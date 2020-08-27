Used 2005 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
804 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 228,091 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,887
- 167,614 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995
- 116,703 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- 154,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,395
- 181,923 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,890
- 121,872 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,999
- 161,550 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,449
- 168,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 115,664 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 185,000 miles
$3,995
- 122,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,522
- 223,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
- 271,030 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000$1,204 Below Market
- 165,373 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,998
- 145,370 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900
- 110,286 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- 185,889 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 192,693 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,698
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Navigator searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Navigator
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Navigator
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.749 Reviews
Report abuse
bernermom5,11/06/2011
I ordered my first Nav sight unseen, 1999...first year of production.. My only disappointment was the second row did not fold flat. Loved the color, cashmere. PERFECT color...never looked dirty. Next 1 folded flat, was a 2005. Had to settle for a lighter color, French Silk...FABULOUS Navigation system...the first was great and the second even better. Intuitive. Not enough cupholders upfront, really wonderful ride. We have 128,000 miles on it as we drive back & forth from South Carolina to NY and it's always a pleasure. It doesn't get more comfortable. Also love the 6 CD player. New models only have single. What's up with that??? Now in the midst of negotiating my 3rd. LOVE IT! (obviously):)
Related Lincoln Navigator info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Corsair Little Rock AR
- Used Lincoln Aviator Springfield MO
- Used Lincoln MKS Lexington KY
- Used Lincoln Corsair Jersey City NJ
- Used Lincoln Navigator Bronx NY
- Used Lincoln Navigator Salt Lake City UT
- Used Lincoln Corsair Roanoke VA
- Used Lincoln Corsair Bloomington IL
- Used Lincoln Navigator Lansing MI
- Used Lincoln Navigator Corpus Christi TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2015 Melbourne FL
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017 Huntsville AL
- Used Lincoln Continental 2018 Paterson NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback