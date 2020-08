Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

Bob Allen Motor Mall - Danville / Kentucky

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! New Price! White 2005 Lincoln Navigator Luxury 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V 4WD, Leather.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMFU28505LJ24214

Stock: C20013C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020