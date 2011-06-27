Vehicle overview

Prior to the recession and volatile gas prices, the Lincoln Navigator was a seductive poster child for conspicuous consumption. While large, flashy SUVs have lost most of their hip-hop allure in these more modest days, vehicles like the 2012 Lincoln Navigator still have their place.

As status symbols go, the Navigator -- and its long-wheelbase sibling known as the Navigator L -- can still turn heads with its brawny silhouette, spacious leather- and wood-lined passenger cabin, plush ride and glitzy chrome. Since the Navigator features a traditional body-on-frame construction, it's suited for towing trailers heavier than even the largest crossover can handle. But the Navigator's platform is also one of the oldest in the market, and its aging 5.4-liter V8 is underwhelming in the power department.

The Navigator's main competition includes the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which offers better handling and a more prestigious image. The Cadillac Escalade and Infiniti QX56 boast much more powerful V8 engines and more up-to-date technology. The Lexus LX 570 is another worthy competitor that can boast superior off-road skills. All have interiors of higher quality, tighter construction and more modern design.

Shoppers may also consider a high-line trim of the related Ford Expedition if they want to save some money, or perhaps a Ford Flex (http://www.edmunds.com/ford/flex/2012/) for a similarly equipped vehicle with more carlike handling and fuel economy. Given this wealth of choice, the 2012 Lincoln Navigator is clearly not our top pick. However, if you need to tow something and welcome the versatility of its fold-flat third row of seats (especially in Navigator L guise), this mighty Lincoln is definitely worthy of consideration.