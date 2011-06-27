Vehicle overview

Is there still a market for 3-ton luxury SUVs riding on full-size-pickup platforms? Ford certainly hopes so, because the fate of the 2009 Lincoln Navigator hangs in the balance. A few short years ago, the Navigator was the automotive darling of hip-hop stars and professional athletes, blinging its way through an endless procession of MTV videos and red-carpet events. Today, it's under siege, as the spike in gas prices and subsequent economic downturn have conspired to threaten its very existence.

The problem with the Navigator is that few people genuinely need one. It's a shiny status symbol, no doubt, but how many would-be owners plan to employ its third-row seat or 9,000-pound towing capacity on a regular basis, and how many are willing to live with its gargantuan exterior dimensions and prodigious thirst for fuel? Full-size trucks are actually valued for their abilities, yet even these beasts of burden are having a hard time attracting buyers nowadays. The Navigator's prospects are even shakier, because its primary appeal lies in its ostentatious image, and in tough economic times, that's an especially hard sell.

Nonetheless, devotees of full-size SUV and automotive iconoclasts may be intrigued by the Navigator's chrome-tastic exterior, opulent cabin and formidable curb presence. And they'll be pleased to discover that the Navigator is really an impressive vehicle in most respects. The ride is plush and quiet, the dash layout is retro-stylish and compared with the competition, the price is right. Furthermore, Ford's exclusive Sync voice-activated multimedia integration system is standard this year. About the only thing glaringly wrong with the Navigator is its overburdened 5.4-liter V8, which feels anemic relative to the Escalade's brawny 6.2-liter motor.

Now's an excellent time to buy a full-size SUV on the cheap, and the 2009 Lincoln Navigator is a fine choice as such vehicles go. As for other options, the Caddy would be our preferred pick considering its more authoritative acceleration, although it does cost more. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, another favorite of ours, handles better, but it's pricier as well. Overall, if your heart's set on a truck-based luxury liner, the Navigator is certainly worth a test-drive.