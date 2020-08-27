Used 2000 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

Super clean and really rust free!!! The truck was very very well cared for. The rockers have no rust, the body has no rust, the interior, looks great, it drives great, has cold AC, heated leather seats, 3rd row seating with rear AC and heat, power sliding sunroof, premium aluminum alloy wheels with BRAND new tires all the way around, in dash premium CD system, running boards, push bar, steering wheel controls for the radio, and much much more. Buy it with cash or finance with only $800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMFU28L2WLJ06751

Stock: J06751

Certified Pre-Owned: No

