2020 Lincoln Nautilus
What’s new
- The midtier Select Trim has been discontinued
- A minor shuffling of standard and optional features
- Part of the first Nautilus generation introduced for 2019 that is based on the second-generation MKX introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Quiet interior with plenty of legroom all around
- Comfortable seats with lots of adjustments
- Strong and smooth acceleration from the optional turbocharged V6
- Quality of some of the interior materials is underwhelming
- Rear headroom is compromised if you select the panoramic sunroof
- Push-button gear selector can be annoying to use
2020 Lincoln Nautilus Review
A small luxury SUV embodies some core expectations. In general, it should provide a smooth ride, comfortable seats, a quiet cabin on the highway, strong performance, and plenty of space. The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus (formerly the MKX) meets but doesn't always exceed these expectations. And in some other secondary metrics, it comes up short. If the Nautilus were a relative bargain against rivals, these slight demerits would easily be forgiven, but unfortunately it's on the expensive side of the class.
There are also a few caveats attached to the above listed benefits. The strong performance comes courtesy of the Nautilus' 335-horsepower V6 engine, but it's only available on the midgrade Reserve trim and above. With that model, you also get a panoramic sunroof that cuts into rear-seat headroom, making for a tight squeeze for taller-than-average adults back there. Further holding the Nautilus back are some hard-plastic interior elements that seem out of place in an otherwise well-executed interior.
On the plus side, the Nautilus comes with a lot of standard equipment, including a comprehensive list of advanced safety features. We're also pleased with the design direction Lincoln took with this SUV. The Navigator-inspired grille, for instance, gives the Nautilus a distinctive identity. Overall, the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is a solid choice in the luxury crossover class, but it is outshone by several others that exceed expectations.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Our test vehicle was fitted with optional performance-oriented tires. So equipped, the Nautilus feels composed and confident around turns, but only up to a point. Start pushing it hard and the noticeable body lean and stability control intervention give you the strong hint that this Lincoln is not meant to be a true sport-oriented SUV.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Despite the 20-inch wheels, the ride balances between firm and soft. You'll feel bumps but not much aftershock. You may also hear the thunk of a large wheel bottoming out if you go over a speed bump quickly. The cabin mutes wind, tire and road noise to a minimum. The V6 is quiet around town, but it lets itself be heard when you're accelerating up to freeway speeds.
How’s the interior?7.0
The cabin is spacious on headroom until you order the panoramic sunroof. It cuts rear headroom to the point where passengers of average height will brush their hair against the roof. Front and rear legroom is spacious. A tall seating position and large windows make it easy to see surroundings. The optional 360-degree camera aids parking but the display is small.
How’s the tech?7.5
The effectiveness of the Nautilus' driver aids is mixed. We like how the adaptive cruise control operates in a natural fashion and can bring the vehicle to a stop. But the forward collision warning system is too sensitive, at least in its default setting, and the lane keeping system is aggressive and not ideal in stop-and-go highway traffic.
How’s the storage?8.0
The Nautilus should work out pretty well for owners with small children. The rear lower car-seat anchors and top anchors are well-labeled and easy to access, and there's ample space for all but the bulkiest rear-facing child seats.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?6.5
Wildcard7.5
Which Nautilus does Edmunds recommend?
Lincoln Nautilus models
The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is available in three different trim levels: base, Reserve and Black Label. Each comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moving up through the trim levels unlocks certain option packages and more standard equipment.
Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. An upgrade to a 2.7-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 380 lb-ft) is available on the Reserve and standard on the Black Label. All-wheel drive is standard with this engine.
The base Nautilus comes standard with features such as power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated front seats and simulated leather upholstery. Also standard are an 8-inch central touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, and a 10-speaker sound system. Driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The optional Equipment Group 101A package adds a hands-free liftgate, premium leather upholstery, a universal garage door opener and a navigation system.
The Reserve trim gets you upgrades such as panoramic sunroof, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel. An adaptive suspension is also included if you upgrade to either the V6 engine or the 21-inch wheels. Available options include the Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus package (a surround-view camera system plus more driver aids), a navigation system, upgraded front seats, and either a 13- or 19-speaker Revel audio system.
The top-of-the-line Black Label is similar to the Reserve, but it comes with just about every feature as standard. Lincoln also offers different paint and interior theme options for the Black Label and includes the special Black Label concierge service.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus.
Most helpful consumer reviews
As the owner of a 2007 Linclon MKX with 128,000 miles, which we loved, our first stop in shopping for a new SUV was the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus. The Lincoln dealer near us had just received an Ice Mocha Reserve 1 Nautilus with V6 and AWD, which is exactly what we wanted. The Reserve 1 package included more options that we were necessarily looking for, but included the 360 degree cameras and navigation. One test drive and we were sold. The performance of the V6 w/ AWD was outstanding, and all of the safety features were great to have. This coupled with very helpful sales staff, X-Plan pricing with no needed negotiation, and 0.9% 48 month financing and $2500 in rebates, and we had a new vehicle. I should add that we also test drove the new model 2020 Aviator, but we found it to be too big, and seemed slow in performance compared to the Nautilus. Same engine and transmission, but only RWD. But are beautiful looking vehicles inside and out!
You may experience transmission slipping problems especially between 3rd and 4th gears. Jerking and undecision which gear to go into are also prevalent.
I am a traditional German car guy - MB and Audi have been my staples. Yet, I had a chance to test drive the new Lincoln Nautilus and I must admit that I like it. Cabin noise is very low; it has the necessary tech bells and whistles; it has good acceleration and good cabin space. Impressive. Almost as good as an Audi Q7 or BMW X5. Why the 4 stars? Two reasons. First, too much plastic in the cabin relative to the competition. Second, I have to deal with Ford dealers - who seem to be intent to subjecting me to all the tricks and traps that I tried to escape by going to MB. For example, the dealership that I visited nearly Lansing (MI) had posted one price and quoted me a higher price in person. When I challenged them on this, they changed the on-line price. Typical. Ford should consider separating the Lincoln dealership from the Ford dealerships - like GM does. Pity - a good car with promise. Update: 05 13 2020 Well, I bought a car - it was not the Nautilus. Why? Several reasons. First, concerns raised regarding reliability. Second, the depreciation of having a luxury brand. Third, the more that I looked at it, the less complete it seemed - it was always close but no cigar. So what did I buy? The 2020 Subaru Ascent Touring, The total package was close to the Nautilus in terms of level of trim. Subaru is more reliable and suffers from less depreciation. Finally, Subaru really knows how to treat its customers.
Looks really good on the outside but a mix bag on the inside. The leather is really nice but the transmission buttons are cheap plastic and out of place for a CUV that cost me 65k! This price range opens the door to some really nice cars. Overall I love the size and the American Luxury comfort. Definitely take it for a test drive, it's worth a look.
Features & Specs
|Reserve 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$50,995
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Reserve 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$48,500
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,040
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Black Label 4dr SUV AWD
2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$63,800
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Nautilus safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Helps mitigate an accident by applying the brakes when a possible collision is expected.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns the driver with a flashing light or a beep when a vehicle has entered a blind spot.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Aids in visibility when the vehicle is in a tight spot or might need help identifying obstacles.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lincoln Nautilus vs. the competition
Lincoln Nautilus vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The GLC is our top-rated small luxury SUV for a number of reasons. It has strong overall performance while delivering a very comfortable ride, and that's with the base four-cylinder engine. There's plenty of room inside and the materials quality is excellent, which helps it vault well past the Nautilus. The Lincoln, though, does have more standard features and cargo space.
Lincoln Nautilus vs. Volvo XC60
We like the Volvo XC60 for its roomy seating and distinctive Scandinavian interior design. The quality of the materials is higher than what you'll find in the Nautilus. Volvo's reputation for safety is well-represented too. There's also a XC60 plug-in hybrid model, but its grabby brakes keep us from recommending that powertrain. The Nautilus' upgraded turbocharged V6 provides more satisfying performance.
Lincoln Nautilus vs. Acura RDX
The Acura RDX is one of the sportier entries in the class when it comes to steering and handling, but the sole engine offered isn't as powerful as the powerplants in other small SUVs. It benefits from a roomy interior, nice materials quality, and a lot of tech features. It has almost as much cargo space as the Nautilus too. Counting against the RDX is Acura's bundling of options into large packages.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln Nautilus a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus:
- The midtier Select Trim has been discontinued
- A minor shuffling of standard and optional features
- Part of the first Nautilus generation introduced for 2019 that is based on the second-generation MKX introduced for 2016
Is the Lincoln Nautilus reliable?
Is the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus?
The least-expensive 2020 Lincoln Nautilus is the 2020 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,040.
Other versions include:
- Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,995
- Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,500
- 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,040
- Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,800
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,535
What are the different models of Lincoln Nautilus?
