Vehicle overview

If you find yourself feeling nostalgic for those pre-recession days of conspicuous consumption, you'll like the 2011 Lincoln Navigator. Granted, times have changed quite a bit since this third generation of Lincoln's full-size SUV was introduced back in 2007. A global economic downturn, high gas prices and growing concern for the environment might have many buyers thinking twice about driving a flashy SUV like this, but that doesn't take anything away from the functional capabilities of the vehicle itself.

As status symbols go, the Navigator -- and its long-wheelbase sibling known as the Navigator L -- is still pretty impressive with its available 20-inch chrome wheels, spacious leather- and wood-lined passenger cabin and plush ride. Underneath all this glitz, however, is a relatively practical SUV with comfortable seating for a small crowd and the ability to tow a big trailer. If you're planning on towing really big loads, however, know that the Navigator's 5.4-liter V8 can be underwhelming in the power department.

In the full-size luxury SUV segment, the Navigator is up against some stiff competition. The 2011 Mercedes GL-Class offers better handling and a more prestigious image, while the 2011 Cadillac Escalade and 2011 Infiniti QX56 boast much more powerful V8 engines. Shoppers might also want to consider the 2011 Ford Expedition, which is largely identical to the Navigator under the skin, yet priced significantly lower. Even so, the 2011 Lincoln Navigator still comes recommended thanks to its all-around comfort and relatively agreeable price.