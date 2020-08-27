Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida

2006 Lincoln Navigator FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , POWER LIFT GATE, 3RD ROW SEATING 7 PASSENGER , NAVIGATION, PREMIUM LEATHER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SUNROOF , ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL WHITE METALLIC COLOR WITH BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Navigator Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMFU27546LJ00839

Stock: j00839

Certified Pre-Owned: No

