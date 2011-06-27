  1. Home
2009 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Opulent interior, bold styling, roomy seating in all three rows, quiet ride, power fold-flat third-row seat, relatively low price.
  • Sluggish acceleration, chrome-tastic exterior might be too much for some.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although down on power, the 2009 Lincoln Navigator otherwise has the in-your-face style, plush ride and coddling interior needed to compete with its chief rival, the pricier Cadillac Escalade.

Vehicle overview

Is there still a market for 3-ton luxury SUVs riding on full-size-pickup platforms? Ford certainly hopes so, because the fate of the 2009 Lincoln Navigator hangs in the balance. A few short years ago, the Navigator was the automotive darling of hip-hop stars and professional athletes, blinging its way through an endless procession of MTV videos and red-carpet events. Today, it's under siege, as the spike in gas prices and subsequent economic downturn have conspired to threaten its very existence.

The problem with the Navigator is that few people genuinely need one. It's a shiny status symbol, no doubt, but how many would-be owners plan to employ its third-row seat or 9,000-pound towing capacity on a regular basis, and how many are willing to live with its gargantuan exterior dimensions and prodigious thirst for fuel? Full-size trucks are actually valued for their abilities, yet even these beasts of burden are having a hard time attracting buyers nowadays. The Navigator's prospects are even shakier, because its primary appeal lies in its ostentatious image, and in tough economic times, that's an especially hard sell.

Nonetheless, devotees of full-size SUV and automotive iconoclasts may be intrigued by the Navigator's chrome-tastic exterior, opulent cabin and formidable curb presence. And they'll be pleased to discover that the Navigator is really an impressive vehicle in most respects. The ride is plush and quiet, the dash layout is retro-stylish and compared with the competition, the price is right. Furthermore, Ford's exclusive Sync voice-activated multimedia integration system is standard this year. About the only thing glaringly wrong with the Navigator is its overburdened 5.4-liter V8, which feels anemic relative to the Escalade's brawny 6.2-liter motor.

Now's an excellent time to buy a full-size SUV on the cheap, and the 2009 Lincoln Navigator is a fine choice as such vehicles go. As for other options, the Caddy would be our preferred pick considering its more authoritative acceleration, although it does cost more. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, another favorite of ours, handles better, but it's pricier as well. Overall, if your heart's set on a truck-based luxury liner, the Navigator is certainly worth a test-drive.

2009 Lincoln Navigator models

The 2009 Lincoln Navigator is a full-size luxury SUV that comes in one loaded trim level. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, a power liftgate, a rearview-mirror-mounted back-up camera, leather upholstery, adjustable pedals, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power front seats with heating and cooling, driver memory settings, heated second-row seats, a second-row center console with auxiliary climate controls and power-folding third-row seats. Also standard are the Sync system and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary input jack.

Newly optional this year is a hard-drive-based navigation system with voice recognition and 10 gigabytes of music storage. Note that the navigation system replaces the six-CD changer with a single-CD unit, and it shifts the back-up camera display from the rearview mirror to the information screen in the center stack. The navigation system is only available as part of the elite package, which includes a sunroof, power-folding running boards and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. The monochrome appearance package cuts down on some of the exterior chrome trim and adds side-mirror-mounted puddle lights and special leather seats. The heavy-duty trailer tow package tacks on an automatic load-leveling rear suspension, an integrated tow hitch and a heavy-duty radiator and transmission cooler. À la carte options include 20-inch chrome wheels, a sunroof and upgraded leather seats.

2009 Highlights

The Sync multimedia integration system is newly standard on the 2009 Lincoln Navigator, as are a back-up camera and heated second-row seats. Also, the optional navigation system is now hard-drive-based and voice-activated, and the engine gains 10 horses and flex-fuel capability.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Lincoln Navigator is powered by a 5.4-liter V8 that cranks out 310 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, and the Navigator comes in either two-wheel- or four-wheel-drive configuration. Properly equipped, the Navigator can tow up to 9,000 pounds with rear-wheel drive. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for Lincoln's flagship SUV include stability control with a rollover sensor and antilock disc brakes with brake assist. Airbag coverage includes front-seat side airbags and three-row side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the Navigator received a perfect five stars for frontal- and side-impact occupant protection.

Driving

Considering its size, the 2009 Lincoln Navigator is reasonably agile, although no sane driver would want to probe its limits on twisty roads. The Navigator's bread and butter is its smooth and quiet ride, which is impressive for a body-on-frame SUV. The mandatory 5.4-liter V8 is noticeably down on power compared to the Escalade's larger V8. The six-speed automatic shifts unobtrusively, but it's not as responsive as we'd prefer in passing situations.

Interior

The Navigator's retro-fabulous interior features a throwback dual-cowl dash design, square gauges that evoke a '77 Continental Mark V, and an impressive array of standard luxury features. Passenger room is excellent, even in the third row. If the standard seven-passenger layout isn't sufficient, the optional 40/20/40-split second-row seat boosts seating capacity to eight. In any event, the power fold-flat third-row seat makes hauling cargo easy. With both the second- and third-row seats folded completely flat, the Navigator can carry 104 cubic feet of cargo, respectable for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Lincoln Navigator.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The SUV I've been waiting for!!
Big Jim,11/27/2009
I have owned and driven GM, Chrysler and most recently a 2004 Expedition Eddie Bauer. Each of these has lacked something significant to make the driving experience perfect. I just bought the used 09 Navigator and drove it home (850 miles). I got 16.5 mpg at 73mph plus some town driving. That mpg is what I used to get in my AWD Town and Country. This vehicle is the epitome of the SUV. I have driven the new cross overs including the Lincoln MKT. Nothing rides like the Navigator, or feels like the Navigator. I will update as the ownwership process continues.
Great second Nav
Nav School Bus,06/12/2009
I love my 2009 Navigator and this is a huge improvement over my 2006 Navigator that was a very good car. There are a number of improvements that make this a pleasure to drive. The truck is fully loaded with all options and I think the build quality is superior. I leased my 2006 and when the lease expired I was going to buy because I liked it so much but thye were practically giving away new cars. There is not a thing I would change other than the fuel efficiency. Third row is a true third row and comfortably fits adults.
Why did I even look at an Escalade?
halfin1965,10/15/2009
I was ready to purchase an Escalade, but poor treatment at the Cadillac dealer and GMAC's games on the 0% financing caused me to look elsewhere. After Mercedes, Lexus and Audi, Lincoln was my last visit. (I was trading in a 2007 GX470 - nice car, too small) The Navigator is a little uglier in the front than the Escalade and does not have the "auto-start" feature the Cadillac has. Other than those two items the Lincoln is FAR superior. In addition the COOLED front seats eliminate the need for auto start here in HOT Texas. (They also let me have the two tone black insert leather seats -available on the Limited Edition with no concerns of "sweaty back" on hot days. Just a superior vehicle.
Very Nice SUV!!
aboammar,05/10/2009
Looking at the photos on the net for the 2009 Navigator, I totally disliked it .. it even looked ugly to my eye!! I was 100% sure to go with the Expedition, but after seeing it last night, and test driving it, I changed my mind 100%, and bought it right a way!! The Navigator looks much much better in person than in photos!! I think it is not photogenic :) The only things I dislike about it are: 1- The tail lights looks bad, and dose not match the overall nice look of the car. I am still looking for after-market LED tail light to replace it. 2- Exhaust pipe looks very ugly!! 3- Bad sound system espically in the 2nd and 3rd row seats.
See all 4 reviews of the 2009 Lincoln Navigator
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator Overview

The Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator is offered in the following submodels: Navigator SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

