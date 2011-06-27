I have owned my navi for 4 years now. We bought it with 30k miles and LOVED the car. The bells and whistles were amazing, it was a top of the line luxury SUV. Once my car hit 70k miles it fell apart!! Break Line ($900), plugs ($1100), transmission ($2000), air suspension twice ($1500), cadillac converters ($3000) and the mirrors no longer fold in and the rear window whipper doesn't work anymore. I am so tired of putting money into this car. If you get one make sure you buy the extended warranty. These cars are know for having big problems. Now I'm upside down not only from the all the work I had done but now the dealership doesn't want to give me what my loan pay off is.... SADDENED

