Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

804 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Navigator Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 804 listings
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    117,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $1,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator L in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator L

    150,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    144,766 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,195

    $697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    118,025 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,988

    $629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator L in White
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator L

    100,569 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,987

    $848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator L in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator L

    88,931 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,988

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in Gray
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    103,565 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator L in Gray
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator L

    145,554 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    127,995 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    145,916 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator L in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator L

    184,909 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    130,415 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $15,987

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    207,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,940

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    74,849 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in White
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    92,122 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,997

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Navigator in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln Navigator

    111,974 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2010 Lincoln Navigator

    115,436 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,349

    Details
  • 2012 Lincoln Navigator in Black
    used

    2012 Lincoln Navigator

    109,608 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,900

    $2,180 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Navigator searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 804 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. Used 2011 Lincoln Navigator

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Navigator

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Navigator
Overall Consumer Rating
4.611 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (9%)
Take flight!!
Kevin,07/09/2017
L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
The truck is not great on gas but should a truck that comfortably sits 8, be good on gas? The interior cabin is flawless. You can ask for more, electric folding 3rd row seats heated and air-conditioned seats for the front and back. So much leg room for passengers even in the 3rd row. The power step railing makes it easy to get in out and look really cool doing it. The entertainment system insane. Bluetooth connectivity flawless, USB ports, aux input all put clever places. The pedals and steering adjust to the driver. It's rides like a dream!! I love this truck.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Navigator
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Navigator info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings