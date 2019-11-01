  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Nautilus
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

#11 Small luxury SUV

What’s new

  • The midtier Select Trim has been discontinued
  • A minor shuffling of standard and optional features
  • Part of the first Nautilus generation introduced for 2019 that is based on the second-generation MKX introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior with plenty of legroom all around
  • Comfortable seats with lots of adjustments
  • Strong and smooth acceleration from the optional turbocharged V6
  • Quality of some of the interior materials is underwhelming
  • Rear headroom is compromised if you select the panoramic sunroof
  • Push-button gear selector can be annoying to use
Other years
2020
2019
Lincoln Nautilus for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$41,040
Save as much as $5,182
2 incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,182 with Edmunds

2020 Lincoln Nautilus pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Lincoln Nautilus Review

A small luxury SUV embodies some core expectations. In general, it should provide a smooth ride, comfortable seats, a quiet cabin on the highway, strong performance, and plenty of space. The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus (formerly the MKX) meets but doesn't always exceed these expectations. And in some other secondary metrics, it comes up short. If the Nautilus were a relative bargain against rivals, these slight demerits would easily be forgiven, but unfortunately it's on the expensive side of the class.

There are also a few caveats attached to the above listed benefits. The strong performance comes courtesy of the Nautilus' 335-horsepower V6 engine, but it's only available on the midgrade Reserve trim and above. With that model, you also get a panoramic sunroof that cuts into rear-seat headroom, making for a tight squeeze for taller-than-average adults back there. Further holding the Nautilus back are some hard-plastic interior elements that seem out of place in an otherwise well-executed interior.

On the plus side, the Nautilus comes with a lot of standard equipment, including a comprehensive list of advanced safety features. We're also pleased with the design direction Lincoln took with this SUV. The Navigator-inspired grille, for instance, gives the Nautilus a distinctive identity. Overall, the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is a solid choice in the luxury crossover class, but it is outshone by several others that exceed expectations.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
The Nautilus defines American luxury not by brute power and leather but with a quiet interior, a smooth ride and useful tech features. Oh, and with its turbo V6, it has brute power and leather, too. But it's priced higher than some competitors, and some hard plastic interior materials fall well short of the standard set by other luxury brands.

How does it drive?

7.5
The optional 2.7-liter V6 has a potent midrange that's useful for quick passing power. In Edmunds testing, it posted a 6.1-second 0-60 mph time — that's not as quick as some competitors but still plenty fast for an SUV of its size. This SUV feels powerful and smooth. Controlling the gas pedal is rewarding, while low-speed gear changes are nearly imperceptible.

Our test vehicle was fitted with optional performance-oriented tires. So equipped, the Nautilus feels composed and confident around turns, but only up to a point. Start pushing it hard and the noticeable body lean and stability control intervention give you the strong hint that this Lincoln is not meant to be a true sport-oriented SUV.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The Nautilus delivers luxury, provided you option it correctly. The soft and supportive front seats offer long-distance comfort, and their heating and cooling functions work quickly. Wide-ranging adjustments in our test car's optional seats fit those of many different statures, and everyone will appreciate the massage options.

Despite the 20-inch wheels, the ride balances between firm and soft. You'll feel bumps but not much aftershock. You may also hear the thunk of a large wheel bottoming out if you go over a speed bump quickly. The cabin mutes wind, tire and road noise to a minimum. The V6 is quiet around town, but it lets itself be heard when you're accelerating up to freeway speeds.

How’s the interior?

7.0
The Nautilus' size makes it easy to get in and see out of, and the front seats have many adjustments. But minor annoyances add up and hurt the luxury experience. Your elbows sit at slightly different distances and heights, the button shifter layout can make three-point turns difficult, and the parking sensors signal too many false positives.

The cabin is spacious on headroom until you order the panoramic sunroof. It cuts rear headroom to the point where passengers of average height will brush their hair against the roof. Front and rear legroom is spacious. A tall seating position and large windows make it easy to see surroundings. The optional 360-degree camera aids parking but the display is small.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The infotainment screen is small, and it lacks the modern vibe of other systems. More positively, the optional Revel Ultima audio system reproduces sounds crisply and accurately. With Bluetooth, USB, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, there's no shortage of connectivity routes. Another highlight is the ability to connect two phones and use either for smartphone mirroring and audio at the same time.

The effectiveness of the Nautilus' driver aids is mixed. We like how the adaptive cruise control operates in a natural fashion and can bring the vehicle to a stop. But the forward collision warning system is too sensitive, at least in its default setting, and the lane keeping system is aggressive and not ideal in stop-and-go highway traffic.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The Nautilus can hold a bit more than the typical small luxury SUV — it offers 37.2 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 68.8 cubic feet with the seats folded down. In-car storage space for small items is pretty typical. The center console compartment can swallow something the size of a standard DSLR camera, for instance, and the door pockets are big enough for small water bottles.

The Nautilus should work out pretty well for owners with small children. The rear lower car-seat anchors and top anchors are well-labeled and easy to access, and there's ample space for all but the bulkiest rear-facing child seats.

How economical is it?

6.0
The EPA rates the 2.7-liter V6-equipped Nautilus AWD at 21 mpg combined. Our test vehicle barely exceeded that on Edmunds' 115-mile evaluation route and sunk down to an average of 14.2 mpg after our full round of testing. The adage "caveat emptor" applies when it comes to spending too much time enjoying the turbo engine's midrange thrust.

Is it a good value?

6.5
The base price doesn't include expected luxury features, and many options are bundled in expensive packages. The seat leather is nice, but there are still hard plastics inside. And our test vehicle was beset with minor creaks and groans when driving on bumpy roads. While the Nautilus has some benefits, we think some of its competitors offer more for the money.

Wildcard

7.5
The optional turbo V6 gives the Nautilus an unexpected level of performance, which makes it all the more fun. This SUV isn't perfect, but its style and performance are refreshing.

Which Nautilus does Edmunds recommend?

The midgrade Reserve gets our nod in the Nautilus lineup because it delivers more of the luxury experience with added features and conveniences. It also gets our recommendation because it's available with the more powerful V6 engine that also comes with all-wheel drive.

Lincoln Nautilus models

The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is available in three different trim levels: base, Reserve and Black Label. Each comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moving up through the trim levels unlocks certain option packages and more standard equipment.

Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. An upgrade to a 2.7-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 380 lb-ft) is available on the Reserve and standard on the Black Label. All-wheel drive is standard with this engine.

The base Nautilus comes standard with features such as power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated front seats and simulated leather upholstery. Also standard are an 8-inch central touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, and a 10-speaker sound system. Driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The optional Equipment Group 101A package adds a hands-free liftgate, premium leather upholstery, a universal garage door opener and a navigation system.

The Reserve trim gets you upgrades such as panoramic sunroof, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel. An adaptive suspension is also included if you upgrade to either the V6 engine or the 21-inch wheels. Available options include the Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus package (a surround-view camera system plus more driver aids), a navigation system, upgraded front seats, and either a 13- or 19-speaker Revel audio system.

The top-of-the-line Black Label is similar to the Reserve, but it comes with just about every feature as standard. Lincoln also offers different paint and interior theme options for the Black Label and includes the special Black Label concierge service.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus.

5 star reviews: 58%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 8%
2 star reviews: 18%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • appearance
  • doors
  • ride quality
  • driving experience
  • safety
  • comfort
  • engine
  • wheels & tires
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Outstanding comfort, power, handling and comfort
Richard Meyer,
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

As the owner of a 2007 Linclon MKX with 128,000 miles, which we loved, our first stop in shopping for a new SUV was the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus. The Lincoln dealer near us had just received an Ice Mocha Reserve 1 Nautilus with V6 and AWD, which is exactly what we wanted. The Reserve 1 package included more options that we were necessarily looking for, but included the 360 degree cameras and navigation. One test drive and we were sold. The performance of the V6 w/ AWD was outstanding, and all of the safety features were great to have. This coupled with very helpful sales staff, X-Plan pricing with no needed negotiation, and 0.9% 48 month financing and $2500 in rebates, and we had a new vehicle. I should add that we also test drove the new model 2020 Aviator, but we found it to be too big, and seemed slow in performance compared to the Nautilus. Same engine and transmission, but only RWD. But are beautiful looking vehicles inside and out!

2 out of 5 stars, Transmission needs refining
Wallace Wagner,
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

You may experience transmission slipping problems especially between 3rd and 4th gears. Jerking and undecision which gear to go into are also prevalent.

3 out of 5 stars, An up and comer - but then not really
SpartySAM,
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I am a traditional German car guy - MB and Audi have been my staples. Yet, I had a chance to test drive the new Lincoln Nautilus and I must admit that I like it. Cabin noise is very low; it has the necessary tech bells and whistles; it has good acceleration and good cabin space. Impressive. Almost as good as an Audi Q7 or BMW X5. Why the 4 stars? Two reasons. First, too much plastic in the cabin relative to the competition. Second, I have to deal with Ford dealers - who seem to be intent to subjecting me to all the tricks and traps that I tried to escape by going to MB. For example, the dealership that I visited nearly Lansing (MI) had posted one price and quoted me a higher price in person. When I challenged them on this, they changed the on-line price. Typical. Ford should consider separating the Lincoln dealership from the Ford dealerships - like GM does. Pity - a good car with promise. Update: 05 13 2020 Well, I bought a car - it was not the Nautilus. Why? Several reasons. First, concerns raised regarding reliability. Second, the depreciation of having a luxury brand. Third, the more that I looked at it, the less complete it seemed - it was always close but no cigar. So what did I buy? The 2020 Subaru Ascent Touring, The total package was close to the Nautilus in terms of level of trim. Subaru is more reliable and suffers from less depreciation. Finally, Subaru really knows how to treat its customers.

4 out of 5 stars, Nice car but very expensive!
Napster,
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Looks really good on the outside but a mix bag on the inside. The leather is really nice but the transmission buttons are cheap plastic and out of place for a CUV that cost me 65k! This price range opens the door to some really nice cars. Overall I love the size and the American Luxury comfort. Definitely take it for a test drive, it's worth a look.

Write a review

See all 12 reviews

Features & Specs

Reserve 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$50,995
MPG 20 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
Reserve 4dr SUV features & specs
Reserve 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$48,500
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
4dr SUV features & specs
4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$41,040
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$63,800
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Lincoln Nautilus features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Nautilus safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Helps mitigate an accident by applying the brakes when a possible collision is expected.
Blind-Spot Detection
Warns the driver with a flashing light or a beep when a vehicle has entered a blind spot.
360-Degree Camera
Aids in visibility when the vehicle is in a tight spot or might need help identifying obstacles.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lincoln Nautilus vs. the competition

Lincoln Nautilus vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The GLC is our top-rated small luxury SUV for a number of reasons. It has strong overall performance while delivering a very comfortable ride, and that's with the base four-cylinder engine. There's plenty of room inside and the materials quality is excellent, which helps it vault well past the Nautilus. The Lincoln, though, does have more standard features and cargo space.

Compare Lincoln Nautilus & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

Lincoln Nautilus vs. Volvo XC60

We like the Volvo XC60 for its roomy seating and distinctive Scandinavian interior design. The quality of the materials is higher than what you'll find in the Nautilus. Volvo's reputation for safety is well-represented too. There's also a XC60 plug-in hybrid model, but its grabby brakes keep us from recommending that powertrain. The Nautilus' upgraded turbocharged V6 provides more satisfying performance.

Compare Lincoln Nautilus & Volvo XC60 features

Lincoln Nautilus vs. Acura RDX

The Acura RDX is one of the sportier entries in the class when it comes to steering and handling, but the sole engine offered isn't as powerful as the powerplants in other small SUVs. It benefits from a roomy interior, nice materials quality, and a lot of tech features. It has almost as much cargo space as the Nautilus too. Counting against the RDX is Acura's bundling of options into large packages.

Compare Lincoln Nautilus & Acura RDX features

FAQ

Is the Lincoln Nautilus a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Nautilus both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Lincoln Nautilus fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Nautilus gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Nautilus has 37.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln Nautilus. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus:

  • The midtier Select Trim has been discontinued
  • A minor shuffling of standard and optional features
  • Part of the first Nautilus generation introduced for 2019 that is based on the second-generation MKX introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Lincoln Nautilus reliable?

To determine whether the Lincoln Nautilus is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Nautilus. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Nautilus's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Nautilus and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Nautilus is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus?

The least-expensive 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,040.

Other versions include:

  • Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,995
  • Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,500
  • 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,040
  • Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,800
  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,535
Learn more

What are the different models of Lincoln Nautilus?

If you're interested in the Lincoln Nautilus, the next question is, which Nautilus model is right for you? Nautilus variants include Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Nautilus models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus

2020 Lincoln Nautilus Overview

The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is offered in the following submodels: Nautilus SUV. Available styles include Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Nautilus 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Nautilus.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Nautilus featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Lincoln Nautilus?

2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,180. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $5,182 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,182 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,998.

The average savings for the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 9.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Lincoln Nautiluses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lincoln Nautilus for sale near. There are currently 133 new 2020 Nautiluses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,035 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,587 on a used or CPO 2020 Nautilus available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Lincoln Nautiluss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lincoln Nautilus for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,177.

Find a new Lincoln for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,907.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials

Related 2020 Lincoln Nautilus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles