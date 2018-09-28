Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

Jim Tidwell Ford - Kennesaw / Georgia

We are excited to offer this 2018 Lincoln Navigator L. This Lincoln includes: ENGINE: 3.5L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 10-Speed A/T BLACK VELVET EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A RESERVE EBONY, PREMIUM LTHR HTD/VENTILATED LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Lincoln Navigator L comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Lincoln Navigator L Reserve redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This Lincoln Navigator L Reserve's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Equipped with 4WD, this Lincoln Navigator L Reserve gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMJJ3LT9JEL06734

Stock: JEL06734

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020