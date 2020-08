Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

Stylish, versatile, and powerful, this 2008 Lincoln Navigator 4WD looks radiant in Light French Silk Metallic. Powered by a 5.4 Liter V8 offering 300hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Overdrive to make the most out of every drive. This Four Wheel Drive SUV earns up to 18mpg on the highway and shows off a commanding presence with a softer, more sophisticated style thanks to a sunroof, a power liftgate, 18-inch wheels, and chrome accents everywhere including tube steps, grille, roof rails, door handles, exhaust tip, and chrome-capped heated/power mirrors. Our Lincoln Navigator is calling for you to take that long-awaited family vacation. Slide into the leather, heated/cooled power front seating with memory to find dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power windows/locks, keyless entry, a PowerFold 60/40 third row, and the impressive AM/FM/6-CD audio with available satellite radio. This one even comes with a flip-down rear DVD entertainment system with a second-row console to store DVD's to keep your backseat passengers content on long trips! This Lincoln Navigator has loaded it with safety features for your peace of mind. A backup camera, four-wheel ABS, electronic brakeforce distribution with brake assist, AdvanceTrac with roll stability control, LATCH for child seats, tire pressure monitoring, and plenty of airbags. Combining the smooth and pleasant driving experience you want in a luxury sedan with room for the whole family, this is the right choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMFU28568LJ20852

Stock: 18836

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020