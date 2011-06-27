2012 Lincoln Navigator Review
Pros & Cons
- Plush ride
- upscale passenger cabin with comfortable seating in all three rows
- power-folding third-row seat
- may price out less than comparable competitors.
- V8 engine feels overworked under heavy loads
- cumbersome handling
- many interior surfaces and buttons feel cheap
- antiquated electronics interface.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2012 Lincoln Navigator impresses with a luxurious ride and cosmopolitan ambience, but its lackluster V8 engine will likely limit towing options for more adventurous owners.
Vehicle overview
Prior to the recession and volatile gas prices, the Lincoln Navigator was a seductive poster child for conspicuous consumption. While large, flashy SUVs have lost most of their hip-hop allure in these more modest days, vehicles like the 2012 Lincoln Navigator still have their place.
As status symbols go, the Navigator -- and its long-wheelbase sibling known as the Navigator L -- can still turn heads with its brawny silhouette, spacious leather- and wood-lined passenger cabin, plush ride and glitzy chrome. Since the Navigator features a traditional body-on-frame construction, it's suited for towing trailers heavier than even the largest crossover can handle. But the Navigator's platform is also one of the oldest in the market, and its aging 5.4-liter V8 is underwhelming in the power department.
The Navigator's main competition includes the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which offers better handling and a more prestigious image. The Cadillac Escalade and Infiniti QX56 boast much more powerful V8 engines and more up-to-date technology. The Lexus LX 570 is another worthy competitor that can boast superior off-road skills. All have interiors of higher quality, tighter construction and more modern design.
Shoppers may also consider a high-line trim of the related Ford Expedition if they want to save some money, or perhaps a Ford Flex (http://www.edmunds.com/ford/flex/2012/) for a similarly equipped vehicle with more carlike handling and fuel economy. Given this wealth of choice, the 2012 Lincoln Navigator is clearly not our top pick. However, if you need to tow something and welcome the versatility of its fold-flat third row of seats (especially in Navigator L guise), this mighty Lincoln is definitely worthy of consideration.
2012 Lincoln Navigator models
The 2012 Lincoln Navigator is a full-size luxury SUV offered in two sizes: regular and extended-wheelbase Navigator L. Both models have three-row, seven-passenger seating. The second-row bucket seats can be replaced with a three-person 40/20/40-split bench that increases seating capacity to eight.
Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, a power liftgate, power-folding running boards, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear auxiliary controls, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver memory settings, leather upholstery, power-adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated second-row seats and a power-folding third-row bench. Also standard are the Sync voice command system, Bluetooth, a navigation system, a touchscreen electronics interface and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.
If the glut of exterior chrome is too overwhelming for buttoned-down owners, Lincoln offers a Monochrome Appearance package that softens the Navigator's attitude with body-colored elements. A similar Monochrome Limited Edition package includes unique leather upholstery and Olive Ash wood trim. Other options include 20-inch chromed wheels, a sunroof, a heavy-duty tow package and a rear-seat entertainment system with twin headrest-mounted screens.
2012 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2012 Lincoln Navigator comes standard with a 5.4-liter V8 that's rated at 310 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can choose between rear- and all-wheel-drive models, the latter featuring an electronically controlled single-speed transfer case.
The last Navigator L tested by Edmunds accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, well off the pace for this segment. Properly equipped, a rear-wheel-drive Navigator is capable of towing up to 9,000 pounds.
EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined for the 2WD model. The 4WD Navigator is rated at 13/18/15.
Safety
The 2012 Lincoln Navigator comes standard with stability control (with a rollover sensor), traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, three-row side curtain airbags and a post-crash alert system. Also standard is Trailer Sway Control, which uses the stability control sensors to detect and minimize a trailer's tendency to weave in some situations. The programmable MyKey system is another nifty standard offering that allows parents to specify speed limits and stereo volumes for their teenage drivers.
Driving
The 2012 Lincoln Navigator delivers what's expected from a luxury vehicle: a supple ride quality and a hushed cabin that largely insulates its passengers from the outside world. Alas, it also exhibits the flaws of such a big SUV, with noticeable trucklike body roll in sharp turns. And since the Navigator L measures almost 19 feet long, it can be a handful in tight parking situations with its 44-foot turning circle. The regular-wheelbase model isn't much better.
Acceleration seems satisfactory until you compare it to its significantly gutsier competition or fill it to the brim with people and gear. Ford's 5.4-liter V8 never was the most spirited truck engine on the market, and towing a full load just reinforces the Navigator's most glaring shortcoming.
Interior
The Navigator comes with virtually every high-end feature imaginable, from heated and ventilated front seats to power-retractable running boards. You'll definitely feel pampered, but its retro design lost its luster long ago and the materials used are subpar for the class. The silver-painted buttons in particular look quite cheap.
On the upside, the 2012 Lincoln Navigator offers one of the most accommodating interiors in the segment. Seating comfort is excellent, and the seats make way for cargo with ease. The second row folds down manually, but the power-folding third-row seat is easily stowed, opening up a flat load floor. (You must physically remove an Escalade's third row.) The base Navigator holds a respectable 104 cubic feet of cargo. The longer Navigator L, thanks to its additional space behind the rear seats, offers a generous 128 cubic feet of cargo storage, and the extra length helps with access to the third-row seat when powered back to the up position.
The voice-operated Sync system is particularly useful; among other functions, it allows you to control your cell phone and iPod (or other MP3 player) without removing your hands from the steering wheel. And now the AppLink adds voice-command capability to select smartphone applications, and you can use apps like Pandora for your favorite music. Unfortunately, the Navigator's small touchscreen isn't as useful or user-friendly as the electronics interfaces found in competitor vehicles.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2012 Lincoln Navigator.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Navigator
Related Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator