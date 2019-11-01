2020 Lincoln Nautilus Review

A small luxury SUV embodies some core expectations. In general, it should provide a smooth ride, comfortable seats, a quiet cabin on the highway, strong performance, and plenty of space. The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus (formerly the MKX) meets but doesn't always exceed these expectations. And in some other secondary metrics, it comes up short. If the Nautilus were a relative bargain against rivals, these slight demerits would easily be forgiven, but unfortunately it's on the expensive side of the class. There are also a few caveats attached to the above listed benefits. The strong performance comes courtesy of the Nautilus' 335-horsepower V6 engine, but it's only available on the midgrade Reserve trim and above. With that model, you also get a panoramic sunroof that cuts into rear-seat headroom, making for a tight squeeze for taller-than-average adults back there. Further holding the Nautilus back are some hard-plastic interior elements that seem out of place in an otherwise well-executed interior. On the plus side, the Nautilus comes with a lot of standard equipment, including a comprehensive list of advanced safety features. We're also pleased with the design direction Lincoln took with this SUV. The Navigator-inspired grille, for instance, gives the Nautilus a distinctive identity. Overall, the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is a solid choice in the luxury crossover class, but it is outshone by several others that exceed expectations.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The Nautilus defines American luxury not by brute power and leather but with a quiet interior, a smooth ride and useful tech features. Oh, and with its turbo V6, it has brute power and leather, too. But it's priced higher than some competitors, and some hard plastic interior materials fall well short of the standard set by other luxury brands.

How does it drive? 7.5

The optional 2.7-liter V6 has a potent midrange that's useful for quick passing power. In Edmunds testing, it posted a 6.1-second 0-60 mph time — that's not as quick as some competitors but still plenty fast for an SUV of its size. This SUV feels powerful and smooth. Controlling the gas pedal is rewarding, while low-speed gear changes are nearly imperceptible.



Our test vehicle was fitted with optional performance-oriented tires. So equipped, the Nautilus feels composed and confident around turns, but only up to a point. Start pushing it hard and the noticeable body lean and stability control intervention give you the strong hint that this Lincoln is not meant to be a true sport-oriented SUV.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The Nautilus delivers luxury, provided you option it correctly. The soft and supportive front seats offer long-distance comfort, and their heating and cooling functions work quickly. Wide-ranging adjustments in our test car's optional seats fit those of many different statures, and everyone will appreciate the massage options.



Despite the 20-inch wheels, the ride balances between firm and soft. You'll feel bumps but not much aftershock. You may also hear the thunk of a large wheel bottoming out if you go over a speed bump quickly. The cabin mutes wind, tire and road noise to a minimum. The V6 is quiet around town, but it lets itself be heard when you're accelerating up to freeway speeds.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The Nautilus' size makes it easy to get in and see out of, and the front seats have many adjustments. But minor annoyances add up and hurt the luxury experience. Your elbows sit at slightly different distances and heights, the button shifter layout can make three-point turns difficult, and the parking sensors signal too many false positives.



The cabin is spacious on headroom until you order the panoramic sunroof. It cuts rear headroom to the point where passengers of average height will brush their hair against the roof. Front and rear legroom is spacious. A tall seating position and large windows make it easy to see surroundings. The optional 360-degree camera aids parking but the display is small.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The infotainment screen is small, and it lacks the modern vibe of other systems. More positively, the optional Revel Ultima audio system reproduces sounds crisply and accurately. With Bluetooth, USB, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, there's no shortage of connectivity routes. Another highlight is the ability to connect two phones and use either for smartphone mirroring and audio at the same time.



The effectiveness of the Nautilus' driver aids is mixed. We like how the adaptive cruise control operates in a natural fashion and can bring the vehicle to a stop. But the forward collision warning system is too sensitive, at least in its default setting, and the lane keeping system is aggressive and not ideal in stop-and-go highway traffic.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Nautilus can hold a bit more than the typical small luxury SUV — it offers 37.2 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 68.8 cubic feet with the seats folded down. In-car storage space for small items is pretty typical. The center console compartment can swallow something the size of a standard DSLR camera, for instance, and the door pockets are big enough for small water bottles.



The Nautilus should work out pretty well for owners with small children. The rear lower car-seat anchors and top anchors are well-labeled and easy to access, and there's ample space for all but the bulkiest rear-facing child seats.

How economical is it? 6.0

The EPA rates the 2.7-liter V6-equipped Nautilus AWD at 21 mpg combined. Our test vehicle barely exceeded that on Edmunds' 115-mile evaluation route and sunk down to an average of 14.2 mpg after our full round of testing. The adage "caveat emptor" applies when it comes to spending too much time enjoying the turbo engine's midrange thrust.

Is it a good value? 6.5

The base price doesn't include expected luxury features, and many options are bundled in expensive packages. The seat leather is nice, but there are still hard plastics inside. And our test vehicle was beset with minor creaks and groans when driving on bumpy roads. While the Nautilus has some benefits, we think some of its competitors offer more for the money.

Wildcard 7.5

The optional turbo V6 gives the Nautilus an unexpected level of performance, which makes it all the more fun. This SUV isn't perfect, but its style and performance are refreshing.

Which Nautilus does Edmunds recommend?

The midgrade Reserve gets our nod in the Nautilus lineup because it delivers more of the luxury experience with added features and conveniences. It also gets our recommendation because it's available with the more powerful V6 engine that also comes with all-wheel drive.

Lincoln Nautilus models

The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is available in three different trim levels: base, Reserve and Black Label. Each comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moving up through the trim levels unlocks certain option packages and more standard equipment.