2004 Lincoln Navigator Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of room for passengers and cargo, handles well for its size, stylish interior, smooth drivetrain, extensive list of luxury features.
- A few low-grade interior materials, V8 runs out of steam too quickly, some confusing controls, outdated navigation system.
List Price Estimate
$1,238 - $2,065
Edmunds' Expert Review
A spacious and stylish full-size luxury SUV, but the Escalade is more powerful and the Lexus LX 470 more refined.
2004 Highlights
The Navigator is now available in just two trim levels -- Luxury and Ultimate. Vehicles equipped with the Audiophile stereo now include separate tweeters for better sound quality. New safety features include a tire-pressure monitoring system as standard equipment and a Roll Stability Control feature (to help prevent rollover incidents) for the Advance Trac system. Sirius Satellite Radio is a new dealer-installed option.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lincoln Navigator.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ricksan,03/01/2011
hi. just wanted to let everyone know the problems we have had with our 2004 nav we purchased in 2006 with 35k miles. 1. sunroof drains clogged and rain water leaked to fuse block...$1000.00 replace fuse block. 2. sunroof would not shut. track and motor needed replacing...$1700.00 3. rear ac fan making flapping sound 4. driver door lock/unlock button does not work 5. outside mirror switch to fold mirrors in stopped working 6. tire pressure sensor went bad $120.00 7. ac only blows cold for a while then goes hot on hot days. 8. power running boards are possessed! only work when they want to. END RESULT..I STILL ENJOY OWNING THE NAV BUT IT IS A MONEY PIT!!
Sad,02/20/2010
I have owned my navi for 4 years now. We bought it with 30k miles and LOVED the car. The bells and whistles were amazing, it was a top of the line luxury SUV. Once my car hit 70k miles it fell apart!! Break Line ($900), plugs ($1100), transmission ($2000), air suspension twice ($1500), cadillac converters ($3000) and the mirrors no longer fold in and the rear window whipper doesn't work anymore. I am so tired of putting money into this car. If you get one make sure you buy the extended warranty. These cars are know for having big problems. Now I'm upside down not only from the all the work I had done but now the dealership doesn't want to give me what my loan pay off is.... SADDENED
momo16,03/30/2011
the car has a lot of problems.the first one is the engine coils have to be replaced on a regular basis,the air suspention goes bad,most electical accessories go bad the car is a ticking time bomb.
krystilized,07/31/2013
I just bought a 2004 Navi with 133,000 miles on it. Normally I would NEVER buy such a high mileage car, but it is absolutely beautiful. Much nicer than my first one. They wanted 8600, I offered 7500 and we settled at 8000. The CD changer doesn't work-but they're fixing it, the rear AC making some strange knocking sound (which seems to be very common based on the reviews)-they're also fixing that, the ashtray door on front panel won't close, the heat and air on driver seat works only sometimes, GAS GUZZLER. Haven't had it long enough to see if any mechanical issues will develop. At those miles I'm sure they will, and I will rewrite my review when they do.
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
