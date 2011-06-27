  1. Home
2004 Lincoln Navigator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of room for passengers and cargo, handles well for its size, stylish interior, smooth drivetrain, extensive list of luxury features.
  • A few low-grade interior materials, V8 runs out of steam too quickly, some confusing controls, outdated navigation system.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A spacious and stylish full-size luxury SUV, but the Escalade is more powerful and the Lexus LX 470 more refined.

2004 Highlights

The Navigator is now available in just two trim levels -- Luxury and Ultimate. Vehicles equipped with the Audiophile stereo now include separate tweeters for better sound quality. New safety features include a tire-pressure monitoring system as standard equipment and a Roll Stability Control feature (to help prevent rollover incidents) for the Advance Trac system. Sirius Satellite Radio is a new dealer-installed option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lincoln Navigator.

5(72%)
4(22%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
113 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 113 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 nav problems
ricksan,03/01/2011
hi. just wanted to let everyone know the problems we have had with our 2004 nav we purchased in 2006 with 35k miles. 1. sunroof drains clogged and rain water leaked to fuse block...$1000.00 replace fuse block. 2. sunroof would not shut. track and motor needed replacing...$1700.00 3. rear ac fan making flapping sound 4. driver door lock/unlock button does not work 5. outside mirror switch to fold mirrors in stopped working 6. tire pressure sensor went bad $120.00 7. ac only blows cold for a while then goes hot on hot days. 8. power running boards are possessed! only work when they want to. END RESULT..I STILL ENJOY OWNING THE NAV BUT IT IS A MONEY PIT!!
Sad
Sad,02/20/2010
I have owned my navi for 4 years now. We bought it with 30k miles and LOVED the car. The bells and whistles were amazing, it was a top of the line luxury SUV. Once my car hit 70k miles it fell apart!! Break Line ($900), plugs ($1100), transmission ($2000), air suspension twice ($1500), cadillac converters ($3000) and the mirrors no longer fold in and the rear window whipper doesn't work anymore. I am so tired of putting money into this car. If you get one make sure you buy the extended warranty. These cars are know for having big problems. Now I'm upside down not only from the all the work I had done but now the dealership doesn't want to give me what my loan pay off is.... SADDENED
linclon
momo16,03/30/2011
the car has a lot of problems.the first one is the engine coils have to be replaced on a regular basis,the air suspention goes bad,most electical accessories go bad the car is a ticking time bomb.
Just bought a used 2004 Lincoln Navigator
krystilized,07/31/2013
I just bought a 2004 Navi with 133,000 miles on it. Normally I would NEVER buy such a high mileage car, but it is absolutely beautiful. Much nicer than my first one. They wanted 8600, I offered 7500 and we settled at 8000. The CD changer doesn't work-but they're fixing it, the rear AC making some strange knocking sound (which seems to be very common based on the reviews)-they're also fixing that, the ashtray door on front panel won't close, the heat and air on driver seat works only sometimes, GAS GUZZLER. Haven't had it long enough to see if any mechanical issues will develop. At those miles I'm sure they will, and I will rewrite my review when they do.
See all 113 reviews of the 2004 Lincoln Navigator
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Lincoln Navigator features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2004 Lincoln Navigator

