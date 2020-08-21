Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
- 117,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,999$1,349 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Invision Dual-Headrest Dvd System 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels Hd Class Iii/Iv Trailer Tow Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 5.4L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Charcoal Black; Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation CDJR Southwest today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 Lincoln Navigator . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Lincoln Navigator offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this LincolnNavigator , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lincoln Navigator looks like has never been used. More information about the 2011 Lincoln Navigator: The LINCOLN Navigator is a large, luxury sport utility vehicle that competes with the Cadillac Escalade. The standard list of features is extensive and augmented by a long list of options. The large SUV design of the LINCOLN Navigator means cargo capacity and available 4-wheel drive make a very capable vehicle that is also among the most luxurious rides available. Strengths of this model include Lots of space for people and things, strong towing capacity, E85-capable engine, and luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J54BEJ02522
Stock: BEJ02522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 150,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,995$2,123 Below Market
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** 1 Owner - Tons of Service Records Since New - Runs Excellent ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J53BEJ04025
Stock: BEJ04025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,766 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,195$697 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J56BEJ04479
Stock: J04479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,988$629 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2011 Lincoln Navigator 4x2 Base 4dr SUV, 7 passengers/3rd row, like new in and out! clean interior, Trailer Hitch, Rear Entertainment center, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX/USB and Bluetooth radio player, Microsoft sound system, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, wheel features and more. Tuxedo Black Metallic / Stone leather. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H52BEJ02248
Stock: 2075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 100,569 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,987$848 Below Market
Woltz and Wind Ford - Carnegie / Pennsylvania
Price does not include license fees, document preparation fees, and any other applicable fee. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data and pricing, this listing may not reflect all accurate vehicle data, including but not limited to dealer add-ons, and is subject to human error. The photos shown (stock or otherwise) may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale and/or to physical dealership arrival. Please consult dealership personnel for further details and to confirm vehicle availability, including but not limited to situations where travel time and expenses may be incurred. Thank you for reading and for considering our dealership for your next vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J5XBEJ07214
Stock: Z3721A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 88,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,988
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! *CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE*, *NAVIGATION*, *TOW PACKAGE*, *ONE OWNER*. 2011 Lincoln Navigator L Black CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 16741 miles below market average! Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale has always been a family business that cares about delivering the best possible purchase and service experience to our customers. Thank you for considering Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to serving you for many years to come. All prices plus dealer installed equipment or accessories and based on financing being obtained with Grieco Chevrolet Fort Lauderdale. See dealer for complete details. All prices reflect nine hundred ninety eight cash or trade. Must Finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees. Chevrolet service oil change and multi-point vehicle inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator L with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3H57BEJ00744
Stock: LR279530B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 103,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,995
Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2011 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR 4X4 with powerful 5.4L SOHC 24-valve V8 FFV engine and driven 103565 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J58BEJ09361
Stock: CAG4117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 145,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,990
Liberty Ford Southwest - Parma Heights / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 4WD, *NAVIGATION, *MOONROOF, *DVD/ REAR ENTERTAINMENT*, *LEATHER, *HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, TOW PACKAGE, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW. Sterling Gray Metallic 2011 Lincoln Navigator L 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV. Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Power Moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, 2nd Row 40/20/40 Leather Split Bench Seat, Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package (Class III/IV), Automatic temperature control, Body Color Lower Bodyside Cladding, Body Color Lower Grille, ,Heavy-Duty Radiator, Heavy-Duty Transmission Cooler, Power Folding Mirrors w/Body Color Mirror Caps, Premium audio system: THX II, Rear Load Leveling Air Suspension, Upper Chrome Grille and 20 7-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels.We have access to any make/model and we sell Certified Pre-Owned vehicles too. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Brake Assist, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Remote Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, and much more!!At Liberty Ford Parma Heights all of our vehicles are well serviced and detailed before time of delivery. When you drive off of Liberty Ford Parma Heights parking lot, you can rest easy knowing you, your family and loved ones are in a safe and clean vehicle. The service never stops once you visit us here at Liberty Ford Southwest Inc. There's never been a better time to drop on by at our dealership here in 6600 Pearl Road Parma Heights, Ohio, proudly serving drivers from North Royalton, Brook Park, Strongsville, and Cleveland. We're very much looking forward to it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J58BEJ09883
Stock: PBR3079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 127,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
Prime Time Auto - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H59BEJ05891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,916 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,500
Bruner Buick Chevrolet GMC - Early / Texas
Clean CARFAX.Black NavigatorBruner Auto Group is your trusted Buick, Chevrolet, GMC dealership in Early and the reason why our loyal customers keep coming back. From the time you enter our showroom when you service with us, you can expect to be treated like family, each and every visit. We offer an extensive inventory, as well as our competitive lease specials, finance options and expert auto service. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and being an integral part of our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H50BEJ04208
Stock: 204340B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 184,909 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
Jambo Motors - Denver / Colorado
Very spacious 7 seater luxury vehicle.With sun roof and a touch screen dash.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator L with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3J57BEJ05016
Stock: j05016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,415 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$15,987
I-5 Toyota - Chehalis / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J56BEJ65766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 207,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,940
Monken Chevrolet Buick GMC - Centralia / Illinois
2011 Lincoln Navigator Base Leather w/Heated Seats, NAVIGATION/GPS/NAVI, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, 7 Passenger, 3rd Row Seat, *2nd Row Captain Seats, One Owner Local Trade In, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY ...NO ACCIDENTS. This vehicle is a CHERRY and in EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Monken Auto Group, All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. We are committed to getting you financed and have rates as low as 0% on certain vehicles with qualified credit. We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J58BEJ06671
Stock: 6359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 74,849 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,000
Road Ready Used Cars - Ansonia / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J50BEJ05353
Stock: 13742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,122 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,997
Vance Chevrolet Buick GMC - Perry / Oklahoma
Very Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Nav System, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Quad Bucket Seats, FRONT/REAR EBONY ALL WEATHER RUBBER F PWR MOONROOF, LEATHER TRIMMED 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Flex Fuel, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES 20' POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS P275/55R20 all-season BSW tires, PWR MOONROOF, HD CLASS III/IV TRAILER TOW PKG rear load leveling air suspension, 4/7-pin connector, brake module wiring, HD flasher, HD 2' hitch receiver integrated w/rear bumper, HD radiator, HD transmission cooler, PWR CODE REMOTE START SYSTEM, FRONT/REAR EBONY ALL WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS, STONE, LEATHER TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, LEATHER TRIMMED 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS (STD). Lincoln with White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic exterior and Stone interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 5100 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'The 2011 Lincoln Navigator has eye-catching style and a luxurious ride.' -Edmunds.com. All prices include all applicable rebates and incentives. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J57BEJ08055
Stock: BEJ08055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 111,974 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,998
Dyer Chevrolet - Fort Pierce / Florida
2011 Lincoln Navigator Ingot Silver 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4D Sport Utility, 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Ingot Silver, Charcoal Black w/Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, 14 Speakers, 18' 7-Spoke Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Next Gen Voice-Activated Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: THX II, Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors. WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!...Check out the AWESOME DEALS on all of our Used Cars, Trucks and SUVS! Dyer Chevrolet Fort Pierce Experience the Dyer Difference! Dyerchevyftpierce.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2H54BEJ01666
Stock: 3P1969A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 115,436 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,349
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 100A Rapid Spec Order Code 5.4L Sohc 24-Valve V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Camel; Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Tuxedo Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Lincoln Navigator with 115,430mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Lincoln Navigator is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lincoln Navigator that you won't find in your average vehicle. Take home this Lincoln Navigator , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This 2010 Lincoln Navigator has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2010 Lincoln Navigator: The Lincoln Navigator is closely related to the Ford Expedition but offers a showier, more aggressive appearance inside and out. It also offers many luxury and high-tech options, which appeal to those looking for a luxurious SUV that can haul many people in top comfort. The Lincoln Navigator L trim provides an impressive 42.6 cubic feet of cargo space and comes with an easy-to-reach third row of seats that has plenty of hip room. This model sets itself apart with plenty of interior room for passengers and cargo, Unsurpassed luxury, and heavy-duty towing and hauling capacity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J58AEJ07317
Stock: AEJ07317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 109,608 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,900$2,180 Below Market
Northtown Ford - Menomonie / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2J57CEL02716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
