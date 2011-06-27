Estimated values
2014 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,214
|$20,950
|$23,474
|Clean
|$17,550
|$20,172
|$22,562
|Average
|$16,223
|$18,616
|$20,739
|Rough
|$14,895
|$17,060
|$18,915
Estimated values
2014 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,400
|$20,052
|$22,498
|Clean
|$16,766
|$19,307
|$21,624
|Average
|$15,498
|$17,818
|$19,876
|Rough
|$14,230
|$16,329
|$18,128
Estimated values
2014 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,336
|$21,040
|$23,536
|Clean
|$17,668
|$20,258
|$22,622
|Average
|$16,331
|$18,696
|$20,793
|Rough
|$14,995
|$17,134
|$18,965
Estimated values
2014 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,672
|$19,149
|$21,437
|Clean
|$16,065
|$18,438
|$20,604
|Average
|$14,850
|$17,016
|$18,939
|Rough
|$13,635
|$15,594
|$17,273