolike smoothness.

Steering

7.5
The light steering effort and quick ratio help make the Navigator feel a little smaller than it actually is. The trade-off is low amounts of feedback, but that's common in this class.

Handling

7.5
This big SUV is a decent handler for its size. It feels composed around town and even on tight roads. We wouldn't go so far as to call it sporty. But for the amount of comfort it provides, it's not the clumsy behemoth you'd expect it to be either.

Drivability

8.0
The engine stop-start system is unobtrusive. Some of the low-gear downshifts feel unrefined in this 10-speed automatic, but otherwise the readily available engine power makes the Navigator easy to wheel around. The paddle shifters make it easy to select a proper gear for a grade.

Off-road

6.5
The Navigator is available with four-wheel drive, but this big SUV isn't really meant to go off-road. It has big wheels, and the differentials don't have a locking feature. It does have hill descent assist, which is useful for going down steep, slippery slopes.

Comfort

8.0
You'd expect the Navigator to be comfortable, and it delivers. Seat comfort is excellent, and the adaptive suspension is good at filtering out sharp impacts. The climate control system works effectively to keep you delightfully cool or warm and toasty.

Seat comfort

8.5
Lincoln's Perfect Position seats offer more adjustments than seems necessary. It takes a while to find a setting you like. But once you do, comfort is sublime. Touchscreen controls for the seat adjustments minimize confusion. A massage function is also available.

Ride comfort

7.5
In the Normal and Comfort settings, the suspension is great at softening sharp bumps or pavement changes. On continuously undulating surfaces, there can be a lot of body movement, which borders on uncomfortable. In the Sport setting, the ride is noticeably busier but without much performance gain.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Wind and road noise is pretty minimal, and only a small amount of ambient noise sneaks through. The engine is quiet at cruise, only becoming obvious when you romp on it. There were no rattles or squeaks in our test vehicle, which is kind of remarkable in such a big SUV.

Climate control

8.0
You operate the climate controls with physical buttons for the most part, which we like. You don't have to dig through touchscreen menus to get what you want. The system is effective at moderating cabin temperature with low fan noise. The seat heaters and coolers are effective.

Interior

8.5
The Navigator has interior room in spades, and its smart design maximizes ease of entry. A lot of controls require some familiarization time, but ultimately they are easy to use. Cameras help you maneuver this large SUV in tight spaces.

Ease of use

7.5
Most controls are clearly labeled and easy to find with the exception of a few, such as the one for folding the rear headrests. The Sync touchscreen boots up quickly for near-instant access to the rearview camera.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The large door openings, well-placed grab handles, and retractable step rails that deploy as you approach the car make getting in and out a breeze. The second row tilts and slides, which makes for pretty easy access to the third row. It doesn't get much better for such a big SUV.

Driving position

9.5
The driving position is excellent thanks to adjustable pedals combined with a tilt-and-telescoping steering column. It helps extend the range of driver comfort, and of course the endlessly adjustable seats provide a fine degree of tailoring. The Navigator gives you a commanding view of the road.

Roominess

7.5
There's no shortage of space. The second row feels like another set of front seats, especially with the dual captain's chairs and a large center console. The third row has decent space for adults, and the seats are high off the floor, so your knees aren't level with your chest.

Visibility

7.0
Considering the Navigator's size, visibility is decent. The third-row headrests fold out of view, and there are good-size windows all around to help you see out. The sideview mirrors are adequate. But the chunky front roof pillars can obscure some objects from your view. When parking, the 360-degree camera system is quite useful.

Quality

8.5
The Navigator's classy interior design elevates this SUV's appeal to new heights. There are a few cheap-looking switches, and the wood trim looks synthetic, but otherwise all the touch points are pleasant and well-padded.

Utility

8.5
If it's space you want, it's what you'll get, even without the extended L Navigator model. There's an abundance of in-cabin storage for everyone's personal effects, and power-folding seats make loading longer cargo items a breeze. Need to tow something? The Navigator can handle up to 8,300 pounds.

Small-item storage

9.5
Cabin storage is excellent. The many cubbies include a wide, open rubberized space beneath the center console. The center armrest has a nice two-tier storage bin that's quite deep. The door pockets are large and multitiered. The third row has a couple of cupholders.

Cargo space

8.5
There's 19.3 cubic feet behind the third row, 57.5 cubes behind the second row, and 103.3 cubes with all rear seats folded. It's giant inside. All the rear seats fold flat electronically. The second-row center console sits higher than the seat bottoms, though, which prevents a fully flat load area.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The LATCH anchors are slightly tucked away in the seat creases, which make them a little hard to access. The top tethers are easy to access, and there's plenty of space to fit a rear-facing car seat.

Towing

8.0
The 4WD Navigator is rated to tow a stout 8,300 pounds. We'd recommend using premium fuel when towing — this EcoBoost V6 is octane-sensitive, particularly in hot weather.

Technology

8.5
With an excellent infotainment interface, superb sound-system quality, comprehensive driving aids and ample device-charging options, the Navigator has embraced the latest technology without reservation. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Wi-Fi hotspot are icing on the cake.

Audio & navigation

9.0
The premium 20-speaker surround-sound system provides an immersive experience and is easily configurable for those who don't have extensive audio knowledge. Sound quality is impressive, too. The native navigation system works well, but it doesn't offer anything revolutionary.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work well, except that CarPlay defaults to Apple Maps in the navigation when it's connected. Up front are two USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and a 12-volt socket. The second row has two USB ports and 12-volt and 115-volt outlets. The third row has two USB ports.

Driver aids

8.5
The driving aids are well-tuned. The adaptive cruise control comes to a full stop and is one of the better executions in a large, heavy vehicle. Lane keeping assist provides corrective steering but isn't completely reliable. Many of the collision warning systems have configurable sensitivity.

Voice control

7.5
The voice controls work OK, but they are relatively basic and do not understand natural language. We were able to input a destination into the navigation and change radio stations easily, but no real advanced features are offered.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lincoln Navigator.

5(64%)
4(10%)
3(12%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.3
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Car nice - dealers not so much.
Chris,09/28/2018
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Wanted a black label but they dont have black leather seatsm go figure, huge error. Purchased 2018 reserve 2 weeks ago @ 97k . Came across a couple issues. Steering column plastic housing rubs slightly when turning - AC when running both rear and front zones seams to lose temperature, osillated from warm to cold and never freezing, random. Passenger side second row seat belt lacked tension and wont retract- this part is on backorder. These issues are small and will get reseloved, but its an indication of a slight build quality issue. The biggets issue is the Lincoln dealers. Lincoln corporate puts the white glove message out there that they will come get your car and give you a loaner etc ( purhcased maint package ) use the app to schedule etc. Well thats a fantasy.......I purhcased my care from a dealer thats 65 miles away because they had the car. However the nearest dealer is 5 miles away. When I contacted them for servive on my new 100k car they said sorry you didnt buy it here so no loaner car. I had to escalate this to lincoln and threaten them etc.... finally after 2 weeks and wasting time on the phone they accomodated me. Point is Lincoln corporate needs to get these dealers up to to speed with the marketing message if they are going to sell 100k cars. I had a platinum escalde before this and zero issues and amazing service. That said its a gorgeous car and I hope to enjoy it once its out of the shop.
Lincoln Luxury
Douglas Finch,11/23/2018
Premiere 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
I couldn't be more impressed with the overall quality,comfort,and performance of my 2018 Lincoln 2wd Premier. I wanted the base/premier due to the 20 inch wheels. They increase the ride and comfort without having the adaptive suspension. The highway mileage on trips in the conserve mode reaches 23 mpg all the time. It has so many standard features that are optional on other luxury full size SUV. It uses regular unleaded and the yearly maintenance cost is a fraction of an import. The twin turbo V6 has tremendous horsepower and torque that other luxury SUV V8 cant even match. This is true American luxury reborn.
Broken down at 1000miles
Andres P Albornoz,06/19/2018
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
It overheated at 1000 miles on the odometer transmission radiator failed, with all my family 400 miles away from home it was a mess. No car for 12 days took to repaired . Transmission also clank noise a lot when lowering gears. Buy a Toyota Land cruiser is a lot more reliable. Now I drive around my home area because I don't trust this car for long family trips.
Absolutely Love it!
Steve G,11/28/2018
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Do you want to feel like King of the Road? This 4x4 vehicle will give you a commanding road presence. I think it can eat into Bentley and Rolls Royce Cullinan sales. It’s that luxurious and it seats 7 or 8 not 4 or 5! Built in America is another plus. I questioned the Hankook tires but when I went to see the new Audi Q8...you guessed it...same. Must be a new high tech tire factory! Steering wheel heater switch is a touch on the LCD screen, I’d rather have a hard switch near the steering wheel but I guess that’s the way things are going for reliability and efficiency. Love that it has Start / Stop at the stoplight, the tech in general, control it and get status from my iPhone, piano key shifter, it’s powerful 6 cylinder engine, independent rear suspension and Aluminum body panels. The head up display is nicer than the one in my Corvette. I’d love to see a Brembo Brakes option like Escalade has but other than that, it’s the winner of that contest. Also a repeat prompt button for Navigation. loved it so much I bought my new Gator rather than lease it!
See all 28 reviews of the 2018 Lincoln Navigator
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
10-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Navigator models:

Surround-View Camera
Provides a top-down view of the car on the center screen to help you navigate in tight spaces.
MyKey
Allows owners to specify speed limits and stereo volume limits for secondary drivers (think teenagers and valets).
ACC with Collision Mitigation
Adaptive cruise control follows at a set distance while collision mitigation can bring the car to a complete stop in emergency situations.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.8%

More about the 2018 Lincoln Navigator

Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Overview

The Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include Premiere 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Premiere 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Black Label is priced between $67,998 and$74,000 with odometer readings between 23368 and43767 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve is priced between $59,990 and$66,995 with odometer readings between 23429 and50267 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label is priced between $66,400 and$67,751 with odometer readings between 54061 and59777 miles.

Which used 2018 Lincoln Navigators are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lincoln Navigator for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2018 Navigators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $59,990 and mileage as low as 23368 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator.

Can't find a used 2018 Lincoln Navigators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Navigator for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,766.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,798.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Navigator for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,765.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,427.

