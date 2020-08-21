Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado

Invision Dual-Headrest Dvd System 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels Hd Class Iii/Iv Trailer Tow Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 5.4L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Charcoal Black; Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation CDJR Southwest today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 Lincoln Navigator . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Lincoln Navigator offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this LincolnNavigator , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lincoln Navigator looks like has never been used. More information about the 2011 Lincoln Navigator: The LINCOLN Navigator is a large, luxury sport utility vehicle that competes with the Cadillac Escalade. The standard list of features is extensive and augmented by a long list of options. The large SUV design of the LINCOLN Navigator means cargo capacity and available 4-wheel drive make a very capable vehicle that is also among the most luxurious rides available. Strengths of this model include Lots of space for people and things, strong towing capacity, E85-capable engine, and luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

07-29-2020