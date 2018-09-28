Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
- 37,272 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,499
Baytown GMC Buick - Baytown / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. 4WD, Gone Leather, 120 Point Safety Inspection, 14 Speakers, 2nd Row Heated Dual Captain Chair Seat, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLUETOOTH / HANDSFREE, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CARFAX ONE OWNER!!, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, GVWR: 7,800 lbs Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, LOCAL TRADE IN!, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, NAVIGATION, Navigation System, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Lthr Htd/Ventilated Low-Back Bucket Seats, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED FOR DELIVERY!, Radio data system, Radio: Revel AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Revel Ultima Audio System w/20 Speakers, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 22 16-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Alum..Baytown GMC Buick is delighted to offer this fantastic-looking 2018 Lincoln Navigator. L Reserve 4WD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted ClearcoatPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Why should you buy from Baytown GMC Buick? Our unmatched service and diverse New and Used Buick, GMC, Cars and Trucks inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Baytown. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Baytown area. Advertised Prices do not include any dealer installed options and advertised prices exclude leases.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT7JEL05386
Stock: L05386A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 32,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,890$6,419 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2018 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR RESERVE 3.5L! LINCOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $86,435.00! 2ND ROW BENCH, PERFECT POSITION SEATING W/ ACTIVE MOTION, SINGLE CD PLAYER, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 02/14/2024 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Burgundy Velvet Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: Twin Turbocharged 3.5L V6 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic O/D Transmission, 2nd Row Bench, Heavy Duty Trailer Tow, Single CD Player, Perfect Position Seating w/ Active Motion, 360 Camera w/ Front Rear Wash, Class IV Trailer Tow, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, Fog Lamps, Full LED Lighting, Hands-Free Liftgate w/ Foot Activation, Illuminated Lincoln Star, Lincoln Approach/Farewell Elements, Power Illuminated Running Boards, Sideview Mirrors Power Fold/Heated/Signal/Memory, Trailer Sway Control, 10? LCD Centerstack Screen, 110V Inverter/6 USB/ (4) 12V Charging Ports, 12? Configurable LCD Instrument Cluster, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 2nd Row Tip Slide Seats, 3rd Row Power Recline, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory, Power 3rd Row Fold Flat Seat, Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Active Noise Control, Adaptive Suspension, Auto Hold, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Electric Power Assist Steering, Lincoln Connect- 4G Modem w/ WIFI Capability, Lincoln Drive Control-Drive Modes, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Sync3 w/ Voice Activated Navigation System, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Wireless Charging Pad, AdvanceTrac w/ RSC, Forward Reverse Sensing System, Inclination Sensor, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System, LATCH System, Perimeter Alarm, Personal Safety System, Side Impact Protection System, SOS Post Crash System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LT5JEL03985
Stock: XX5556
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 39,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,977$5,562 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *NAVIGATION*, *LEATHER*, *SUNROOF*, *GREAT CONDITION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *HEATED SEATS*, *ONE-OWNER*, *STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY*, REMOTE START, *4WD*, *POWER SEAT*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, *CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS*, Navigator Select, 4D Sport Utility, V6, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JT9JEL00736
Stock: A3879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 39,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$49,995$8,518 Below Market
Baron Auto Emporium - Roslyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3JT9JEL12326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,089 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$63,398$4,439 Below Market
Auto Express - Lafayette / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Non-Smoker, 2 Keys, DVD Rear seat entertainment package, Bluetooth, Accident Free Carfax History Report, Lane Departure Warning, Remote Start, Touch-Screen, All Weather Floor Mats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Heads Up Display, Front Seat Massaging Chairs, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Running Boards, 2nd Row Heated Dual Captain Chair Seat, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Driver & Passenger Seats, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Lthr Htd/Ventilated Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio: Revel AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear Camera, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Wheels: 22 16-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Alum..Black Velvet 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4WD 10-Speed Automatic V6Auto Express offers Online Shopping. You can buy from anywhere in the USA and have it shipped straight to your door. Shopping Online is safe and easy: 1. Choose your vehicle. 2. Select Your Payment. 3. Value Your Trade-In. 4. Electronically Sign Your Paperwork. 5. Schedule Your Delivery. At your request, I would be happy to send you a link to get started with Online Shopping.In an effort to limit your time at our dealership, Auto Express can expedite your entire process online. Start the process by texting us at 317-830-5726. At your request, I would be happy to send you a Walk Around Video of this vehicle. Or visit our website at www.AutoExpressCars.com Auto Express was awarded One of the top 50 Independent Auto Dealers in the USA. No Commissions, No Pressure!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT0JEL08825
Stock: P17154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 56,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,995$3,955 Below Market
Napleton's Arlington Heights Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Arlington Heights / Illinois
2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve Magnetic Gray Metallic * FACTORY NAVIGATION, * POWER SUNROOF, * ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, 4WD, Ebony Leather, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Auto High Beam, Auto Park Active Park Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, GVWR: 7,800 lbs Payload Package, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane Keeping System, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Technology Package, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 22" 16-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Alum.. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Napleton is 2nd to NONE, since 1931! Serving the following suburbs, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Northbrook, Wooddale, Roselle, Park Ridge, Deerfield, Skokie, Wheeling, Elk Grove village, Hoffman Estates and Rolling Meadows.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LTXJEL00361
Stock: PK3122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 38,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,495$6,310 Below Market
Jim Tidwell Ford - Kennesaw / Georgia
We are excited to offer this 2018 Lincoln Navigator L. This Lincoln includes: ENGINE: 3.5L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 10-Speed A/T BLACK VELVET EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A RESERVE EBONY, PREMIUM LTHR HTD/VENTILATED LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Lincoln Navigator L comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Lincoln Navigator L Reserve redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This Lincoln Navigator L Reserve's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Equipped with 4WD, this Lincoln Navigator L Reserve gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers. We are excited to offer this 2018 Lincoln Navigator L. This 2018 Lincoln Navigator L comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Want more room? Want more style? This Lincoln Navigator L Reserve is the vehicle for you. The Lincoln Navigator L Reserve's pristine good looks were combined with the Lincoln high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. At home in the country and in the city, this 2018 4WD Lincoln Navigator L Reserve has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT9JEL06734
Stock: JEL06734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 37,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,500$5,519 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LTXJEL00483
Stock: U90339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2019
- 27,266 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$65,000
Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Grapevine / Texas
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. At Grapevine Ford we have the best prices in DFW! We're are the #1 Ford Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Dallas. We just got this.. 2018 Lincoln Navigator White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Reserve LEATHER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, Navigation / Navi / GPS, SYNC, REAR ENTERTAINMENT, AUX JACK, BLIND SPOT, Backup Camera / Rear view Camera / Backup Cam, 3RD ROW SEAT, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, 1 OWNER, LUGGAGE RACK, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, JUST TRADED IN, 4WD, Cappuccino w/Premium Lthr Htd/Ventilated Low-Back Bucket Seats. Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Grapevineâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LT2JEL08626
Stock: JEL08626
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 20,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,954$6,321 Below Market
Gene Langley Ford - Humboldt / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LT7JEL00344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,687 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,991$5,712 Below Market
Ogden Lincoln - Westmont / Illinois
2018 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR RESERVE 4X4!!! 1-OWNER CARFAX!!!! HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PANORAMIC VISTA MOONROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICER, POWER ILLUMINATED RUNNING BOARDS, ACTIVE NOISE CONTROL, TRI-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, LINCOLN DRIVE CONTROL, BLIS W/ CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AUTO HOLD, POWER-ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE W/ FOOT ACTIVATION, 360-CAM W/ FRONT AND REAR WASH, POWER ILLUMINATED RUNNING BOARDS, AND MUCH MORE!!! FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE, PLEASE EMAIL SALES@LOVEMYLINCOLN.COM OR CALL 630-968-5600. THANKS FOR LOOKING!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LT5JEL03257
Stock: 20-199A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 27,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,927$2,462 Below Market
West Herr Chevrolet of Hamburg - Hamburg / New York
2018 Lincoln Navigator L Select Black Velvet CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 200A Select (DISC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 7,800 lbs Payload Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Radio: Revel AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Wheels: 22' 12-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined-Alum.. This is a West Herr Value Car. See store for complete reconditioning report and more details. Call, e-mail, or just stop in to see why WEST HERR USED CARS OF AMHERST provides you with the most up front, hassle free buying experience in Western New York. IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION. Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3JT9JEL01004
Stock: LA20L0005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 40,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,995$3,813 Below Market
Tidelands Ford Lincoln - Pawleys Island / South Carolina
*** $500 Dealer Rebate for trade-in and $500 dealer rebate for financing ***, *POWER DRIVER'S SEAT*, *EASY TO CLEAN SEAT & FLOOR MATERIALS*, *USB PORTS*, *BUILT IN NAVIGATION SYSTEM*, *POWER FRONT PASSENGER SEAT*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *SIDE MIRROR TURN SIGNALS*, *VOICE ACTIVATED CONTROLS*, *PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION*, *BLIND-SPOT MONITORING*, 4WD, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitors, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Cooled Seats, Fresh Oil Change, Heated Seats, SYNC 3, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Sunroof, Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation System, USB, Navigation, Technology Package, Keyless Access, 4WD, Ebony w/Premium Lthr Htd/Ventilated Low-Back Bucket Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beam, Auto Park Active Park Assist, Bright Roof Rack w/Crossbars, Cargo Package, Electronic Traction Assist (eLSD), Equipment Group 300A Reserve, GVWR: 7,800 lbs Payload Package, Head-Up Display, Heavy-Duty Radiator, Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package, Lane Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Technology Package, Trailer Brake Controller (TBC).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT8JEL02433
Stock: 20476A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2018 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label54,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$66,400$3,471 Below Market
Ourisman Ford Lincoln - Alexandria / Virginia
ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $99,845.00 !!! VERY RARE BLACK LABEL LINCOLN CERTIFIED - 6 YEAR/100,000 MILE BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY!!!, STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY!!!, 1 OWNER CARFAX, CLEAN CARFAX, 4X4, TRACTION CONTROL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM W/ USB PORT, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL W/ AUDIO & CRUISE CONTROL, USB PORTS, SYNC 3, BACK-UP CAMERA, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, DUAL HEATED POWER MIRRORS W/ SECURITY APPROACH LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE PHONE, INTELLIGENT ACCESS W/ PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ DOOR KEYPAD, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, PARK ASSIST - AUTO PARK SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, SIDE CURTIN AIRBAGS, FOG LIGHTS, 3RD ROW SEAT, DUAL DIGITAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, PERIMETER ALARM, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBLE, ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE, 4WD, Mahogany Red w/Venetian Lthr Htd/Cooled Captain's Chair Seat (F), 20 Speakers, 30-Way Perfect Position Seating w/Active Motion, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bright Roof Rack w/Black Crossbars, Cargo Package, Compass, Destination Theme, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 800A Black Label, Floor Carpet/Mats - Mahogany Red w/Dinamica Suede, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headliner - Mahogany Red Dinamica Suede, Heated steering wheel, Khaya Appliques, Leather-Wrapped Interior - Mahogany Red, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Pedal memory, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Revel Ultima AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, SiriusXM Radio, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Venetian Lthr Htd/Cooled Captain's Chair Seat (B). NO DEALER PREPARATION,RECONDITIONING OR PRE-DELIVERY FEES ADDED BACK TO THE OURISMAN VALUE PRICE :) Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * 200 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty Come see why we're one of the HIGHEST SELLING PRE-OWNED DEALERS in VIRGINIA! We start with a G
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3TT8JEL00309
Stock: PJ9035
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve41,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$62,995$4,044 Below Market
Jarrett-Gordon Ford Lincoln - Winter Haven / Florida
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Fully Serviced and Inspected, Clean AUTOCHECK Vehicle History Report!, ONE OWNER!, 4WD, Cappuccino Leather, Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Auto High Beam, Auto Park Active Park Assist, Bright Roof Rack w/Crossbars, Cargo Package, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 300A Reserve, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, GVWR: 7,800 lbs Payload Package, Head-Up Display, Lane Keeping System, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Technology Package. White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4WD 10-Speed Automatic V6 At Jarrett Gordon Lincoln , we have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Prices do not include dealer or reconditioning fees. Compare to Carvana, Carmax, and Off Lease Only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT3JEL13209
Stock: 100491A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 51,458 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,000$6,299 Below Market
Bale Chevrolet - Little Rock / Arkansas
Bale Chevrolet is proud to offer this good-looking 2018 Lincoln Navigator Select in Black Velvet Beautifully equipped with GVWR: 7,625 lbs Payload Package, 4WD, Alpine Leather, 14 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Heated Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Revel AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 22' 12-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined-Alum.!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JT4JEL08386
Stock: JEL08386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 33,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$49,800$1,664 Below Market
RPM Motors & Sales - Woodland / Washington
CAR FAX 1 OWNER,FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING, V6 TWIN TURBO 3.5L,AUTO 10-SPD SELECTSHIFT,BLIND-SPOT ALERT,POWER LIFT GATE RELEASE,HILL START CONTROL,HILL START ASSIST,TRACTION CONTROL,ADVANCE TRAC,ABS 4-WHEEL,PERIMETER LARM SYSTEM,KEYLESS ENTRY/KEYLESS START,FRONT AND REAR AIR CONDITIONING,REVEL PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,SIRIUS XM SATELLITE,NAVIGATION WITH BACK UP CAMERA,HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS,DUEL POWER SEATS,PARKING SENSORS,POWER THIRD ROW SEATS,QUAD SEATING,DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS,LED HEADLAMPS,FOG LIGHTS,REAR SPOILER,RUNNING BOARDS,TOW PKG,20'PREMIUM WHEELS. Check out all our inventory @ www.RPMMOTORSNW..comCheck out our Full Service and Vehicle customization shop @www.RPMNORTHWEST.comExtended Service Contracts Available !!We Finance Good Credit/ Bad Credit/ No Credit - ALL First Time Buyers Program Establish Your Credit!CALL/TEXT 360-648-5568 RPM Motors & Sales WHO WE ARE AS A DEALER AND FULL SERVICE CUSTOMIZATION CENTER:We are mechanics, racers, bikers, thrill-seekers, parents, NW natives, your neighbors. We want the best, and that is what we deliver. Decades of experience driving the same rigs we work on offers our customers a level of elite knowledge and care. Our crew of certified techs love doing top-end upgrades, our specially curated RPM Upgrade, and offering you solutions for common issues that come with owning any vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Premiere with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2NTXJEL04353
Stock: 20-469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Lincoln Navigator Black Label23,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,999
Planet Lincoln Dallas Love Field - Dallas / Texas
Navigator Black Label, 4D Sport Utility, V6, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, Mahogany Red Leather, 20 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bright Roof Rack w/Black Crossbars, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Destination Theme, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Carpet/Mats - Mahogany Red w/Dinamica Suede, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, GVWR: 7,625 lbs Payload Package, Headliner - Mahogany Red Dinamica Suede, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Khaya Appliques, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Interior - Mahogany Red, Lincoln Play, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perfect Position Seating w/Active Motion, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Revel Ultima AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirror
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Black Label with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2TT0JEL08219
Stock: JEL08219
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
